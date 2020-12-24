{"AllTiddlers":"AllTiddlers.tid","License":"License.tid","TableOfContents":"TableOfContents.tid","About":"about/About.tid","Acknowledgements":"about/Acknowledgements.tid","Contributors":"about/Contributors.tid","Developers":"about/Developers.tid","History of TiddlyWiki":"about/History of TiddlyWiki.tid","Philosophy of Tiddlers":"about/Philosophy of Tiddlers.tid","BuildCommand":"commands/BuildCommand.tid","ClearPasswordCommand":"commands/ClearPasswordCommand.tid","Commands":"commands/Commands.tid","DeleteTiddlersCommand":"commands/DeleteTiddlersCommand.tid","EditionsCommand":"commands/EditionsCommand.tid","FetchCommand":"commands/FetchCommand.tid","HelpCommand":"commands/HelpCommand.tid","ImportCommand":"commands/ImportCommand.tid","InitCommand":"commands/InitCommand.tid","ListenCommand":"commands/ListenCommand.tid","LoadCommand":"commands/LoadCommand.tid","MakeLibraryCommand":"commands/MakeLibraryCommand.tid","NamedCommandParameters":"commands/NamedCommandParameters.tid","OutputCommand":"commands/OutputCommand.tid","PasswordCommand":"commands/PasswordCommand.tid","RenderCommand":"commands/RenderCommand.tid","RenderTiddlerCommand":"commands/RenderTiddlerCommand.tid","RenderTiddlersCommand":"commands/RenderTiddlersCommand.tid","SaveCommand":"commands/SaveCommand.tid","SaveTiddlerCommand":"commands/SaveTiddlerCommand.tid","SaveTiddlersCommand":"commands/SaveTiddlersCommand.tid","SaveWikiFolderCommand":"commands/SaveWikiFolderCommand.tid","ServerCommand":"commands/ServerCommand.tid","SetFieldCommand":"commands/SetFieldCommand.tid","UnpackPluginCommand":"commands/UnpackPluginCommand.tid","VerboseCommand":"commands/VerboseCommand.tid","VersionCommand":"commands/VersionCommand.tid","Articles":"community/Articles.tid","Community":"community/Community.tid","Contributing":"community/Contributing.tid","Contributor License Agreement":"community/Contributor License Agreement.tid","Examples":"community/Examples.tid","Forums":"community/Forums.tid","HelpingTiddlyWiki":"community/HelpingTiddlyWiki.tid","Improving TiddlyWiki Documentation":"community/Improving TiddlyWiki Documentation.tid","Latest":"community/Latest.tid","Meetups":"community/Meetups.tid","OXTWIG":"community/OXTWIG.tid","ReportingBugs":"community/ReportingBugs.tid","Resources":"community/Resources.tid","Signing the Contributor License Agreement":"community/Signing the Contributor License Agreement.tid","TiddlyWiki Camp Paris":"community/TiddlyWiki Camp Paris.tid","TiddlyWiki Hangouts":"community/TiddlyWiki Hangouts.tid","TiddlyWiki European Meetup 2016":"community/TiddlyWiki_European_Meetup_2016.tid","TiddlyWiki European Meetup 2017":"community/TiddlyWiki_European_Meetup_2017.tid","Translate TiddlyWiki into your language":"community/Translate TiddlyWiki into your language.tid","Tutorials":"community/Tutorials.tid","\"A free, open source wiki revisited\" by Mark Gibbs, NetworkWorld":"community/articles/_A free, open source wiki revisited_ by Mark Gibbs, NetworkWorld.tid","\"Notizen mit TiddlyWiki systemübergreifend nutzen\" by Michael Sonntag":"community/articles/_Notizen mit TiddlyWiki systemubergreifend nutzen_ by Michael Sonntag.tid","\"Setting Up a Personal TiddlyWiki Server on OS X\" by Kris Johnson":"community/articles/_Setting Up a Personal TiddlyWiki Server on OS X_ by Kris Johnson.tid","\"TiddlyWiki 5 im Betatest\" by besim":"community/articles/_TiddlyWiki 5 im Betatest_ by besim.tid","\"TiddlyWiki\" by Sander de Boer":"community/articles/_TiddlyWiki_ by Sander de Boer.tid","\"A Thesis Notebook\" by Alberto Molina":"community/examples/A Thesis Notebook.tid","Interactive Git Documentation by Devin Weaver":"community/examples/GitFixUm.tid","Obadiah TOC":"community/examples/Obadiah.tid","PESpot Lesson Planner by Patrick Detzner":"community/examples/PESpot Lesson Planner by Patrick Detzner.tid","\"PETTIL - Forth for the Commodore PET\" by Charlie Hitselberger":"community/examples/PETTIL.tid","\"Reveal.js\" by Devin Weaver":"community/examples/Reveal.js by Devin Weaver.tid","Simple Zork-like Game by Jed Carty":"community/examples/Simple Zork like Game.tid","TriTarget.org by Devin Weaver":"community/examples/TriTarget.org by Devin Weaver.tid","Ace Editor Plugin by Joerg Plewe":"community/resources/Ace Editor Plugin by Joerg Plewe.tid","\"BJTools\" by buggyj":"community/resources/BJHacks.tid","\"BrainTest - tools for a digital brain\" by Danielo Rodriguez":"community/resources/BrainTest.tid","Code styles and auto format settings for IDEs":"community/resources/Code styles and auto format settings for IDEs.tid","\"CouchDB Adaptor\" by William Shallum":"community/resources/CouchDB Adaptor.tid","Disqus comments plugin by bimlas":"community/resources/Disqus comments plugin by bimlas.tid","\"Encrypt single tiddler plugin\" by Danielo Rodriguez":"community/resources/Encrypt single tiddler plugin.tid","Eucaly's Tiddly World":"community/resources/Eucalys Tiddly World.tid","Favorites by Mohammad":"community/resources/Favorites by Mohammad.tid","\"Filter Examples\" by Tobias Beer":"community/resources/Filter Examples by Tobias Beer.tid","\"Font Awesome 5 Free SVGs for TiddlyWiki\" by morosanuae":"community/resources/Font Awesome 5 Free SVGs for TiddlyWiki by morosanuae.tid","Full Text Search Plugin by Rob Hoelz":"community/resources/Full Text Search Plugin by Rob Hoelz.tid","\"GSD5\" by Roma Hicks":"community/resources/GSD5.tid","GitHub Saver Tutorial by Mohammad":"community/resources/GitHub Saver Tutorial by Mohammad.tid","\"Gospel Bubbles\" by Rev. David Gifford":"community/resources/Gospel_Bubbles_by_Rev_David_Gifford.tid","\"Heeg.ru\" by sini-Kit":"community/resources/Heeg.ru.tid","\"Hosting TiddlyWiki5 on GoogleDrive\" by Tony Ching":"community/resources/Hosting TiddlyWiki5 on GoogleDrive.tid","\"How Does Twederation Work\" by Jed Carty":"community/resources/How Does Twederation Work by Jed Carty.tid","IndexedDB Plugin by Andreas Abeck":"community/resources/IndexedDB Plugin by Andreas Abeck.tid","Json Mangler plugin by Joshua Fontany":"community/resources/Json Mangler plugin by Joshua Fontany.tid","Kin filter operator by bimlas":"community/resources/Kin filter operator by bimlas.tid","Kookma Plugin Library by Mohammad":"community/resources/Kookma Plugin Library by Mohammad.tid","Leaflet maps plugin by Sylvain Comte":"community/resources/Leaflet_maps_plugin_by_Sylvain_Comte.tid","Locator plugin by bimlas":"community/resources/Locator plugin by bimlas.tid","MathJax Plugin by Martin Kantor":"community/resources/MathJax Plugin by Martin Kantor.tid","Plugins by TheDiveO":"community/resources/Plugins by TheDiveO.tid","Plugins by Uwe Stuehler":"community/resources/Plugins by Uwe Stuehler.tid","Refnotes by Mohammad":"community/resources/Refnotes by Mohammad.tid","RegExp in Tiddlywiki by Mohammad":"community/resources/RegExp in Tiddlywiki by Mohammad.tid","Searchwikis by Mohammad":"community/resources/Searchwikis by Mohammad.tid","SeeAlso by Matias Goldman":"community/resources/SeeAlso by Matias Goldman.tid","Semantic Colors by Mohammad":"community/resources/Semantic Colors by Mohammad.tid","Shiraz by Mohammad":"community/resources/Shiraz by Mohammad.tid","Slider by Mohammad":"community/resources/Slider by Mohammad.tid","\"TB5 - a pocket full of tips\" by Tobias Beer":"community/resources/TB5 a pocket full of tips by Tobias Beer.tid","TW-Scripts by Mohammad":"community/resources/TW-Scripts by Mohammad.tid","\"TW5 Magick\" by Stephan Hradek":"community/resources/TW5 Magick.tid","TW5-SingleExecutable by Jed Carty":"community/resources/TW5-SingleExecutable_by_Jed_Carty.tid","TWCommunitySearch":"community/resources/TWCommunitySearch.tid","TWaddle by Matias Goldman":"community/resources/TWaddle by Matias Goldman.tid","Tiddler Commander by Mohammad":"community/resources/Tiddler Commander by Mohammad.tid","TiddlyChrome by Arlen Beiler":"community/resources/TiddlyChrome by Arlen Beiler.tid","TiddlyClip by buggyjay":"community/resources/TiddlyClip by buggyjay.tid","TiddlyDrive Add-on for Google Drive by Joshua Stubbs":"community/resources/TiddlyDrive Add-on for Google Drive by Joshua Stubbs.tid","TiddlyMap Plugin by Felix Küppers":"community/resources/TiddlyMap by Felix Kuppers.tid","TiddlyServer by Arlen Beiler":"community/resources/TiddlyServer by Arlen Beiler.tid","TiddlyWiki Jingle by Måns Mårtensson":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki Jingle by Mans Martensson.tid","\"TiddlyWiki Notes\" by James Anderson":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki Notes.tid","\"TiddlyWiki Posts\" by Jeffrey Kishner":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki Posts.tid","TiddlyWiki Video Tutorials by Francis Meetze":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki Video Tutorials by Francis Meetze.tid","TiddlyWiki extensions for Sublime Text 3 by roma0104":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki extensions for Sublime Text 3 by roma0104.tid","TiddlyWiki extensions for ViM":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki extensions for ViM.tid","\"TiddlyWiki for Scholars\" by Alberto Molina":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki for Scholars.tid","\"TiddlyWiki guide FR\" by Sylvain Naudin":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki guide FR.tid","\"TiddlyWiki 舞\" by Bram Chen":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki wu.tid","\"TiddlyWiki5 Coding\" by Chris Hunt":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki5 Coding.tid","\"TiddlyWiki5 Playground\" by Ton Gerner":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki5 Playground.tid","\"TiddlyWiki5^2 documenting while learning TiddlyWiki5\" by Iannis Zannos":"community/resources/TiddlyWiki5 Squared by Iannis Zannos.tid","Tiddlyshow by Mohammad":"community/resources/Tiddlyshow by Mohammad.tid","Timelines by Mohammad":"community/resources/Timelines by Mohammad.tid","Tinka by Andreas Hahn":"community/resources/Tinka by Andreas Hahn.tid","Todolist by Mohammad":"community/resources/Todolist by Mohammad.tid","Trashbin by Mohammad":"community/resources/Trashbin by Mohammad.tid","Twexe: Single File Tiddlywiki5 executable":"community/resources/Twexe_ Single File Tiddlywiki5 executable.tid","Utility by Mohammad":"community/resources/Utility by Mohammad.tid","Widdly by Opennota":"community/resources/Widdly by Opennota.tid","\"Wikilabs\" by PMario":"community/resources/Wikilabs by PMario.tid","\"Wills Q&D gTD\" by Matabele":"community/resources/Wills QnD gTD.tid","\"ATWiki\" by Lamusia Project":"community/resources/_ATWiki_ by Lamusia Project.tid","\"Cardo - Task and Project Management Wiki\" by David Szego":"community/resources/_Cardo-A Task and Project Management Wiki_ by David_Szego.tid","\"Dropboard\" by Reid Gould":"community/resources/_Dropboard_ by Reid Gould.tid","\"Dynamic Tables\" by Jed Carty":"community/resources/_Dynamic Tables_ by Jed Carty.tid","\"Ghostwriter theme by Rory Gibson\" adapted for TW5 by Riz":"community/resources/_Ghostwriter theme by Rory Gibson_ by Riz.tid","\"Hacks\" by Thomas Elmiger":"community/resources/_Hacks_ by Thomas Elmiger.tid","\"In My Socks\" by Jed Carty":"community/resources/_In My Socks_ by Jed Carty.tid","\"JD Mobile Layout plugin\" by JD":"community/resources/_JD Mobile Layout plugin_ by JD.tid","\"Lucky Sushi\" online shop by sini-Kit":"community/resources/_Lucky Sushi_ online shop by sini-Kit.tid","\"Mal's Sandbox\" by Mal":"community/resources/_Mal's Sandbox_ by Mal.tid","\"MathCell\" by Stephen Kimmel":"community/resources/_MathCell_ by Ste Wilson.tid","\"Moments: A little color won't hurt\" by Riz":"community/resources/_Moments-A little color won't hurt_ by Riz.tid","\"Noteself\" by Danielo Rodríguez":"community/resources/_Noteself_ by Danielo Rodriguez.tid","\"SK Plugins\" by Stephen Kimmel":"community/resources/_SK_Plugins_ by Stephen Kimmel.tid","\"Slides and Stories\" by Jan":"community/resources/_Slides and Stories_ by Jan.tid","\"TW5-TeXZilla\" plugin by Joe Renes":"community/resources/_TW5-TeXZilla_ plugin by Joe Renes.tid","\"TWeb.at\" by Mario Pietsch":"community/resources/_TWeb.at_ by Mario Pietsch.tid","\"Tekan: Kanban that stays with you\" by Riz":"community/resources/_Tekan_ Kanban that stays with you_ by Riz.tid","\"TiddlyServer\" by Matt Lauber":"community/resources/_TiddlyServer_ by Matt Lauber.tid","\"TiddlyWiki Knowledge Network\" by Dmitry Sokolov":"community/resources/_TiddlyWiki Knowledge Network_ by Dmitry Sokolov.tid","\"TiddlyWiki Toolmap\" by David Gifford":"community/resources/_TiddlyWiki Toolmap_ by David Gifford.tid","\"TiddlyWiki5 Bourbon\" by mkt_memory":"community/resources/_TiddlyWiki5 Bourbon_ from mkt_memory.tid","\"TiddlyWiki5 Forum on Reddit\" by Riz":"community/resources/_TiddlyWiki5 Forum on Reddit_ by Riz.tid","Timimi: WebExtension and Native Host by Riz":"community/resources/_Timimi_ Extension and executable by Riz.tid","\"X3DOM for TiddlyWiki 5\" by Jamal Wills":"community/resources/_X3DOM for TiddlyWiki 5_ by Jamal Wills.tid","\"file-backups\" Extension for Firefox by pmario":"community/resources/_file-backups_ Extension Firefox by pmario.tid","\"muritest\" by Simon Huber":"community/resources/_muritest_ by Simon Huber.tid","\"savetiddlers\" Extension for Chrome and Firefox by buggyj":"community/resources/_savetiddlers_ Extension for Chrome and Firefox by buggyj.tid","datepicker plugin based on Pikaday, by kixam":"community/resources/datepicker based on Pikaday.tid","rboue's plugins for TiddlyWiki":"community/resources/rboue's plugins for TiddlyWiki.tid","twproxy by Steve Gattuso":"community/resources/twproxy by Steve Gattuso.tid","vis.js Timeline by emkay, revived by kixam":"community/resources/vis.js Timeline.tid","\"Creating a baby journal with TiddlyWiki 5\" from A Penguin in Redmond":"community/tutorials/Creating a baby journal with TiddlyWiki 5.tid","\"Install and run TiddlyWiki on a CentOS 6 VPS using Nginx\" from RoseHosting":"community/tutorials/Install and run TiddlyWiki on a CentOS 6 VPS using Nginx.tid","\"Microblogging con Tiddlywiki\" by Juan":"community/tutorials/Microblogging con TiddlyWiki.tid","\"デザイン刷新。次の25年を目指すTiddlyWiki\" by Moongift":"community/tutorials/Moongift on TiddlyWiki.tid","\"Shining Ark Using TiddlyWiki\" by Helu":"community/tutorials/Shining Ark Using TiddlyWiki.tid","\"TW5 Tribal Knowledge\" from Scott Kingery":"community/tutorials/TW5 Tribal Knowledge.tid","\"Un wiki sur votre BiblioBox avec TiddlyWiki\" from A Penguin in Redmond":"community/tutorials/Un wiki sur votre BiblioBox avec TiddlyWiki.tid","ColourPalettes":"concepts/ColourPalettes.tid","Concepts":"concepts/Concepts.tid","Current Tiddler":"concepts/Current Tiddler.tid","DataTiddlers":"concepts/DataTiddlers.tid","Date Fields":"concepts/Date Fields.tid","DefaultTiddlers":"concepts/DefaultTiddlers.tid","DictionaryTiddlers":"concepts/DictionaryTiddlers.tid","Dominant Append":"concepts/Dominant Append.tid","ExternalImages":"concepts/ExternalImages.tid","Filters":"concepts/Filters.tid","Hard and Soft Links":"concepts/Hard and Soft Links.tid","InfoPanel":"concepts/InfoPanel.tid","JSONTiddlers":"concepts/JSONTiddlers.tid","Keyboard Shortcut Tiddler":"concepts/KeyboardShortcutTiddler.tid","Macros":"concepts/Macros.tid","Messages":"concepts/Messages.tid","ModuleType":"concepts/ModuleType.tid","Modules":"concepts/Modules.tid","Order of Tagged Tiddlers":"concepts/Order of Tagged Tiddlers.tid","PermaLinks":"concepts/PermaLinks.tid","Pragma":"concepts/Pragma.tid","Railroad Diagrams":"concepts/Railroad Diagrams.tid","Selection Constructors":"concepts/Selection Constructors.tid","ShadowTiddlers":"concepts/ShadowTiddlers.tid","Story River":"concepts/Story River.tid","SystemTags":"concepts/SystemTags.tid","SystemTiddlers":"concepts/SystemTiddlers.tid","TagTiddlers":"concepts/TagTiddlers.tid","TemplateTiddlers":"concepts/TemplateTiddlers.tid","TextReference":"concepts/TextReference.tid","TiddlerFields":"concepts/TiddlerFields.tid","TiddlerLinks":"concepts/TiddlerLinks.tid","Tiddlers":"concepts/Tiddlers.tid","TiddlyWiki":"concepts/TiddlyWiki.tid","TiddlyWiki5":"concepts/TiddlyWiki5.tid","TiddlyWikiFolders":"concepts/TiddlyWikiFolders.tid","Title List":"concepts/Title List.tid","Title Selection":"concepts/Title Selection.tid","Transclusion":"concepts/Transclusion.tid","Wiki":"concepts/Wiki.tid","WikiText":"concepts/WikiText.tid","Alternative page layouts":"customising/Alternative page layouts.tid","Configuring startup tiddlers":"customising/Configuring startup tiddlers.tid","Customise TiddlyWiki":"customising/Customise TiddlyWiki.tid","Customising search results":"customising/Customising search results.tid","Page and tiddler layout customisation":"customising/Page and tiddler layout customisation.tid","BT":"definitions/BT.tid","Base64":"definitions/Base64.tid","CamelCase":"definitions/CamelCase.tid","Cascading Style Sheets":"definitions/Cascading Style Sheets.tid","Comma-Separated Values":"definitions/Comma Separated Values.tid","ContentType":"definitions/ContentType.tid","Data URI":"definitions/Data URI.tid","Definitions":"definitions/Definitions.tid","Document Object Model":"definitions/Document Object Model.tid","Federatial":"definitions/Federatial.tid","GitHub":"definitions/GitHub.tid","GuerillaWiki":"definitions/GuerillaWiki.tid","HyperText Markup Language":"definitions/HyperText Markup Language.tid","JavaScript Object Notation":"definitions/JavaScript Object Notation.tid","JavaScript":"definitions/JavaScript.tid","JeremyRuston":"definitions/JeremyRuston.tid","Jermolene":"definitions/Jermolene.tid","Keyboard Shortcut Descriptor":"definitions/KeyboardShortcutDescriptor.tid","MathML":"definitions/MathML.tid","NW.js":"definitions/NW.js.tid","Node.js":"definitions/Node.js.tid","OpenSource":"definitions/OpenSource.tid","Osmosoft":"definitions/Osmosoft.tid","Percent Encoding":"definitions/Percent Encoding.tid","Quine":"definitions/Quine.tid","SingleFileApplication":"definitions/SingleFileApplication.tid","SinglePageApplication":"definitions/SinglePageApplication.tid","Stanford JavaScript Crypto Library":"definitions/Stanford JavaScript Crypto Library.tid","TiddlyDesktop":"definitions/TiddlyDesktop.tid","TiddlyFox":"definitions/TiddlyFox.tid","TiddlyIE":"definitions/TiddlyIE.tid","TiddlySpace":"definitions/TiddlySpace.tid","TiddlyWeb":"definitions/TiddlyWeb.tid","TiddlyWikiClassic":"definitions/TiddlyWikiClassic.tid","URI":"definitions/URI.tid","Web Developer Tools":"definitions/Web Developer Tools.tid","node-webkit":"definitions/node-webkit.tid","Alice in Wonderland":"demonstrations/Alice in Wonderland.tid","Apple":"demonstrations/Apple.tid","Caruso - Ave Maria":"demonstrations/Caruso - Ave Maria.tid","GroupedLists":"demonstrations/GroupedLists.tid","ImageGallery Example":"demonstrations/ImageGallery Example.tid","SampleAlert":"demonstrations/SampleAlert.tid","SampleNotification":"demonstrations/SampleNotification.tid","SampleTabFour":"demonstrations/SampleTabFour.tid","SampleTabOne":"demonstrations/SampleTabOne.tid","SampleTabThree":"demonstrations/SampleTabThree.tid","SampleTabTwo":"demonstrations/SampleTabTwo.tid","SampleTiddlerFirst":"demonstrations/SampleTiddlerFirst.tid","SampleTiddlerSecond":"demonstrations/SampleTiddlerSecond.tid","SampleTiddlerThird":"demonstrations/SampleTiddlerThird.tid","SampleWizard":"demonstrations/SampleWizard.tid","SampleWizard2":"demonstrations/SampleWizard2.tid","TabbedExampleType":"demonstrations/TabbedExampleType.tid","Contents":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/Contents.tid","First":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/First.tid","FirstOne":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/FirstOne.tid","FirstThree":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/FirstThree.tid","FirstTwo":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/FirstTwo.tid","Fourth":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/Fourth.tid","Second":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/Second.tid","SecondOne":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondOne.tid","SecondThree":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondThree.tid","SecondThreeOne":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondThreeOne.tid","SecondThreeThree":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondThreeThree.tid","SecondThreeTwo":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondThreeTwo.tid","SecondTwo":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/SecondTwo.tid","Third":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/Third.tid","ThirdOne":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/ThirdOne.tid","ThirdThree":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/ThirdThree.tid","ThirdTwo":"demonstrations/TableOfContents/ThirdTwo.tid","Example Table of Contents: Expandable":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Expandable Example.tid","Example Table of Contents: Selectively Expandable":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Selective Expandable Example.tid","Example Table of Contents: Simple":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Simple Example.tid","Example Table of Contents: Sorted Expandable":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Sorted Expandable Example.tid","Example Table of Contents: Tabbed Internal":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Tabbed Example.tid","Example Table of Contents: Tabbed External":"demonstrations/TableOfContentsMacro Tabbed External Example.tid","Example for tag Macro":"demonstrations/Tagged with TagMacro.tid","Compose ballad":"demonstrations/Tasks/Compose ballad.tid","Get the Ring":"demonstrations/Tasks/Get the Ring.tid","Go to Mordor":"demonstrations/Tasks/Go to Mordor.tid","Kill the Dragon":"demonstrations/Tasks/Kill the Dragon.tid","Make the beds":"demonstrations/Tasks/Make the beds.tid","TaskManagementExample":"demonstrations/Tasks/TaskManagementExample.tid","TaskManagementExample (Draggable)":"demonstrations/Tasks/TaskManagementExampleDraggable.tid","TaskManagementExampleDraggableTemplate":"demonstrations/Tasks/TaskManagementExampleDraggableTemplate.tid","done":"demonstrations/Tasks/done.tid","task":"demonstrations/Tasks/task.tid","TiddlyWiki.mp3":"demonstrations/TiddlyWiki.mp3","Days of the Week":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Days of the Week.tid","Friday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Friday.tid","Monday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Monday.tid","Saturday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Saturday.tid","Sunday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Sunday.tid","Thursday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Thursday.tid","Tuesday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Tuesday.tid","Wednesday":"demonstrations/Weekdays/Wednesday.tid","sampletag1":"demonstrations/sampletag1.tid","sampletag2":"demonstrations/sampletag2.tid","Blog Edition":"editions/Blog Edition.tid","Editions":"editions/Editions.tid","Empty Edition":"editions/Empty Edition.tid","Full Edition":"editions/Full Edition.tid","Résumé Builder Edition":"editions/Resume Builder Edition.tid","Text-Slicer Edition":"editions/Text Slicer Edition.tid","XLSX Utilities Edition":"editions/XLSX Utilities Edition.tid","AutoSave":"features/AutoSave.tid","DateFormat":"features/DateFormat.tid","Drag and Drop":"features/Drag and Drop.tid","Features":"features/Features.tid","Future Proof":"features/Future Proof.tid","Importing Tiddlers":"features/Importing Tiddlers.tid","LazyLoading":"features/LazyLoading.tid","Modals":"features/Modals.tid","Notifications":"features/Notifications.tid","Performance Instrumentation":"features/Performance Instrumentation.tid","SafeMode":"features/SafeMode.tid","Scalability":"features/Scalability.tid","Searching in TiddlyWiki":"features/Searching in TiddlyWiki.tid","StartupActions":"features/StartupActions.tid","ListField":"fields/ListField.tid","MultiTiddlerFileSyntax":"fileformats/MultiTiddlerFileSyntax.tid","MultiTiddlerFiles":"fileformats/MultiTiddlerFiles.tid","TiddlerFiles":"fileformats/TiddlerFiles.tid","Conditional Operators":"filters/Conditional Operators.tid","Filter Operators":"filters/Filter Operators.tid","Introduction to filter notation":"filters/Introduction to filter notation.tid","Mathematics Operators":"filters/Mathematics Operators.tid","abs Operator":"filters/abs Operator.tid","add Operator":"filters/add.tid","addprefix Operator":"filters/addprefix.tid","addsuffix Operator":"filters/addsuffix.tid","after Operator":"filters/after.tid","all Operator":"filters/all.tid","allafter Operator":"filters/allafter.tid","allbefore Operator":"filters/allbefore.tid","append Operator":"filters/append.tid","backlinks Operator":"filters/backlinks.tid","before Operator":"filters/before.tid","bf Operator":"filters/bf.tid","butfirst Operator":"filters/butfirst.tid","butlast Operator":"filters/butlast.tid","ceil Operator":"filters/ceil Operator.tid","commands Operator":"filters/commands.tid","compare Operator":"filters/compare Operator.tid","contains Operator":"filters/contains Operator.tid","count Operator":"filters/count_Operator.tid","cycle Operator":"filters/cycle Operator.tid","days Operator":"filters/days.tid","decodehtml Operator":"filters/decodehtml_Operator.tid","decodeuri Operator":"filters/decodeuri_Operator.tid","decodeuricomponent Operator":"filters/decodeuricomponent_Operator.tid","divide Operator":"filters/divide Operator.tid","duplicateslugs Operator":"filters/duplicateslugs Operator.tid","each Operator":"filters/each.tid","eachday Operator":"filters/eachday.tid","editiondescription Operator":"filters/editiondescription.tid","editions Operator":"filters/editions.tid","else Operator":"filters/else Operator.tid","encodehtml Operator":"filters/encodehtml_Operator.tid","encodeuri Operator":"filters/encodeuri_Operator.tid","encodeuricomponent Operator":"filters/encodeuricomponent_Operator.tid","enlist Operator":"filters/enlist Operator.tid","enlist-input Operator":"filters/enlist-input Operator.tid","escapecss Operator":"filters/escapecss_Operator.tid","escaperegexp Operator":"filters/escaperegexp_Operator.tid","Brownies":"filters/examples/Brownies.tid","Chick Peas":"filters/examples/Chick Peas.tid","How to remove stop words":"filters/examples/How to remove stop words.tid","Milk":"filters/examples/Milk.tid","Rice Pudding":"filters/examples/Rice Pudding.tid","abs Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/abs Operator (Examples).tid","add Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/add Operator (Examples).tid","addprefix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/addprefix.tid","addsuffix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/addsuffix.tid","after Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/after.tid","all Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/all.tid","allafter Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/allafter.tid","allbefore Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/allbefore.tid","append Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/append.tid","backlinks Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/backlinks.tid","before Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/before.tid","butlast Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/butlast.tid","ceil Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/ceil Operator (Examples).tid","commands Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/commands.tid","compare Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/compare Operator (Examples).tid","contains Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/contains Operator (Examples).tid","count Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/count_Operator_(Examples).tid","cycle Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/cycle Operator (Examples).tid","days Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/days.tid","decodehtml Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/decodehtml_Operator_(Examples).tid","decodeuri Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/decodeuri_Operator_(Examples).tid","decodeuricomponent Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/decodeuricomponent_Operator_(Examples).tid","divide Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/divide Operator (Examples).tid","each Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/each.tid","eachday Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/eachday.tid","else Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/else Operator (Examples).tid","encodehtml Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/encodehtml_Operator_(Examples).tid","encodeuri Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/encodeuri_Operator_(Examples).tid","encodeuricomponent Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/encodeuricomponent_Operator_(Examples).tid","enlist Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/enlist Operator (Examples).tid","enlist-input Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/enlist-input Operator (Examples).tid","escapecss Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/escapecss Operator (Examples).tid","escaperegexp Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/escaperegexp_Operator_(Examples).tid","exponential Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/exponential Operator (Examples).tid","field Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/field.tid","fields Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/fields.tid","filter Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/filter Operator (Examples).tid","first Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/first.tid","fixed Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/fixed Operator (Examples).tid","floor Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/floor Operator (Examples).tid","format Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/format Operator (Examples).tid","get Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/get.tid","getindex Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/getindex.tid","getvariable Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/getvariable.tid","has Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/has.tid","indexes Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/indexes.tid","is Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/is.tid","join Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/join Operator (Examples).tid","jsonstringify Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/jsonstringify Operator (Examples).tid","last Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/last.tid","length Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/length Operator (Examples).tid","limit Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/limit.tid","links Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/links.tid","list Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/list.tid","listed Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/listed.tid","log Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/log Operator (Examples).tid","lookup Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/lookup Operator (Examples).tid","lowercase Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/lowercase Operator (Examples).tid","match Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/match Operator (Examples).tid","max Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/max Operator (Examples).tid","maxall Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/maxall Operator (Examples).tid","min Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/min Operator (Examples).tid","minall Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/minall Operator (Examples).tid","minlength Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/minlength.tid","modules Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/modules.tid","moduletypes Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/moduletypes.tid","move Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/move.tid","multiply Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/multiply Operator (Examples).tid","negate Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/negate Operator (Examples).tid","next Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/next.tid","nsort Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/nsort.tid","nsortcs Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/nsortcs.tid","nth Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/nth.tid","pad Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/pad Operator (Examples).tid","plugintiddlers Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/plugintiddlers.tid","power Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/power Operator (Examples).tid","precision Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/precision Operator (Examples).tid","prefix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/prefix.tid","prepend Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/prepend.tid","previous Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/previous.tid","product Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/product Operator (Examples).tid","putafter Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/putafter.tid","putbefore Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/putbefore.tid","putfirst Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/putfirst.tid","putlast Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/putlast.tid","reduce Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/reduce Operator (Examples).tid","regexp Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/regexp.tid","remainder Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/remainder Operator (Examples).tid","remove Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/remove.tid","removeprefix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/removeprefix.tid","removesuffix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/removesuffix.tid","replace Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/replace.tid","rest Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/rest.tid","reverse Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/reverse.tid","round Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/round Operator (Examples).tid","sameday Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sameday.tid","search-replace Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/search-replace Operator (Examples).tid","search Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/search.tid","sentencecase Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sentencecase Operator (Examples).tid","shadowsource Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/shadowsource.tid","sign Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sign Operator (Examples).tid","sort Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sort.tid","sortan Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sortan.tid","sortby Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sortby.tid","sortcs Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sortcs.tid","sortsub Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sortsub Operator (Examples).tid","split Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/split Operator (Examples).tid","splitbefore Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/splitbefore.tid","splitregexp Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/splitregexp Operator (Examples).tid","storyviews Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/storyviews.tid","stringify Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/stringify_Operator_(Examples).tid","subfilter Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/subfilter Operator (Examples).tid","subtiddlerfields Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/subtiddlerfields Operator (Examples).tid","subtract Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/subtract Operator (Examples).tid","suffix Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/suffix.tid","sum Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/sum Operator (Examples).tid","tag Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/tag.tid","tagging Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/tagging.tid","tags Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/tags.tid","then Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/then Operator (Examples).tid","title Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/title.tid","titlecase Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/titlecase Operator (Examples).tid","toggle Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/toggle Operator (Examples).tid","trim Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/trim Operator (Examples).tid","trunc Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/trunc Operator (Examples).tid","untagged Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/untagged.tid","untrunc Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/untrunc Operator (Examples).tid","uppercase Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/uppercase Operator (Examples).tid","variables Operator (Examples)":"filters/examples/variables.tid","exponential Operator":"filters/exponential Operator.tid","field Operator":"filters/field.tid","fields Operator":"filters/fields.tid","filter Operator":"filters/filter.tid","first Operator":"filters/first.tid","fixed Operator":"filters/fixed Operator.tid","floor Operator":"filters/floor Operator.tid","format Operator":"filters/format.tid","get Operator":"filters/get.tid","getindex Operator":"filters/getindex.tid","getvariable Operator":"filters/getvariable.tid","has Operator":"filters/has.tid","haschanged Operator":"filters/haschanged.tid","indexes Operator":"filters/indexes.tid","insertbefore Operator":"filters/insertbefore Operator.tid","is Operator":"filters/is.tid","join Operator":"filters/join Operator.tid","jsonstringify Operator":"filters/jsonstringify Operator.tid","last Operator":"filters/last.tid","length Operator":"filters/length Operator.tid","limit Operator":"filters/limit.tid","links Operator":"filters/links.tid","list Operator":"filters/list.tid","listed Operator":"filters/listed.tid","log Operator":"filters/log Operator.tid","lookup Operator":"filters/lookup Operator.tid","lowercase Operator":"filters/lowercase Operator.tid","match Operator":"filters/match Operator.tid","max Operator":"filters/max Operator.tid","maxall Operator":"filters/maxall Operator.tid","min Operator":"filters/min Operator.tid","minall Operator":"filters/minall Operator.tid","minlength Operator":"filters/minlength.tid","modules Operator":"filters/modules.tid","moduletypes Operator":"filters/moduletypes.tid","move Operator":"filters/move.tid","multiply Operator":"filters/multiply Operator.tid","negate Operator":"filters/negate Operator.tid","next Operator":"filters/next.tid","nsort Operator":"filters/nsort.tid","nsortcs Operator":"filters/nsortcs.tid","nth Operator":"filters/nth.tid","order Operator":"filters/order_Operator.tid","pad Operator":"filters/pad Operator.tid","plugintiddlers Operator":"filters/plugintiddlers.tid","power Operator":"filters/power Operator.tid","precision Operator":"filters/precision Operator.tid","prefix Operator":"filters/prefix.tid","prepend Operator":"filters/prepend.tid","previous Operator":"filters/previous.tid","product Operator":"filters/product Operator.tid","putafter Operator":"filters/putafter.tid","putbefore Operator":"filters/putbefore.tid","putfirst Operator":"filters/putfirst.tid","putlast Operator":"filters/putlast.tid","range Operator":"filters/range.tid","reduce Operator":"filters/reduce.tid","regexp Operator":"filters/regexp.tid","remainder Operator":"filters/remainder Operator.tid","remove Operator":"filters/remove.tid","removeprefix Operator":"filters/removeprefix.tid","removesuffix Operator":"filters/removesuffix.tid","replace Operator":"filters/replace.tid","rest Operator":"filters/rest.tid","reverse Operator":"filters/reverse.tid","round Operator":"filters/round Operator.tid","sameday Operator":"filters/sameday.tid","search-replace Operator":"filters/search-replace Operator.tid","search Operator":"filters/search.tid","sentencecase Operator":"filters/sentencecase Operator.tid","shadowsource Operator":"filters/shadowsource.tid","sign Operator":"filters/sign Operator.tid","slugify Operator":"filters/slugify Operator.tid","sort Operator":"filters/sort.tid","sortan Operator":"filters/sortan.tid","sortby Operator":"filters/sortby.tid","sortcs Operator":"filters/sortcs.tid","sortsub Operator":"filters/sortsub Operator.tid","split Operator":"filters/split Operator.tid","splitbefore Operator":"filters/splitbefore.tid","splitregexp Operator":"filters/splitregexp Operator.tid","storyviews Operator":"filters/storyviews.tid","stringify Operator":"filters/stringify_Operator.tid","subfilter Operator":"filters/subfilter Operator.tid","subtiddlerfields Operator":"filters/subtiddlerfields Operator.tid","subtract Operator":"filters/subtract Operator.tid","suffix Operator":"filters/suffix.tid","sum Operator":"filters/sum Operator.tid","Filter Expression":"filters/syntax/Filter Expression.tid","Filter Parameter":"filters/syntax/Filter Parameter.tid","Filter Run Prefix (Examples)":"filters/syntax/Filter Run Prefix (Examples).tid","Filter Run":"filters/syntax/Filter Run.tid","Filter Step":"filters/syntax/Filter Step.tid","Filter Syntax":"filters/syntax/Filter Syntax.tid","Filter Whitespace":"filters/syntax/Filter Whitespace.tid","Named Filter Run Prefix":"filters/syntax/Named Filter Run Prefix.tid","tag Operator":"filters/tag.tid","tagging Operator":"filters/tagging.tid","tags Operator":"filters/tags.tid","then Operator":"filters/then Operator.tid","title Operator":"filters/title.tid","titlecase Operator":"filters/titlecase Operator.tid","toggle Operator":"filters/toggle Operator.tid","trim Operator":"filters/trim Operator.tid","trunc Operator":"filters/trunc Operator.tid","untagged Operator":"filters/untagged.tid","untrunc Operator":"filters/untrunc Operator.tid","uppercase Operator":"filters/uppercase Operator.tid","variables Operator":"filters/variables.tid","GettingStarted - Android":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Android.tid","GettingStarted - Chrome":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Chrome.tid","GettingStarted - Firefox":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Firefox.tid","GettingStarted - Internet Explorer":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Internet Explorer.tid","GettingStarted - Node.js":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Node.js.tid","GettingStarted - Online":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Online.tid","GettingStarted - Safari":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - Safari.tid","GettingStarted - iOS":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted - iOS.tid","GettingStarted":"gettingstarted/GettingStarted.tid","A Gentle Guide to TiddlyWiki":"hellothere/A Gentle Guide to TiddlyWiki.tid","Discover TiddlyWiki":"hellothere/Discover TiddlyWiki.tid","HelloThere":"hellothere/HelloThere.tid","HelloThumbnail":"hellothere/HelloThumbnail.tid","Some of the things you can do with TiddlyWiki":"hellothere/Some of the things you can do with TiddlyWiki.tid","Ten reasons to switch to TiddlyWiki":"hellothere/Ten reasons to switch to TiddlyWiki.tid","What happened to the original TiddlyWiki?":"hellothere/What happened to the original TiddlyWiki.tid","ProductHunt-Badge.svg":"hellothere/badges/ProductHunt-Badge.svg.tid","Product Hunt Link":"hellothere/badges/ProductHunt-Link.tid","HelloThumbnail - Classic":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - Classic.tid","HelloThumbnail - Developers":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - Developers.tid","HelloThumbnail - Gentle Guide":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - Gentle Guide.tid","HelloThumbnail - HelpingTiddlyWiki":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - HelpingTiddlyWiki.tid","HelloThumbnail - Introduction Video":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - Introduction Video.tid","HelloThumbnail - Latest Version":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - Latest Version.tid","HelloThumbnail - TWEUM2017":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - TWEUM2017.tid","HelloThumbnail - TiddlyMap":"hellothere/thumbnails/HelloThumbnail - TiddlyMap.tid","Hidden Setting: Default Tiddler Icon":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting Default Tiddler Icon.tid","Hidden Setting: Tab Index for Edit-Inputs":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting EditTabIndex.tid","Hidden Setting: New-Image Type":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting NewImageType.tid","Hidden Setting: Filename for Save Wiki Button":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting SaveWikiButton Filename.tid","Hidden Setting: Template for Save Wiki Button":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting SaveWikiButton Template.tid","Hidden Setting: Navigate on Enter":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting Search-NavigateOnEnter.tid","Hidden Setting: Search Minimum Length":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting SearchMinLength.tid","Hidden Setting: Sync Polling Interval":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting SyncPollingInterval.tid","Hidden Setting: Tags Minimum Length":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting TagsMinLength.tid","Hidden Setting: ViewTemplate and EditTemplate":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting ViewTemplate and EditTemplate.tid","Hidden Setting: Disable Drag and Drop":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting_ Disable Drag and Drop.tid","Hidden Setting: Disable Lazy Loading":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting_ Disable Lazy Loading.tid","Hidden Setting: Scroll Top Adjustment":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting_ Scroll Top Adjustment.tid","Hidden Setting: Search AutoFocus":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting_ Search AutoFocus.tid","Hidden Setting: Typing Refresh Delay":"hiddensettings/Hidden Setting_ Typin Refresh Delay.tid","Hidden Settings":"hiddensettings/Hidden Settings.tid","Adding a Twitter Follow button":"howtos/Adding a Twitter Follow button.tid","Adding a table of contents to the sidebar":"howtos/Adding_a_table_of_contents_to_the_sidebar.tid","Adopt a Titles Policy":"howtos/Adopt a Titles Policy.tid","Concatenating text and variables using macro substitution":"howtos/Concatenating text and variables using macro substitution.tid","Configuring the default TiddlerInfo tab":"howtos/Configuring the default TiddlerInfo tab.tid","Creating SubStories":"howtos/Creating SubStories.tid","Creating a custom export format":"howtos/Creating a custom export format.tid","Creating a splash screen":"howtos/Creating a splash screen.tid","$:/CurvedText":"howtos/CurvedText.tid","Custom styles by data-tiddler-title":"howtos/Custom Styles by title.tid","Custom styles by user-class":"howtos/Custom Styles by userClass.tid","Attribute Selectors":"howtos/Custom_Attribute_Selectors.tid","Custom Styles FAQ":"howtos/Custom_Styles_FAQ.tid","Custom data-styles":"howtos/Custom_data-styles.tid","Custom styles by data-tags":"howtos/Custom_styles_by_data-tags.tid","Editing Tiddlers with Emacs":"howtos/Editing Tiddlers with Emacs.tid","Editing Tiddlers with Vim":"howtos/Editing Tiddlers with Vim.tid","Editor toolbar":"howtos/Editor toolbar.tid","Formatting List Results as Tables with CSS - Specified Columns Methods":"howtos/Formatting List Results as Tables with CSS - Specified Columns Methods.tid","Formatting List Results as Tables with CSS - Variable Column Method":"howtos/Formatting List Results as Tables with CSS - Variable Column Method.tid","Formatting List Results as Tables (no CSS)":"howtos/Formatting_List_Results_as_Tables_(no_CSS).tid","Generating Static Sites with TiddlyWiki":"howtos/Generating Static Sites with TiddlyWiki.tid","Hard Linebreaks with CSS":"howtos/Hard_Linebreaks_with_CSS.tid","Hard Linebreaks with CSS - Example":"howtos/Hard_Linebreaks_with_CSS_-_Example.tid","Height of text editor":"howtos/Height of text editor.tid","How to add a banner for GitHub contributions":"howtos/How to add a banner for GitHub contributions.tid","How to apply custom styles by tag":"howtos/How to apply custom styles by tag.tid","How to apply custom styles":"howtos/How to apply custom styles.tid","How to build a TiddlyWiki5 from individual tiddlers":"howtos/How to build a TiddlyWiki5 from individual tiddlers.tid","How to change the sort order of sub-branches in a TOC macro":"howtos/How to change the sort order of sub-branches in a TOC macro.tid","How to create keyboard shortcuts":"howtos/How to create keyboard shortcuts.tid","How to Customize TiddlyDesktop":"howtos/How to customize TiddlyDesktop.tid","How to embed PDF and other documents":"howtos/How to embed PDF and other documents.tid","How to export tiddlers":"howtos/How to export tiddlers.tid","How to hide the author's and other fields with CSS":"howtos/How to hide the authors and other fields with CSS.tid","How to put the last modification date in a banner":"howtos/How to put the last modification date in a banner.tid","How to widen tiddlers (aka storyriver)":"howtos/How to widen tiddlers (aka story river).tid","How to add a new tab to the sidebar":"howtos/How_to_add_a_new_tab_to_the_sidebar.tid","How to turn off camel case linking":"howtos/How_to_turn_off_camel_case_linking.tid","Insert link":"howtos/Insert link.tid","Insert picture":"howtos/Insert picture.tid","KeyboardShortcuts":"howtos/KeyboardShortcuts.tid","Making a custom journal button":"howtos/Making a custom journal button.tid","Making curved text with SVG":"howtos/Making curved text with SVG.tid","More actions":"howtos/More actions.tid","Preserving open tiddlers at startup":"howtos/Preserving open tiddlers at startup.tid","$:/SVGExampleRadius":"howtos/SVGExampleRadius.tid","Setting a favicon":"howtos/Setting a favicon.tid","Setting a page background image":"howtos/Setting a page background image.tid","Sharing a TiddlyWiki on Dropbox":"howtos/Sharing a TiddlyWiki on Dropbox.tid","Simple ways to write protect tiddlers":"howtos/Simple ways to write protect tiddlers.tid","Structuring TiddlyWiki":"howtos/Structuring TiddlyWiki.tid","Tagging":"howtos/Tagging.tid","Text preview":"howtos/Text preview.tid","The First Rule of Using TiddlyWiki":"howtos/The First Rule of Using TiddlyWiki.tid","Upgrading":"howtos/Upgrading.tid","Using Excise":"howtos/Using Excise.tid","Using SVG":"howtos/Using SVG.tid","Using Stamp":"howtos/Using Stamp.tid","Using Stylesheets":"howtos/Using Stylesheets.tid","Using TiddlyWiki for GitHub project documentation":"howtos/Using TiddlyWiki for GitHub project documentation.tid","Using a custom path prefix with the client-server edition":"howtos/Using a custom path prefix with the client-server edition.tid","Windows HTA Hack":"howtos/Windows HTA Hack.tid","Q: Is there a way to create dynamic stylesheets?":"howtos/faq/csFAQ_dynamic_stylesheet.tid","Q: How can I use a custom field to style a tiddler?":"howtos/faq/csFAQ_how_can_i_use_custom_field.tid","Q: What if a tiddler has no tags?":"howtos/faq/csFAQ_what_if_tiddler_has_no_tags.tid","Q: How can I style a tiddler if it has \"this\" AND \"that\" tag?":"howtos/faq/csFAQ_what_this_and_that_tag.tid","Q: How can I style a tiddler if it has \"this\" OR \"that\" tag?":"howtos/faq/csFAQ_what_this_or_that_tag.tid","Blurry Lawn.jpg":"images/Blurry Lawn.jpg","Dev Thumbnail.jpg":"images/Dev Thumbnail.jpg","Introduction Video Thumbnail.jpg":"images/Introduction Video Thumbnail.jpg","Motovun Jack.ascii":"images/Motovun Jack.ascii.tid","Motovun Jack.jpg":"images/Motovun Jack.jpg","Motovun Jack.pdf":"images/Motovun Jack.pdf","Motovun Jack.svg":"images/Motovun Jack.svg","New Release Banner":"images/New Release Banner.png","Newnham Horizon.jpg":"images/Newnham Horizon.jpg","PerlinLight.jpg":"images/PerlinLight.jpg","Pinstripe.gif":"images/Pinstripe.gif","TWEUM Thumbnail.jpg":"images/TWEUM Thumbnail.jpg","Tiddler Fishes.svg":"images/Tiddler Fishes.svg","Tiddler Poster.png":"images/Tiddler Poster.png","TiddlyFox Apocalypse.png":"images/TiddlyFox Apocalypse.png","TiddlyMap.png":"images/TiddlyMap.png","TiddlyWiki Classic.png":"images/TiddlyWiki Classic.png","$:/favicon.ico":"images/favicon.ico","$:/green_favicon.ico":"images/green_favicon.ico","Edición en Castellano":"languages/Castellano (Espana) Edition.tid","Chinese (Simplified) Edition":"languages/Chinese (Simplified) Edition.tid","Chinese (Traditional) Edition":"languages/Chinese (Traditional) Edition.tid","Édition en Français (France)":"languages/French (France) Edition.tid","Deutsch (Österreich) Edition":"languages/German (Austria) Edition.tid","Deutsch (Deutschland) Edition":"languages/German (Germany) Edition.tid","Korean (Korea Republic) Edition":"languages/Korean (Korea Republic) Edition.tid","LanguageGallery Example":"languages/LanguageGallery.tid","Languages":"languages/Languages.tid","Copying tiddlers between TiddlyWiki files":"learning/Copying tiddlers between TiddlyWiki files.tid","Introduction to Lists":"learning/Introduction to Lists.tid","Learning":"learning/Learning.tid","changecount Macro":"macros/ChangeCountMacro.tid","colour Macro":"macros/ColourMacro.tid","contrastcolour Macro":"macros/ContrastColourMacro.tid","Core Macros":"macros/CoreMacros.tid","csvtiddlers Macro":"macros/CsvTiddlersMacro.tid","datauri Macro":"macros/DataUriMacro.tid","dumpvariables Macro":"macros/DumpVariablesMacro.tid","jsontiddlers Macro":"macros/JsonTiddlersMacro.tid","lingo Macro":"macros/LingoMacro.tid","list-links Macro":"macros/ListMacro.tid","makedatauri Macro":"macros/MakeDataUriMacro.tid","now Macro":"macros/NowMacro.tid","qualify Macro":"macros/QualifyMacro.tid","resolvepath Macro":"macros/ResolvePath.tid","Stylesheet Macros":"macros/StylesheetMacros.tid","Table-of-Contents Macros":"macros/TableOfContentsMacro.tid","tabs Macro":"macros/TabsMacro.tid","tag Macro":"macros/TagMacro.tid","timeline Macro":"macros/TimelineMacro.tid","unusedtitle Macro":"macros/UnusedTitleMacro.tid","version Macro":"macros/VersionMacro.tid","colour-picker Macro":"macros/colour-picker Macro.tid","copy-to-clipboard Macro":"macros/copy-to-clipboard Macro.tid","Macro Calls in WikiText (Examples)":"macros/examples/Macro Calls.tid","changecount Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/changecount.tid","colour-picker Macro (Example 1)":"macros/examples/colour-picker Macro (Example 1).tid","colour-picker Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/colour-picker Macro (Examples).tid","colour Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/colour.tid","copy-to-clipboard Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/copy-to-clipboard Macro (Examples).tid","datauri Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/datauri.tid","dumpvariables Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/dumpvariables.tid","image-picker Macro (Example 1)":"macros/examples/image-picker Macro (Example 1).tid","image-picker Macro (Example 2)":"macros/examples/image-picker Macro (Example 2).tid","image-picker Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/image-picker Macro (Examples).tid","lingo Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/lingo.tid","list-links-draggable Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/list-links-draggable Macro (Examples).tid","list-links Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/list-links.tid","list-tagged-draggable Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/list-tagged-draggable Macro (Examples).tid","list-thumbnails Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/list-thumbnails Macro (Examples).tid","makedatauri Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/makedatauri.tid","now Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/now.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/qualify-transcluded":"macros/examples/qualify-transcluded.tid","qualify Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/qualify.tid","resolvepath Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/resolvepath.tid","tabs Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/tabs.tid","tag Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/tag.tid","thumbnail Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/thumbnail Macro (Examples).tid","timeline Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/timeline.tid","Table-of-Contents Macros (Examples)":"macros/examples/toc.tid","tree Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/tree Macro (Examples).tid","tree-macro-example-house":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-kitchen":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-kitchen-table":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-kitchen-sink":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-kitchen-window":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-attic":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-attic-window":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-attic-roof":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-garden":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-garden-shed":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-house-garden-lawn":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-boot":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-boot-lock":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-boot-handle":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-roof":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-roof-rails":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","tree-macro-example-car-roof-aerial":"macros/examples/tree-macro-example-data.multids","unusedtitle Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/unusedtitle.tid","version Macro (Examples)":"macros/examples/version.tid","image-picker Macro":"macros/image-picker Macro.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/say-hi-using-variables":"macros/import/say-hi-using-variables.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/say-hi":"macros/import/say-hi.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/tags-of-current-tiddler":"macros/import/tags-of-current-tiddler.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/tv-get-export-image-link":"macros/import/tv-get-export-image-link.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/macro-examples/tv-wikilink-tooltip":"macros/import/tv-wikilink-tooltip.tid","jsontiddler Macro":"macros/jsontiddler Macro.tid","keyboard-driven-input Macro":"macros/keyboard-driven-input_Macro.tid","list-links-draggable Macro":"macros/list-links-draggable Macro.tid","list-tagged-draggable Macro":"macros/list-tagged-draggable Macro.tid","list-thumbnails Macro":"macros/list-thumbnails Macro.tid","Macro Call Syntax":"macros/syntax/Macro Call Syntax.tid","Macro Definition Syntax":"macros/syntax/Macro Definition Syntax.tid","Macro Syntax":"macros/syntax/Macro Syntax.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/railroad/macro-parameter-value":"macros/syntax/MacroParameterValue.tid","tag-picker Macro":"macros/tag-picker_Macro.tid","tag-pill Macro":"macros/tag-pill_Macro.tid","thumbnail Macro":"macros/thumbnail Macro.tid","tree Macro":"macros/tree Macro.tid","AlertMechanism":"mechanisms/AlertMechanism.tid","DraftMechanism":"mechanisms/DraftMechanism.tid","DragAndDropMechanism":"mechanisms/DragAndDropMechanism.tid","HistoryMechanism":"mechanisms/HistoryMechanism.tid","InfoMechanism":"mechanisms/InfoMechanism.tid","Mechanisms":"mechanisms/Mechanisms.tid","PluginMechanism":"mechanisms/PluginMechanism.tid","PopupMechanism":"mechanisms/PopupMechanism.tid","RefreshMechanism":"mechanisms/RefreshMechanism.tid","RefreshThrottling":"mechanisms/RefreshThrottling.tid","SavingMechanism":"mechanisms/SavingMechanism.tid","StateMechanism":"mechanisms/StateMechanism.tid","TranslationMechanism":"mechanisms/TranslationMechanism.tid","UpgradeMechanism":"mechanisms/UpgradeMechanism.tid","WikificationMechanism":"mechanisms/WikificationMechanism.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/menuitems/gettingstarted":"menubar/gettingstarted.tid","$:/tags/MenuBar":"menubar/tagsMenuBar.tid","SampleModal":"messages/SampleModal.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-add-field":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-add-field.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-add-tag":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-add-tag.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-auto-save-wiki":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-auto-save-wiki.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-browser-refresh":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-browser-refresh.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-cancel-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-cancel-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-clear-password":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-clear-password.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-close-all-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-close-all-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-close-other-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-close-other-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-close-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-close-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-copy-to-clipboard":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-copy-to-clipboard.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-delete-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-delete-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-download-file":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-download-file.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-edit-bitmap-operation":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-edit-bitmap-operation.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-edit-text-operation":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-edit-text-operation.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-edit-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-edit-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-focus-selector":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-focus-selector.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-fold-all-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-fold-all-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-fold-other-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-fold-other-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-fold-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-fold-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-full-screen":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-full-screen.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-home":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-home.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-import-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-import-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-load-plugin-from-library":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-load-plugin-from-library.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-load-plugin-library":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-load-plugin-library.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-login":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-login.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-logout":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-logout.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-modal":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-modal.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-navigate":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-navigate.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-new-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-new-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-notify":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-notify.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-open-external-window":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-open-external-window.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-open-window":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-open-window.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-perform-import":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-perform-import.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-permalink":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-permalink.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-permaview":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-permaview.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-print":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-print.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-remove-field":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-remove-field.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-remove-tag":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-remove-tag.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-rename-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-rename-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-save-tiddler":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-save-tiddler.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-save-wiki":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-save-wiki.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-scroll":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-scroll.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-server-refresh":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-server-refresh.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-set-password":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-set-password.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-unfold-all-tiddlers":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-unfold-all-tiddlers.tid","WidgetMessage: tm-unload-plugin-library":"messages/WidgetMessage_ tm-unload-plugin-library.tid","Building TiddlyWikiClassic":"nodejs/Building TiddlyWikiClassic.tid","Customising Tiddler File Naming":"nodejs/Customising Tiddler File Naming.tid","Environment Variables on Node.js":"nodejs/Environment Variables on Node.js.tid","Installing TiddlyWiki Prerelease on Node.js":"nodejs/Installing TiddlyWiki Prerelease on Node.js.tid","Installing TiddlyWiki on Node.js":"nodejs/Installing TiddlyWiki on Node.js.tid","Installing custom plugins on Node.js":"nodejs/Installing custom plugins on Node.js.tid","Naming of System Tiddlers":"nodejs/Naming of System Tiddlers.tid","Scripts for TiddlyWiki on Node.js":"nodejs/Scripts for TiddlyWiki on Node.js.tid","Serving TW5 from Android":"nodejs/Serving TW5 from Android.tid","TiddlyWiki on Node.js":"nodejs/TiddlyWiki on Node.js.tid","TiddlyWiki5 Versioning":"nodejs/TiddlyWiki5 Versioning.tid","Upgrading TiddlyWiki on Node.js":"nodejs/Upgrading TiddlyWiki on Node.js.tid","Using TiddlyWiki on Node.js":"nodejs/Using TiddlyWiki on Node.js.tid","Working with the TiddlyWiki5 repository":"nodejs/Working with the TiddlyWiki5 repository.tid","tiddlywiki.files Files":"nodejs/tiddlywiki.files_Files.tid","tiddlywiki.info Files":"nodejs/tiddlywiki.info_Files.tid","Beaker Browser":"platforms/Beaker_Browser.tid","Platforms":"platforms/Platforms.tid","TiddlyFox Apocalypse":"platforms/TiddlyFox Apocalypse.tid","TiddlyWiki in the Sky for TiddlyWeb":"platforms/TiddlyWiki in the Sky for TiddlyWeb.tid","Amazon Web Services Plugin":"plugins/Amazon Web Services Plugin.tid","BrowserStorage Plugin":"plugins/BrowserStorage Plugin.tid","CodeMirror Plugin":"plugins/CodeMirror Plugin.tid","Consent Banner Plugin":"plugins/Consent Banner Plugin.tid","D3 Plugin":"plugins/D3 Plugin.tid","Disabling Plugins":"plugins/Disabling_Plugins.tid","Dynaview Plugin":"plugins/Dynaview Plugin.tid","External Attachments Plugin":"plugins/External Attachments Plugin.tid","Highlight Plugin":"plugins/Highlight Plugin.tid","Innerwiki Plugin":"plugins/Innerwiki Plugin.tid","Installing a plugin from the plugin library":"plugins/Installing a plugin from the plugin library.tid","JSZip Plugin":"plugins/JSZip Plugin.tid","KaTeX Plugin":"plugins/KaTeX Plugin.tid","Manually installing a plugin":"plugins/Manually installing a plugin.tid","Markdown Plugin":"plugins/Markdown Plugin.tid","Mobile Drag And Drop Shim Plugin":"plugins/Mobile Drag And Drop Shim Plugin.tid","OfficialPlugins":"plugins/OfficialPlugins.tid","Plugin Dependencies":"plugins/Plugin Dependencies.tid","Plugin Editions":"plugins/Plugin Editions.tid","Plugin Types":"plugins/Plugin Types.tid","PluginFolders":"plugins/PluginFolders.tid","Plugin Fields":"plugins/Plugin_Fields.tid","Plugin Information Tiddlers":"plugins/Plugin_Information_Tiddlers.tid","Plugins":"plugins/Plugins.tid","Railroad Plugin":"plugins/Railroad Plugin.tid","SaveTrail Plugin":"plugins/SaveTrail Plugin.tid","TW2Parser Plugin":"plugins/TW2Parser Plugin.tid","Twitter Plugin":"plugins/Twitter Plugin.tid","Uninstalling a plugin":"plugins/Uninstalling a plugin.tid","ContributingTemplate":"readme/ContributingTemplate.tid","ReadMe":"readme/ReadMe.tid","ReadMeBinFolder":"readme/ReadMeBinFolder.tid","TiddlyWiki2ReadMe":"readme/TiddlyWiki2ReadMe.tid","Reference":"reference/Reference.tid","BetaReleases":"releasenotes/BetaReleases.tid","Release 5.1.0":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.0.tid","Release 5.1.1":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.1.tid","Release 5.1.10":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.10.tid","Release 5.1.11":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.11.tid","Release 5.1.12":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.12.tid","Release 5.1.13":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.13.tid","Release 5.1.14":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.14.tid","Release 5.1.15":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.15.tid","Release 5.1.16":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.16.tid","Release 5.1.17":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.17.tid","Release 5.1.18":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.18.tid","Release 5.1.19":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.19.tid","Release 5.1.2":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.2.tid","Release 5.1.20":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.20.tid","Release 5.1.21":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.21.tid","Release 5.1.22":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.22.tid","Release 5.1.23":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.23.tid","Release 5.1.3":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.3.tid","Release 5.1.4":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.4.tid","Release 5.1.5":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.5.tid","Release 5.1.6":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.6.tid","Release 5.1.7":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.7.tid","Release 5.1.8":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.8.tid","Release 5.1.9":"releasenotes/Release 5.1.9.tid","ReleaseTemplate":"releasenotes/ReleaseTemplate.tid","Releases":"releasenotes/Releases.tid","TiddlyWiki Releases":"releasenotes/TiddlyWiki Releases.tid","AlphaReleases":"releasenotes/alpha/AlphaReleases.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.11":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha11.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.12":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha12.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.13":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha13.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.14":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha14.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.15":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha15.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.16":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha16.tid","Release 5.0.0-alpha.17":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.0alpha17.tid","Release 5.0.1-alpha":"releasenotes/alpha/Release 5.0.1alpha.tid","Changes to filters in 5.0.9-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Changes to filters in 5.0.9-beta.tid","Notes for upgrading to 5.0.11-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Notes for upgrading to 5.0.11-beta.tid","Notes for upgrading to 5.0.8-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Notes for upgrading to 5.0.8-beta.tid","Release 5.0.10-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.10beta.tid","Release 5.0.11-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.11beta.tid","Release 5.0.12-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.12beta.tid","Release 5.0.13-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.13beta.tid","Release 5.0.14-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.14beta.tid","Release 5.0.15-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.15beta.tid","Release 5.0.16-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.16beta.tid","Release 5.0.17-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.17beta.tid","Release 5.0.18-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.18beta.tid","Release 5.0.2-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.2beta.tid","Release 5.0.3-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.3beta.tid","Release 5.0.4-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.4beta.tid","Release 5.0.5-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.5beta.tid","Release 5.0.6-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.6beta.tid","Release 5.0.7-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.7beta.tid","Release 5.0.8-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.8beta.tid","Release 5.0.9-beta":"releasenotes/beta/Release 5.0.9beta.tid","RoadMap":"roadmap/RoadMap.tid","Emergency Tiddler Export":"saving/Emergency Tiddler Export.tid","Encryption":"saving/Encryption.tid","Example config-tiddlyweb-host for IIS":"saving/Example config-tiddlyweb-host for IIS.txt","Example package.json for IIS":"saving/Example package.json for IIS.txt","Example tiddlywiki.info for IIS":"saving/Example tiddlywiki.info for IIS.txt","Example web.config for IIS":"saving/Example web.config for IIS.txt","Installing TiddlyWiki on Microsoft Internet Information Server":"saving/Installing TiddlyWiki on Microsoft Internet Information Server.tid","Saving on Android":"saving/Saving on Android.tid","Saving on Beaker Browser":"saving/Saving on Beaker Browser.tid","Saving on TiddlyDesktop":"saving/Saving on TiddlyDesktop.tid","Saving on TiddlySpot":"saving/Saving on TiddlySpot.tid","Saving on a PHP Server":"saving/Saving on a PHP Server.tid","Saving on iPad/iPhone":"saving/Saving on iPad_iPhone.tid","Saving to a Git service":"saving/Saving to a Git service.tid","Saving via WebDAV":"saving/Saving via WebDAV.tid","Saving via a Minimal Ruby Server":"saving/Saving via minimal Ruby server.tid","Saving with TW Receiver":"saving/Saving with TW Receiver.tid","Saving with TiddlyFox on Android":"saving/Saving with TiddlyFox on Android.tid","Saving with TiddlyFox":"saving/Saving with TiddlyFox.tid","Saving with TiddlyIE":"saving/Saving with TiddlyIE.tid","Saving with the HTML5 fallback saver":"saving/Saving with the HTML5 fallback saver.tid","Saving":"saving/Saving.tid","$:/SavingDetailsFilter":"saving/SavingDetailsFilter.tid","$:/SavingDetailsTemplate":"saving/SavingDetailsTemplate.tid","$:/SavingThumbnailsStyles":"saving/SavingThumbnailsStyles.tid","$:/SavingThumbnailsTemplate":"saving/SavingThumbnailsTemplate.tid","TiddlyWiki Cloud":"saving/TiddlyWiki in the Sky for Dropbox.tid","Documentation Macros":"styleguide/Documentation Macros.tid","Documentation Style Guide":"styleguide/Documentation Style Guide.tid","Instruction Tiddlers":"styleguide/Instruction Tiddlers.tid","Reference Tiddlers":"styleguide/Reference Tiddlers.tid","Spelling":"styleguide/Spelling.tid","Technical Prose Style":"styleguide/Technical Prose Style.tid","Tiddler Structure":"styleguide/Tiddler Structure.tid","Tiddler Title Policy":"styleguide/Tiddler Title Policy.tid","Typography":"styleguide/Typography.tid","$:/SplashScreen":"system/$__SplashScreen.tid","$:/ContributionBanner":"system/ContributionBanner.tid","$:/DefaultTiddlers":"system/DefaultTiddlers.tid","$:/state/tab/sidebar--1835078512":"system/DefaultToContentsTab.tid","$:/deprecated":"system/Deprecated.tid","Deprecated - What does it mean":"system/Deprecated_-_What_does_it_mean.tid","$:/SiteSubtitle":"system/SiteSubtitle.tid","$:/SiteTitle":"system/SiteTitle.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/TiddlerInfo/Sources":"system/Sources.tid","$:/StaticBanner":"system/StaticBanner.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/doc-macros":"system/doc-macros.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/doc-styles":"system/doc-styles.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/snippets/download-empty-button":"system/download-empty-button.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/download-empty":"system/download-empty.tid","$:/edition/tw5.com/dropbox-url.js":"system/dropbox-url-macro.js","$:/editions/tw5.com/if-macro.js":"system/if-macro.js","$:/language":"system/language.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/operator-macros":"system/operator-macros.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/operator-template":"system/operator-template.tid","$:/themes/tiddlywiki/vanilla/options/sidebarlayout":"system/sidebarlayout.tid","$:/core/templates/static.content":"system/static.content.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/style-guide-macros":"system/style-guide-macros.tid","$:/theme":"system/theme.tid","$:/_tw5.com-card-template":"system/tw5.com-card-template.tid","$:/_tw5.com-styles":"system/tw5.com-styles.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/variable-macros":"system/variable-macros.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/version-macros":"system/version-macros.tid","$:/editions/tw5.com/wikitext-macros":"system/wikitext-macros.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/AboveStory":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_AboveStory.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/AdvancedSearch":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_AdvancedSearch.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/AdvancedSearch/FilterButton":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_AdvancedSearch_FilterButton.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Alert":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Alert.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/BelowStory":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_BelowStory.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Advanced":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Advanced.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Appearance":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Appearance.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Info":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Info.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Saving":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Saving.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Settings":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Settings.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ControlPanel/Toolbars":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ControlPanel_Toolbars.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/EditPreview":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_EditPreview.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/EditTemplate":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_EditTemplate.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/EditToolbar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_EditToolbar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/EditorToolbar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_EditorToolbar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Exporter":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Exporter.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Filter":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Filter.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Image":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Image.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ImportPreview":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ImportPreview.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/KeyboardShortcut":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_KeyboardShortcut.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Layout":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Layout.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Macro":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Macro.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Macro/View":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Macro_View.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Manager/ItemMain":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Manager_ItemMain.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Manager/ItemSidebar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Manager_ItemSidebar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/MoreSideBar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_MoreSideBar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/MoreSideBar/Plugins":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_MoreSideBar_Plugins.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/PageControls":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_PageControls.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/PageTemplate":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_PageTemplate.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Palette":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Palette.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/PluginLibrary":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_PluginLibrary.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawMarkup":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawMarkup.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawMarkupWikified":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawMarkupWikified.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawMarkupWikified/BottomBody":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawMarkupWikified_BottomBody.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawMarkupWikified/TopBody":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawMarkupWikified_TopBody.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawMarkupWikified/TopHead":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawMarkupWikified_TopHead.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RawStaticContent":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RawStaticContent.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/RemoteAssetInfo":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_RemoteAssetInfo.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/SearchResults":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_SearchResults.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ServerConnection":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ServerConnection.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/SideBar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_SideBar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/SideBarSegment":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_SideBarSegment.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/StartupAction":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_StartupAction.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/StartupAction/Browser":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_StartupAction_Browser.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/StartupAction/Node":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_StartupAction_Node.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/Stylesheet":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Stylesheet.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TagDropdown":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TagDropdown.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_Texteditor_Snippet.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TiddlerInfo":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TiddlerInfo.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TiddlerInfoSegment":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TiddlerInfoSegment.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TiddlerInfo/Advanced":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TiddlerInfo_Advanced.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ToolbarButtonStyle":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ToolbarButtonStyle.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TopLeftBar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TopLeftBar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/TopRightBar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_TopRightBar.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ViewTemplate":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ViewTemplate.tid","SystemTag: $:/tags/ViewToolbar":"systemtags/SystemTag_ $__tags_ViewToolbar.tid","TiddlyDesktop Releases":"tiddlydesktop/TiddlyDesktop_Releases.tid","Core Variables":"variables/Core Variables.tid","Variables":"variables/Variables.tid","currentTiddler Variable":"variables/WidgetVariable_ currentTiddler.tid","storyTiddler Variable":"variables/WidgetVariable_ storyTiddler.tid","transclusion Variable":"variables/WidgetVariable_ transclusion.tid","actionTiddler Variable":"variables/actionTiddler Variable.tid","Sample Headings 1,2,3":"variables/examples/Sample Headings 1-2-3.tid","Sample Headings 3,4,5":"variables/examples/Sample Headings 3-4-5.tid","Sample Headings 4,5,6":"variables/examples/Sample Headings 4-5-6.tid","currentTiddler Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/currentTiddler.tid","storyTiddler Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/storyTiddler.tid","transclusion Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/transclusion.tid","tv-adjust-heading-level Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-adjust-heading-level.tid","tv-config-toolbar-class Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-config-toolbar-class.tid","tv-config-toolbar-icons Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-config-toolbar-icons.tid","tv-config-toolbar-text Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-config-toolbar-text.tid","tv-get-export-image-link Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-get-export-image-link.tid","tv-wikilink-tooltip Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-wikilink-tooltip.tid","tv-wikilinks Variable (Examples)":"variables/examples/tv-wikilinks.tid","modifier Variable":"variables/modifier Variable.tid","namespace Variable":"variables/namespace.tid","tv-adjust-heading-level Variable":"variables/tv-adjust-heading-level Variable.tid","tv-auto-open-on-import Variable":"variables/tv-auto-open-on-import.tid","tv-config-toolbar-class Variable":"variables/tv-config-toolbar-class.tid","tv-config-toolbar-icons Variable":"variables/tv-config-toolbar-icons.tid","tv-config-toolbar-text Variable":"variables/tv-config-toolbar-text.tid","tv-filter-export-link Variable":"variables/tv-filter-export-link Variable.tid","tv-get-export-image-link Variable":"variables/tv-get-export-image-link.tid","tv-get-export-link Variable":"variables/tv-get-export-link.tid","tv-get-export-path Variable":"variables/tv-get-export-path.tid","tv-history-list Variable":"variables/tv-history-list Variable.tid","tv-show-missing-links Variable":"variables/tv-show-missing-links Variable.tid","tv-story-list Variable":"variables/tv-story-list Variable.tid","tv-tiddler-preview Variable":"variables/tv-tiddler-preview.tid","tv-wikilink-template Variable":"variables/tv-wikilink-template.tid","tv-wikilink-tooltip Variable":"variables/tv-wikilink-tooltip.tid","tv-wikilinks Variable":"variables/tv-wikilinks.tid","Getting Started Video":"videos/Getting Started Video.tid","Introducing TiddlyDesktop Video":"videos/Introducing TiddlyDesktop Video.tid","Introduction Video":"videos/Introduction Video.tid","TiddlyWiki on Firefox for Android Video":"videos/TiddlyWiki on Firefox for Android Video.tid","Videos":"videos/Videos.tid","Working with the TiddlyWiki5 repository video":"videos/Working with the TiddlyWiki5 repository video.tid","TiddlyWeb JSON tiddler format":"webserver/TiddlyWeb JSON tiddler format.tid","Using HTTPS":"webserver/Using HTTPS.tid","Using the external JavaScript template":"webserver/Using the external JavaScript template.tid","Using the integrated static file server":"webserver/Using the integrated static file server.tid","Using the read-only single tiddler view":"webserver/Using the read-only single tiddler view.tid","WebServer API":"webserver/WebServer API.tid","WebServer API: Delete Tiddler":"webserver/WebServer API_ Delete Tiddler.tid","WebServer API: Force Basic Authentication Login":"webserver/WebServer API_ Force Basic Authentication Login.tid","WebServer API: Get All Tiddlers":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get All Tiddlers.tid","WebServer API: Get Favicon":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get Favicon.tid","WebServer API: Get File":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get File.tid","WebServer API: Get Rendered Tiddler":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get Rendered Tiddler.tid","WebServer API: Get Server Status":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get Server Status.tid","WebServer API: Get Tiddler":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get Tiddler.tid","WebServer API: Get Wiki":"webserver/WebServer API_ Get Wiki.tid","WebServer API: Put Tiddler":"webserver/WebServer API_ Put Tiddler.tid","WebServer Anonymous Access":"webserver/WebServer Anonymous Access.tid","WebServer Authentication":"webserver/WebServer Authentication.tid","WebServer Authorization":"webserver/WebServer Authorization.tid","WebServer Basic Authentication":"webserver/WebServer Basic Authentication.tid","WebServer Guides":"webserver/WebServer Guides.tid","WebServer Header Authentication":"webserver/WebServer Header Authentication.tid","WebServer Parameter: anon-username":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ anon-username.tid","WebServer Parameter: authenticated-user-header":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ authenticated-user-header.tid","WebServer Parameter: credentials":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ credentials.tid","WebServer Parameter: csrf-disable":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ csrf-disable.tid","WebServer Parameter: debug-level":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ debug-level.tid","WebServer Parameter: host":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ host.tid","WebServer Parameter: password":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ password.tid","WebServer Parameter: path-prefix":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ path-prefix.tid","WebServer Parameter: port":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ port.tid","WebServer Parameter: readers":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ readers.tid","WebServer Parameter: root-render-type":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ root-render-type.tid","WebServer Parameter: root-serve-type":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ root-serve-type.tid","WebServer Parameter: root-tiddler":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ root-tiddler.tid","WebServer Parameter: system-tiddler-render-template":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ system-tiddler-render-template.tid","WebServer Parameter: system-tiddler-render-type":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ system-tiddler-render-type.tid","WebServer Parameter: tiddler-render-template":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ tiddler-render-template.tid","WebServer Parameter: tiddler-render-type":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ tiddler-render-type.tid","WebServer Parameter: tls-cert":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ tls-cert.tid","WebServer Parameter: tls-key":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ tls-key.tid","WebServer Parameter: username":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ username.tid","WebServer Parameter: writers":"webserver/WebServer Parameter_ writers.tid","WebServer Parameters":"webserver/WebServer Parameters.tid","WebServer":"webserver/WebServer.tid","ActionConfirmWidget":"widgets/ActionConfirmWidget.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 1":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 1.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 2":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 2.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 3":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 3.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 4":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example 4.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Template":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Template.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget.tid","ActionCreateTiddlerWidget Example":"widgets/ActionCreateTiddlerWidget_Example.tid","ActionDeleteFieldWidget":"widgets/ActionDeleteFieldWidget.tid","ActionDeleteTiddlerWidget":"widgets/ActionDeleteTiddlerWidget.tid","ActionListopsWidget":"widgets/ActionListopsWidget.tid","ActionLogWidget":"widgets/ActionLogWidget.tid","ActionNavigateWidget":"widgets/ActionNavigateWidget.tid","ActionPopupWidget":"widgets/ActionPopupWidget.tid","ActionSendMessageWidget":"widgets/ActionSendMessageWidget.tid","ActionSetFieldWidget":"widgets/ActionSetFieldWidget.tid","ActionWidgets":"widgets/ActionWidgets.tid","BrowseWidget":"widgets/BrowseWidget.tid","ButtonWidget":"widgets/ButtonWidget.tid","CheckboxWidget":"widgets/CheckboxWidget.tid","CodeBlockWidget":"widgets/CodeblockWidget.tid","CountWidget":"widgets/CountWidget.tid","DiffTextWidget":"widgets/DiffTextWidget.tid","DraggableWidget":"widgets/DraggableWidget.tid","DroppableWidget":"widgets/DroppableWidget.tid","DropzoneWidget":"widgets/DropzoneWidget.tid","EditBitmapWidget":"widgets/EditBitmapWidget.tid","EditTextWidget":"widgets/EditTextWidget.tid","EditWidget":"widgets/EditWidget.tid","EncryptWidget":"widgets/EncryptWidget.tid","EntityWidget":"widgets/EntityWidget.tid","EventCatcherWidget":"widgets/EventCatcherWidget.tid","FieldMangler Widget (Examples)":"widgets/FieldMangler Widget (Examples).tid","FieldManglerWidget":"widgets/FieldManglerWidget.tid","FieldsWidget":"widgets/FieldsWidget.tid","ImageWidget":"widgets/ImageWidget.tid","ImportVariablesWidget":"widgets/ImportVariablesWidget.tid","KeyboardWidget":"widgets/KeyboardWidget.tid","LinkCatcherWidget":"widgets/LinkCatcherWidget.tid","LinkWidget":"widgets/LinkWidget.tid","ListWidget":"widgets/ListWidget.tid","ListopsData":"widgets/ListopsData.tid","LogWidget":"widgets/LogWidget.tid","MacroCallWidget":"widgets/MacroCallWidget.tid","NavigatorWidget":"widgets/NavigatorWidget.tid","PasswordWidget":"widgets/PasswordWidget.tid","RadioWidget Example":"widgets/RadioWidget Example.tid","RadioWidget ExampleTemplate":"widgets/RadioWidget ExampleTemplate.tid","RadioWidget":"widgets/RadioWidget.tid","RangeWidget Example":"widgets/RangeWidget Example.tid","RangeWidget":"widgets/RangeWidget.tid","RevealWidget":"widgets/RevealWidget.tid","ScrollableWidget":"widgets/ScrollableWidget.tid","SelectWidget":"widgets/SelectWidget.tid","SetVariableWidget":"widgets/SetVariableWidget.tid","SetWidget":"widgets/SetWidget.tid","TextWidget":"widgets/TextWidget.tid","The Extended Listops Filters":"widgets/The Extended Listops Filters.tid","TiddlerWidget":"widgets/TiddlerWidget.tid","TranscludeWidget":"widgets/TranscludeWidget.tid","VarsWidget":"widgets/VarsWidget.tid","ViewWidget":"widgets/ViewWidget.tid","Widgets":"widgets/Widgets.tid","WikifyWidget":"widgets/WikifyWidget.tid","Anchor Links using HTML":"wikitext/Anchor Links using HTML.tid","Block Quotes in WikiText":"wikitext/Block Quotes in WikiText.tid","Code Blocks in WikiText":"wikitext/Code Blocks in WikiText.tid","Dashes in WikiText":"wikitext/Dashes in WikiText.tid","Definitions in WikiText":"wikitext/Definitions in WikiText.tid","Formatting in WikiText":"wikitext/Formatting in WikiText.tid","HTML in WikiText":"wikitext/HTML in WikiText.tid","HTML Links in WikiText":"wikitext/HTML_Links_in_WikiText.tid","Hard Linebreaks in WikiText":"wikitext/Hard Linebreaks in WikiText.tid","Headings in WikiText":"wikitext/Headings in WikiText.tid","Horizontal Rules in WikiText":"wikitext/Horizontal Rules in WikiText.tid","Images in WikiText":"wikitext/Images in WikiText.tid","Linking in WikiText":"wikitext/Linking in WikiText.tid","Lists in WikiText":"wikitext/Lists in WikiText.tid","Macro Calls in WikiText":"wikitext/Macro Calls in WikiText.tid","Macro Definitions in WikiText":"wikitext/Macro Definitions in WikiText.tid","Macros in WikiText":"wikitext/Macros in WikiText.tid","Paragraphs in WikiText":"wikitext/Paragraphs in WikiText.tid","Styles and Classes in WikiText":"wikitext/Styles and Classes in WikiText.tid","Tables in WikiText":"wikitext/Tables in WikiText.tid","Transclusion Basic Usage":"wikitext/Transclusion Basic Usage.tid","Transclusion and Substitution":"wikitext/Transclusion and Substitution.tid","Transclusion in WikiText":"wikitext/Transclusion in WikiText.tid","Transclusion with Templates":"wikitext/Transclusion with Templates.tid","Typed Blocks in WikiText":"wikitext/Typed Blocks in WikiText.tid","Variables in WikiText":"wikitext/Variables in WikiText.tid","Widgets in WikiText":"wikitext/Widgets in WikiText.tid","Audio":"workingwithtw/Audio.tid","BrowserCompatibility":"workingwithtw/BrowserCompatibility.tid","Creating and editing tiddlers":"workingwithtw/Creating and editing tiddlers.tid","Creating journal tiddlers":"workingwithtw/Creating journal tiddlers.tid","Formatting text in TiddlyWiki":"workingwithtw/Formatting text in TiddlyWiki.tid","Navigating between open tiddlers":"workingwithtw/Navigating between open tiddlers.tid","Performance":"workingwithtw/Performance.tid","Sharing your tiddlers with others":"workingwithtw/Sharing your tiddlers with others.tid","Using links to navigate between tiddlers":"workingwithtw/Using links to navigate between tiddlers.tid","Working with TiddlyWiki":"workingwithtw/Working with TiddlyWiki.tid"}
"title": "$:/Acknowledgements",
"text": "TiddlyWiki incorporates code from these fine OpenSource projects:\n\n* [[The Stanford Javascript Crypto Library|http://bitwiseshiftleft.github.io/sjcl/]]\n* [[The Jasmine JavaScript Test Framework|http://pivotal.github.io/jasmine/]]\n* [[Normalize.css by Nicolas Gallagher|http://necolas.github.io/normalize.css/]]\n\nAnd media from these projects:\n\n* World flag icons from [[Wikipedia|http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:SVG_flags_by_country]]\n"
"$:/core/copyright.txt": {
"title": "$:/core/copyright.txt",
"type": "text/plain",
"text": "TiddlyWiki created by Jeremy Ruston, (jeremy [at] jermolene [dot] com)\n\nCopyright (c) 2004-2007, Jeremy Ruston\nCopyright (c) 2007-2020, UnaMesa Association\nAll rights reserved.\n\nRedistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without\nmodification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:\n\n* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this\n list of conditions and the following disclaimer.\n\n* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,\n this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation\n and/or other materials provided with the distribution.\n\n* Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its\n contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from\n this software without specific prior written permission.\n\nTHIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS 'AS IS'\nAND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE\nIMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE\nDISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE\nFOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL\nDAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR\nSERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER\nCAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY,\nOR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE\nOF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE."
"$:/core/icon": {
"title": "$:/core/icon",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0zm21.127 95.408c-3.578-.103-5.15-.094-6.974-3.152l-1.42.042c-1.653-.075-.964-.04-2.067-.097-1.844-.07-1.548-1.86-1.873-2.8-.52-3.202.687-6.43.65-9.632-.014-1.14-1.593-5.17-2.157-6.61-1.768.34-3.546.406-5.34.497-4.134-.01-8.24-.527-12.317-1.183-.8 3.35-3.16 8.036-1.21 11.44 2.37 3.52 4.03 4.495 6.61 4.707 2.572.212 3.16 3.18 2.53 4.242-.55.73-1.52.864-2.346 1.04l-1.65.08c-1.296-.046-2.455-.404-3.61-.955-1.93-1.097-3.925-3.383-5.406-5.024.345.658.55 1.938.24 2.53-.878 1.27-4.665 1.26-6.4.47-1.97-.89-6.73-7.162-7.468-11.86 1.96-3.78 4.812-7.07 6.255-11.186-3.146-2.05-4.83-5.384-4.61-9.16l.08-.44c-3.097.59-1.49.37-4.82.628-10.608-.032-19.935-7.37-14.68-18.774.34-.673.664-1.287 1.243-.994.466.237.4 1.18.166 2.227-3.005 13.627 11.67 13.732 20.69 11.21.89-.25 2.67-1.936 3.905-2.495 2.016-.91 4.205-1.282 6.376-1.55 5.4-.63 11.893 2.276 15.19 2.37 3.3.096 7.99-.805 10.87-.615 2.09.098 4.143.483 6.16 1.03 1.306-6.49 1.4-11.27 4.492-12.38 1.814.293 3.213 2.818 4.25 4.167 2.112-.086 4.12.46 6.115 1.066 3.61-.522 6.642-2.593 9.833-4.203-3.234 2.69-3.673 7.075-3.303 11.127.138 2.103-.444 4.386-1.164 6.54-1.348 3.507-3.95 7.204-6.97 7.014-1.14-.036-1.805-.695-2.653-1.4-.164 1.427-.81 2.7-1.434 3.96-1.44 2.797-5.203 4.03-8.687 7.016-3.484 2.985 1.114 13.65 2.23 15.594 1.114 1.94 4.226 2.652 3.02 4.406-.37.58-.936.785-1.54 1.01l-.82.11zm-40.097-8.85l.553.14c.694-.27 2.09.15 2.83.353-1.363-1.31-3.417-3.24-4.897-4.46-.485-1.47-.278-2.96-.174-4.46l.02-.123c-.582 1.205-1.322 2.376-1.72 3.645-.465 1.71 2.07 3.557 3.052 4.615l.336.3z\" fill-rule=\"evenodd\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/add-comment": {
"title": "$:/core/images/add-comment",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-add-comment tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 56H36a8 8 0 100 16h20v20a8 8 0 1016 0V72h20a8 8 0 100-16H72V36a8 8 0 10-16 0v20zm-12.595 58.362c-6.683 7.659-20.297 12.903-36.006 12.903-2.196 0-4.35-.102-6.451-.3 9.652-3.836 17.356-12.24 21.01-22.874C8.516 94.28 0 79.734 0 63.5 0 33.953 28.206 10 63 10s63 23.953 63 53.5S97.794 117 63 117c-6.841 0-13.428-.926-19.595-2.638z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/advanced-search-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/advanced-search-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-advanced-search-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M74.565 87.985A47.776 47.776 0 0148 96C21.49 96 0 74.51 0 48S21.49 0 48 0s48 21.49 48 48c0 9.854-2.97 19.015-8.062 26.636l34.347 34.347a9.443 9.443 0 010 13.36 9.446 9.446 0 01-13.36 0l-34.36-34.358zM48 80c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32z\"/><circle cx=\"48\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/><circle cx=\"28\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/><circle cx=\"68\" cy=\"48\" r=\"8\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/auto-height": {
"title": "$:/core/images/auto-height",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-auto-height tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M67.987 114.356l-.029-14.477a4 4 0 00-2.067-3.494l-15.966-8.813-1.933 7.502H79.9c4.222 0 5.564-5.693 1.786-7.58L49.797 71.572 48.01 79.15h31.982c4.217 0 5.564-5.682 1.795-7.575L49.805 55.517l-1.795 7.575h31.982c4.212 0 5.563-5.67 1.805-7.57l-16.034-8.105 2.195 3.57V35.614l9.214 9.213a4 4 0 105.656-5.656l-16-16a4 4 0 00-5.656 0l-16 16a4 4 0 105.656 5.656l9.13-9.13v15.288a4 4 0 002.195 3.57l16.035 8.106 1.804-7.57H48.01c-4.217 0-5.564 5.682-1.795 7.574l31.982 16.059 1.795-7.575H48.01c-4.222 0-5.564 5.693-1.787 7.579l31.89 15.923 1.787-7.578H47.992c-4.133 0-5.552 5.504-1.933 7.501l15.966 8.813-2.067-3.494.029 14.436-9.159-9.158a4 4 0 00-5.656 5.656l16 16a4 4 0 005.656 0l16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656-5.656l-9.185 9.184zM16 20h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/blank": {
"title": "$:/core/images/blank",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-blank tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"/>"
"$:/core/images/bold": {
"title": "$:/core/images/bold",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-bold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M41.146 51.81V21.87h26.353c2.51 0 4.93.21 7.26.628 2.33.418 4.392 1.165 6.185 2.24 1.793 1.076 3.227 2.57 4.302 4.482 1.076 1.913 1.614 4.363 1.614 7.35 0 5.379-1.613 9.263-4.84 11.653-3.227 2.39-7.35 3.586-12.37 3.586H41.146zM13 0v128h62.028a65.45 65.45 0 0016.762-2.151c5.438-1.434 10.278-3.645 14.52-6.633 4.244-2.988 7.62-6.842 10.13-11.563 2.51-4.721 3.764-10.308 3.764-16.762 0-8.008-1.942-14.85-5.826-20.527-3.884-5.677-9.77-9.65-17.658-11.921 5.737-2.75 10.069-6.275 12.997-10.577 2.928-4.303 4.392-9.681 4.392-16.135 0-5.976-.986-10.995-2.958-15.059-1.972-4.063-4.75-7.32-8.336-9.77-3.585-2.45-7.888-4.213-12.907-5.289C84.888.538 79.33 0 73.235 0H13zm28.146 106.129V70.992H71.8c6.095 0 10.995 1.404 14.7 4.212 3.705 2.81 5.558 7.5 5.558 14.073 0 3.347-.568 6.096-1.703 8.247-1.136 2.151-2.66 3.854-4.572 5.11-1.912 1.254-4.123 2.15-6.633 2.688-2.51.538-5.139.807-7.888.807H41.146z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/cancel-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/cancel-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-cancel-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 76.314l-16.97 16.97a7.999 7.999 0 01-11.314 0c-3.118-3.118-3.124-8.19 0-11.313L52.686 65l-16.97-16.97a7.999 7.999 0 010-11.314c3.118-3.118 8.19-3.124 11.313 0L64 53.686l16.97-16.97a7.999 7.999 0 0111.314 0c3.118 3.118 3.124 8.19 0 11.313L75.314 65l16.97 16.97a7.999 7.999 0 010 11.314c-3.118 3.118-8.19 3.124-11.313 0L64 76.314zM64 129c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 1 0 29.654 0 65c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 17 64 17 16 38.49 16 65s21.49 48 48 48z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/chevron-down": {
"title": "$:/core/images/chevron-down",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-down tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64.053 85.456a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316L2.473 27.16a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0L64.05 66.344l50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.317z\"/><path d=\"M64.053 124.069a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316l-55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l50.382 50.382 50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.104 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.316z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/chevron-left": {
"title": "$:/core/images/chevron-left",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-left tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M47.544 64.053c0-2.027.77-4.054 2.316-5.6l55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 0111.196 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196L66.656 64.05l50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.195c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0l-55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-2.317-5.595z\"/><path d=\"M8.931 64.053c0-2.027.77-4.054 2.316-5.6l55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 0111.196 0c3.085 3.086 3.092 8.105 0 11.196L28.041 64.05l50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.195c-3.086 3.085-8.104 3.092-11.196 0l-55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-2.316-5.595z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/chevron-right": {
"title": "$:/core/images/chevron-right",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-right tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M83.456 63.947c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196L64.344 63.95 13.963 13.567a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.317 5.595z\"/><path d=\"M122.069 63.947c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l50.382-50.382-50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.104-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.316 5.595z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/chevron-up": {
"title": "$:/core/images/chevron-up",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-chevron-up tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M63.947 44.544c2.027 0 4.054.77 5.6 2.316l55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.196c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0L63.95 63.656l-50.382 50.382a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.195 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 015.595-2.317z\"/><path d=\"M63.947 5.931c2.027 0 4.054.77 5.6 2.316l55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010 11.196c-3.086 3.085-8.105 3.092-11.196 0L63.95 25.041 13.567 75.423a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.195 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.104 0-11.196l55.98-55.98a7.892 7.892 0 015.595-2.316z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/clone-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/clone-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-clone-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M32.265 96v24.002A7.996 7.996 0 0040.263 128h79.74a7.996 7.996 0 007.997-7.998v-79.74a7.996 7.996 0 00-7.998-7.997H96V48h12.859a2.99 2.99 0 012.994 2.994v57.865a2.99 2.99 0 01-2.994 2.994H50.994A2.99 2.99 0 0148 108.859V96H32.265z\"/><path d=\"M40 56h-7.993C27.588 56 24 52.418 24 48c0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H40v-7.993C40 27.588 43.582 24 48 24c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V40h7.993C68.412 40 72 43.582 72 48c0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H56v7.993C56 68.412 52.418 72 48 72c-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V56zM8 0C3.58 0 0 3.588 0 8v80c0 4.419 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.588 8-8V8c0-4.419-3.588-8-8-8H8zM19 16A2.997 2.997 0 0016 19.001v57.998A2.997 2.997 0 0019.001 80h57.998A2.997 2.997 0 0080 76.999V19.001A2.997 2.997 0 0076.999 16H19.001z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/close-all-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/close-all-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-close-all-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M28 111.314l-14.144 14.143a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L16.686 100 2.543 85.856a8 8 0 0111.313-11.313L28 88.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L39.314 100l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L28 111.314zM28 39.314L13.856 53.457A8 8 0 012.543 42.144L16.686 28 2.543 13.856A8 8 0 0113.856 2.543L28 16.686 42.144 2.543a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L39.314 28l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L28 39.314zM100 39.314L85.856 53.457a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L88.686 28 74.543 13.856A8 8 0 0185.856 2.543L100 16.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L111.314 28l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L100 39.314zM100 111.314l-14.144 14.143a8 8 0 01-11.313-11.313L88.686 100 74.543 85.856a8 8 0 0111.313-11.313L100 88.686l14.144-14.143a8 8 0 0111.313 11.313L111.314 100l14.143 14.144a8 8 0 01-11.313 11.313L100 111.314z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/close-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/close-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-close-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M65.086 75.41l-50.113 50.113c-3.121 3.121-8.192 3.126-11.316.002-3.118-3.118-3.123-8.19.002-11.316l50.114-50.114L3.659 13.982C.538 10.86.533 5.79 3.657 2.666c3.118-3.118 8.19-3.123 11.316.002l50.113 50.114L115.2 2.668c3.121-3.121 8.192-3.126 11.316-.002 3.118 3.118 3.123 8.19-.002 11.316L76.4 64.095l50.114 50.114c3.121 3.121 3.126 8.192.002 11.316-3.118 3.118-8.19 3.123-11.316-.002L65.086 75.409z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/close-others-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/close-others-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-close-others-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48zm0-16c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32zm0-16c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16s-7.163-16-16-16-16 7.163-16 16 7.163 16 16 16z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/copy-clipboard": {
"title": "$:/core/images/copy-clipboard",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-copy-clipboard tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"33\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"40\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"17\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"82\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"17\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"54\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"33\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"96\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"12\" height=\"8\" x=\"40\" y=\"68\" rx=\"4\"/><path d=\"M40 16H24c-4.419 0-8 3.59-8 8a8.031 8.031 0 000 .01v95.98a8.03 8.03 0 000 .01c0 4.41 3.581 8 8 8h80a7.975 7.975 0 005.652-2.34 7.958 7.958 0 002.348-5.652v-16.016c0-4.414-3.582-7.992-8-7.992-4.41 0-8 3.578-8 7.992V112H32V32h64v8.008C96 44.422 99.582 48 104 48c4.41 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992a7.963 7.963 0 00-2.343-5.651A7.995 7.995 0 00104.001 16H88c0-4.41-3.585-8-8.007-8H48.007C43.588 8 40 11.582 40 16zm4-1.004A4.001 4.001 0 0148 11h32c2.21 0 4 1.797 4 3.996v4.008A4.001 4.001 0 0180 23H48c-2.21 0-4-1.797-4-3.996v-4.008z\"/><rect width=\"66\" height=\"16\" x=\"62\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M84.657 82.343l-16-16v11.314l16-16a8 8 0 10-11.314-11.314l-16 16a8 8 0 000 11.314l16 16a8 8 0 1011.314-11.314z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/delete-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/delete-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-delete-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(12)\"><rect width=\"105\" height=\"16\" y=\"11\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"48\" height=\"16\" x=\"28\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"8\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"88\" height=\"16\" x=\"8\" y=\"112\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"80\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"56\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"112\" x=\"32\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/done-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/done-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-done-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M42.26 111.032c-2.051.001-4.103-.78-5.668-2.345L2.662 74.758a8 8 0 01-.005-11.32c3.118-3.117 8.192-3.12 11.32.007l28.278 28.278 72.124-72.124a8.002 8.002 0 0111.314-.001c3.118 3.118 3.124 8.19 0 11.315l-77.78 77.78a7.978 7.978 0 01-5.658 2.343z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/down-arrow": {
"title": "$:/core/images/down-arrow",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-down-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64.177 100.069a7.889 7.889 0 01-5.6-2.316l-55.98-55.98a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.196c3.086-3.085 8.105-3.092 11.196 0l50.382 50.382 50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 0111.195 0c3.086 3.086 3.092 8.104 0 11.196l-55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 01-5.595 2.316z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/download-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/download-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-download-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48z\" class=\"tc-image-download-button-ring\"/><path d=\"M34.35 66.43l26.892 27.205a4.57 4.57 0 006.516 0L94.65 66.43a4.7 4.7 0 000-6.593 4.581 4.581 0 00-3.258-1.365h-8.46c-2.545 0-4.608-2.087-4.608-4.661v-15.15c0-2.575-2.063-4.662-4.608-4.662H55.284c-2.545 0-4.608 2.087-4.608 4.662v15.15c0 2.574-2.063 4.661-4.608 4.661h-8.46c-2.545 0-4.608 2.087-4.608 4.662a4.69 4.69 0 001.35 3.296z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/edit-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/edit-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-edit-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M95.627 10.059l-5.656 5.657 11.313 11.313 5.657-5.656-11.314-11.314zm5.657-5.657l1.966-1.966c3.123-3.122 8.194-3.129 11.319-.005 3.117 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.32l-1.966 1.965-11.314-11.314zm-16.97 16.97l-60.25 60.25a8.12 8.12 0 00-.322.342c-.1.087-.198.179-.295.275-5.735 5.735-10.702 22.016-10.702 22.016s16.405-5.09 22.016-10.702c.095-.096.186-.193.272-.292a8.12 8.12 0 00.345-.325l60.25-60.25-11.314-11.313zM35.171 124.19c6.788-.577 13.898-2.272 23.689-5.348 1.825-.573 3.57-1.136 6.336-2.04 16-5.226 21.877-6.807 28.745-7.146 8.358-.413 13.854 2.13 17.58 8.699a4 4 0 006.959-3.946c-5.334-9.406-13.745-13.296-24.933-12.744-7.875.39-14.057 2.052-30.835 7.533-2.739.894-4.46 1.45-6.25 2.012-19.46 6.112-30.77 7.072-39.597 1.747a4 4 0 10-4.132 6.85c6.333 3.82 13.754 5.12 22.438 4.383z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/erase": {
"title": "$:/core/images/erase",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-erase tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60.087 127.996l63.015-63.015c6.535-6.535 6.528-17.115-.003-23.646L99.466 17.702c-6.539-6.538-17.117-6.532-23.646-.003L4.898 88.62c-6.535 6.534-6.528 17.115.003 23.646l15.73 15.73h39.456zm-34.95-7.313l-14.324-14.325c-3.267-3.268-3.268-8.564-.008-11.824L46.269 59.07l35.462 35.462-26.15 26.15H25.137z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/excise": {
"title": "$:/core/images/excise",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-excise tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 107.314l-2.343 2.343a8 8 0 11-11.314-11.314l16-16a8 8 0 0111.314 0l16 16a8 8 0 11-11.314 11.314L72 107.314v14.284c0 3.536-3.582 6.402-8 6.402s-8-2.866-8-6.402v-14.284zM0 40.007C0 35.585 3.59 32 8 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C16 76.415 12.41 80 8 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm32 0C32 35.585 35.59 32 40 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C48 76.415 44.41 80 40 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm48 0C80 35.585 83.59 32 88 32c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C96 76.415 92.41 80 88 80c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007zm-24-32C56 3.585 59.59 0 64 0c4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986C72 44.415 68.41 48 64 48c-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V8.007zm56 32c0-4.422 3.59-8.007 8-8.007 4.418 0 8 3.588 8 8.007v31.986c0 4.422-3.59 8.007-8 8.007-4.418 0-8-3.588-8-8.007V40.007z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/export-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/export-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-export-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.003 128H119.993a7.984 7.984 0 005.664-2.349v.007A7.975 7.975 0 00128 120V56c0-4.418-3.59-8-8-8-4.418 0-8 3.58-8 8v56H16V56c0-4.418-3.59-8-8-8-4.418 0-8 3.58-8 8v64c0 4.418 3.59 8 8 8h.003zm48.62-100.689l-8.965 8.966c-3.125 3.125-8.195 3.13-11.319.005-3.118-3.118-3.122-8.192.005-11.319L58.962 2.346A7.986 7.986 0 0164.625 0l-.006.002c2.05-.001 4.102.78 5.666 2.344l22.618 22.617c3.124 3.125 3.129 8.195.005 11.319-3.118 3.118-8.192 3.122-11.319-.005l-8.965-8.966v61.256c0 4.411-3.582 8-8 8-4.41 0-8-3.582-8-8V27.311z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/file": {
"title": "$:/core/images/file",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-file tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M111.968 30.5H112V120a8 8 0 01-8 8H24a8 8 0 01-8-8V8a8 8 0 018-8h57v.02a7.978 7.978 0 015.998 2.337l22.627 22.627a7.975 7.975 0 012.343 5.516zM81 8H24v112h80V30.5H89c-4.418 0-8-3.578-8-8V8z\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"36\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"52\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"68\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"84\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"100\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"40\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"20\" rx=\"4\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/fixed-height": {
"title": "$:/core/images/fixed-height",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fixed-height tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60 35.657l-9.172 9.171a4 4 0 11-5.656-5.656l16-16a4 4 0 015.656 0l16 16a4 4 0 01-5.656 5.656L68 35.657v57.686l9.172-9.171a4 4 0 115.656 5.656l-16 16a4 4 0 01-5.656 0l-16-16a4 4 0 115.656-5.656L60 93.343V35.657zM16 116h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8zm0-96h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/fold-all-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/fold-all-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold-all tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M64.03 20.004c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.667 2.344L35.746 44.966c-3.125 3.124-3.13 8.194-.005 11.318 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.965 16.966 16.965c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.191-.005-11.318L69.687 22.348a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM64.03 85.002c-2.05-.001-4.102.78-5.667 2.344l-22.617 22.617c-3.125 3.125-3.13 8.195-.005 11.319 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.966 16.966 16.966c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L69.687 87.346A7.986 7.986 0 0064.024 85z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/fold-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/fold-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M64.03 25.004c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.667 2.344L35.746 49.966c-3.125 3.124-3.13 8.194-.005 11.318 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.965-16.965 16.966 16.965c3.124 3.125 8.194 3.13 11.318.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.191-.005-11.318L69.687 27.348a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM64.005 67.379c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.344L35.722 92.34c-3.125 3.125-3.13 8.195-.006 11.32 3.118 3.117 8.192 3.121 11.32-.006L64 86.69l16.965 16.965c3.125 3.125 8.195 3.13 11.319.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L69.663 69.723A7.986 7.986 0 0064 67.377z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/fold-others-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/fold-others-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-fold-others tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"56.031\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M86.632 79.976c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.345L64 99.286 47.034 82.321a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.662-2.346l.005.001c-2.05 0-4.102.78-5.666 2.345l-22.618 22.617c-3.124 3.125-3.129 8.195-.005 11.319 3.118 3.118 8.192 3.122 11.319-.005l16.966-16.966 16.965 16.966a7.986 7.986 0 005.663 2.346l-.005-.002c2.05 0 4.102-.78 5.666-2.344l16.965-16.966 16.966 16.966c3.125 3.124 8.194 3.129 11.319.005 3.118-3.118 3.122-8.192-.005-11.319L92.289 82.321a7.986 7.986 0 00-5.663-2.346zM86.7 48.024c-2.05 0-4.102-.78-5.666-2.345L64.07 28.714 47.103 45.679a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346l.005-.001c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L13.162 23.062c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L41.44 28.714l16.966-16.966a7.986 7.986 0 015.662-2.346l-.005.002c2.05 0 4.102.78 5.666 2.344l16.966 16.966 16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L92.358 45.679a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/folder": {
"title": "$:/core/images/folder",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-folder tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.694 128H8C3.58 128 0 124.414 0 119.996V48.004C0 43.584 3.584 40 7.999 40H16v-8c0-4.418 3.578-8 8-8h32a8 8 0 018 8v8h40.001c4.418 0 7.999 3.586 7.999 8.004V59.83l-8-.082v-7.749A4 4 0 0099.997 48H56V36c0-2.21-1.793-4-4.004-4H28.004A4 4 0 0024 36v12H12.003A4 4 0 008 52v64a4 4 0 004.003 4h46.76l-3.069 8z\"/><path d=\"M23.873 55.5h96.003c4.417 0 7.004 4.053 5.774 9.063l-13.344 54.374c-1.228 5.005-5.808 9.063-10.223 9.063H6.08c-4.417 0-7.003-4.053-5.774-9.063L13.65 64.563c1.228-5.005 5.808-9.063 10.223-9.063zm1.78 8.5h87.994c2.211 0 3.504 2.093 2.891 4.666l-11.12 46.668c-.614 2.577-2.902 4.666-5.115 4.666H12.31c-2.211 0-3.504-2.093-2.891-4.666l11.12-46.668C21.152 66.09 23.44 64 25.653 64z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/full-screen-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/full-screen-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-full-screen-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M0 8a8 8 0 018-8h32a8 8 0 110 16H16v24a8 8 0 11-16 0V8zM128 120a8 8 0 01-8 8H88a8 8 0 110-16h24V88a8 8 0 1116 0v32zM8 128a8 8 0 01-8-8V88a8 8 0 1116 0v24h24a8 8 0 110 16H8zM120 0a8 8 0 018 8v32a8 8 0 11-16 0V16H88a8 8 0 110-16h32z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/github": {
"title": "$:/core/images/github",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-github tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M63.938 1.607c-35.336 0-63.994 28.69-63.994 64.084 0 28.312 18.336 52.329 43.768 60.802 3.202.59 4.37-1.388 4.37-3.088 0-1.518-.056-5.55-.087-10.897-17.802 3.871-21.558-8.591-21.558-8.591-2.911-7.404-7.108-9.375-7.108-9.375-5.81-3.973.44-3.895.44-3.895 6.424.453 9.803 6.606 9.803 6.606 5.709 9.791 14.981 6.963 18.627 5.322.582-4.138 2.236-6.963 4.063-8.564-14.211-1.617-29.153-7.117-29.153-31.672 0-6.995 2.495-12.718 6.589-17.195-.66-1.621-2.856-8.14.629-16.96 0 0 5.37-1.722 17.597 6.57 5.104-1.424 10.58-2.132 16.022-2.16 5.438.028 10.91.736 16.022 2.16 12.22-8.292 17.582-6.57 17.582-6.57 3.493 8.82 1.297 15.339.64 16.96 4.102 4.477 6.578 10.2 6.578 17.195 0 24.618-14.966 30.035-29.22 31.62 2.295 1.98 4.342 5.89 4.342 11.87 0 8.564-.079 15.476-.079 17.576 0 1.715 1.155 3.71 4.4 3.084 25.413-8.493 43.733-32.494 43.733-60.798 0-35.394-28.657-64.084-64.006-64.084\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/gitter": {
"title": "$:/core/images/gitter",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-gitter tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 18 25\"><path d=\"M15 5h2v10h-2zM10 5h2v20h-2zM5 5h2v20H5zM0 0h2v15H0z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/globe": {
"title": "$:/core/images/globe",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-globe tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M72.811 37.128v2.554c0 2.196.978 6.881 0 8.832-1.466 2.928-4.65 3.54-6.394 5.867-1.182 1.577-4.618 10.601-3.69 12.92 3.969 9.922 11.534 3.187 17.962 9.293.864.821 2.887 2.273 3.296 3.296 3.29 8.223-7.576 15.009 3.757 26.3 1.245 1.24 3.813-3.817 4.079-4.614.852-2.563 6.725-5.45 9.088-7.053 2.02-1.37 4.873-2.667 6.328-4.745 2.27-3.244 1.48-7.514 3.098-10.745 2.139-4.274 3.828-9.635 5.998-13.966 3.898-7.781 4.721 2.093 5.067 2.439.358.357 1.011 0 1.517 0 .094 0 1.447.099 1.516 0 .65-.935-1.043-17.92-1.318-19.297-1.404-7.01-6.944-15.781-11.865-20.5-6.274-6.015-7.09-16.197-18.259-14.954-.204.022-5.084 10.148-7.777 13.512-3.728 4.657-2.47-4.153-6.526-4.153-.081 0-1.183-.103-1.253 0-.586.88-1.44 3.896-2.306 4.417-.265.16-1.722-.239-1.846 0-2.243 4.3 8.256 2.212 5.792 7.952-2.352 5.481-6.328-1.997-6.328 8.56M44.467 7.01c9.685 6.13.682 12.198 2.694 16.215 1.655 3.303 4.241 5.395 1.714 9.814-2.063 3.608-6.87 3.966-9.623 6.723-3.04 3.044-5.464 8.94-6.79 12.911-1.617 4.843 14.547 6.866 12.063 11.008-1.386 2.311-6.746 1.466-8.437.198-1.165-.873-3.593-.546-4.417-1.78-2.613-3.915-2.26-8.023-3.625-12.128-.938-2.822-6.313-2.12-7.844-.593-.523.522-.33 1.792-.33 2.505 0 5.285 7.12 3.316 7.12 6.46 0 14.636 3.927 6.534 11.14 11.336 10.036 6.683 7.844 7.303 14.946 14.404 3.673 3.673 7.741 3.686 9.425 9.294 1.602 5.331-9.327 5.339-11.716 7.448-1.123.991-2.813 4.146-4.219 4.615-1.792.598-3.234.496-4.944 1.78-2.427 1.82-3.9 4.932-4.02 4.81-2.148-2.147-3.52-15.479-3.89-18.257-.588-4.42-5.59-5.54-6.986-9.03-1.57-3.927 1.524-9.52-1.129-13.761-6.52-10.424-11.821-14.5-15.35-26.292-.942-3.148 3.342-6.529 4.877-8.833 1.877-2.816 2.662-5.854 4.746-8.635C22.147 24.19 40.855 9.461 43.857 8.635l.61-1.625z\"/><path d=\"M64 126c34.242 0 62-27.758 62-62 0-34.242-27.758-62-62-62C29.758 2 2 29.758 2 64c0 34.242 27.758 62 62 62zm0-6c30.928 0 56-25.072 56-56S94.928 8 64 8 8 33.072 8 64s25.072 56 56 56z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-1": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-1",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-1 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M14 30h13.25v30.104H61.7V30h13.25v75.684H61.7V71.552H27.25v34.132H14V30zm70.335 13.78c2.544 0 5.017-.212 7.42-.636 2.403-.424 4.576-1.13 6.52-2.12 1.942-.99 3.603-2.261 4.981-3.816 1.378-1.555 2.28-3.463 2.703-5.724h9.858v74.2h-13.25V53.32H84.335v-9.54z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-2": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-2",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-2 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm119.52 75.684H74.85c.07-6.148 1.555-11.519 4.452-16.112 2.897-4.593 6.855-8.586 11.872-11.978a133.725 133.725 0 017.526-5.141 59.6 59.6 0 007.208-5.353c2.19-1.908 3.993-3.975 5.406-6.201 1.413-2.226 2.155-4.788 2.226-7.685 0-1.343-.159-2.774-.477-4.293a11.357 11.357 0 00-1.855-4.24c-.919-1.307-2.19-2.403-3.816-3.286-1.625-.883-3.745-1.325-6.36-1.325-2.403 0-4.399.477-5.989 1.431-1.59.954-2.862 2.261-3.816 3.922-.954 1.66-1.66 3.622-2.12 5.883-.46 2.261-.724 4.7-.795 7.314H76.23c0-4.099.548-7.897 1.643-11.395 1.095-3.498 2.738-6.519 4.93-9.063 2.19-2.544 4.857-4.54 8.002-5.989C93.95 30.724 97.606 30 101.775 30c4.523 0 8.303.742 11.342 2.226 3.039 1.484 5.494 3.357 7.367 5.618 1.873 2.261 3.198 4.717 3.975 7.367.777 2.65 1.166 5.176 1.166 7.579 0 2.968-.46 5.653-1.378 8.056a25.942 25.942 0 01-3.71 6.625 37.5 37.5 0 01-5.3 5.565 79.468 79.468 0 01-6.148 4.77 165.627 165.627 0 01-6.36 4.24 94.28 94.28 0 00-5.883 4.028c-1.802 1.343-3.374 2.738-4.717 4.187-1.343 1.449-2.261 2.986-2.756 4.611h36.146v10.812z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-3": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-3",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-3 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm88.885 32.224c1.979.07 3.957-.07 5.936-.424 1.979-.353 3.745-.972 5.3-1.855a10.365 10.365 0 003.763-3.657c.954-1.555 1.431-3.463 1.431-5.724 0-3.18-1.078-5.724-3.233-7.632-2.155-1.908-4.929-2.862-8.32-2.862-2.12 0-3.958.424-5.513 1.272a11.318 11.318 0 00-3.869 3.445c-1.025 1.449-1.784 3.074-2.279 4.876a18.335 18.335 0 00-.636 5.565H75.381c.141-3.604.813-6.943 2.014-10.017 1.201-3.074 2.844-5.742 4.93-8.003 2.084-2.261 4.61-4.028 7.578-5.3C92.871 30.636 96.228 30 99.973 30a29.2 29.2 0 018.533 1.272c2.791.848 5.3 2.085 7.526 3.71s4.01 3.692 5.353 6.201c1.343 2.509 2.014 5.388 2.014 8.639 0 3.745-.848 7.014-2.544 9.805-1.696 2.791-4.346 4.823-7.95 6.095v.212c4.24.848 7.544 2.95 9.911 6.307s3.551 7.438 3.551 12.243c0 3.533-.707 6.696-2.12 9.487a21.538 21.538 0 01-5.724 7.102c-2.403 1.943-5.194 3.445-8.374 4.505-3.18 1.06-6.537 1.59-10.07 1.59-4.31 0-8.074-.618-11.289-1.855s-5.9-2.986-8.056-5.247c-2.155-2.261-3.798-4.982-4.929-8.162-1.13-3.18-1.731-6.713-1.802-10.6h12.084c-.141 4.523.972 8.286 3.34 11.289 2.366 3.003 5.917 4.505 10.652 4.505 4.028 0 7.402-1.148 10.123-3.445 2.72-2.297 4.081-5.565 4.081-9.805 0-2.897-.565-5.194-1.696-6.89a10.97 10.97 0 00-4.452-3.869c-1.837-.883-3.904-1.431-6.2-1.643a58.067 58.067 0 00-7.05-.212v-9.01z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-4": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-4",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-4 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8 30h13.25v30.104H55.7V30h13.25v75.684H55.7V71.552H21.25v34.132H8V30zm76.59 48.548h22.471V45.9h-.212L84.59 78.548zm43.46 9.54h-9.54v17.596H107.06V88.088h-31.8V76.11l31.8-44.626h11.448v47.064h9.54v9.54z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-5": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-5",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-5 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm77.755 1.484h38.372v10.812H92.765L88.95 61.164l.212.212c1.625-1.837 3.692-3.233 6.201-4.187 2.509-.954 5-1.431 7.473-1.431 3.675 0 6.96.618 9.858 1.855 2.897 1.237 5.335 2.968 7.314 5.194s3.48 4.858 4.505 7.897c1.025 3.039 1.537 6.325 1.537 9.858 0 2.968-.477 6.024-1.43 9.169a25.161 25.161 0 01-4.559 8.586c-2.085 2.58-4.752 4.7-8.003 6.36-3.25 1.66-7.137 2.491-11.66 2.491-3.604 0-6.943-.477-10.017-1.431-3.074-.954-5.777-2.385-8.109-4.293-2.332-1.908-4.187-4.258-5.565-7.049-1.378-2.791-2.138-6.06-2.279-9.805h12.084c.353 4.028 1.731 7.12 4.134 9.275 2.403 2.155 5.583 3.233 9.54 3.233 2.544 0 4.7-.424 6.466-1.272 1.767-.848 3.198-2.014 4.293-3.498 1.095-1.484 1.873-3.215 2.332-5.194.46-1.979.69-4.099.69-6.36 0-2.05-.284-4.01-.849-5.883-.565-1.873-1.413-3.516-2.544-4.929-1.13-1.413-2.597-2.544-4.399-3.392-1.802-.848-3.904-1.272-6.307-1.272-2.544 0-4.929.477-7.155 1.431-2.226.954-3.834 2.738-4.823 5.353H75.805l7.95-40.598z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/heading-6": {
"title": "$:/core/images/heading-6",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-heading-6 tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M6 30h13.25v30.104H53.7V30h13.25v75.684H53.7V71.552H19.25v34.132H6V30zm106.587 20.246c-.283-3.039-1.36-5.494-3.233-7.367-1.873-1.873-4.399-2.809-7.579-2.809-2.19 0-4.08.406-5.67 1.219a12.435 12.435 0 00-4.029 3.233c-1.095 1.343-1.979 2.88-2.65 4.611a37.696 37.696 0 00-1.643 5.459 46.08 46.08 0 00-.9 5.671 722.213 722.213 0 00-.478 5.247l.212.212c1.625-2.968 3.87-5.176 6.731-6.625 2.862-1.449 5.954-2.173 9.275-2.173 3.675 0 6.96.636 9.858 1.908 2.897 1.272 5.353 3.021 7.367 5.247 2.014 2.226 3.551 4.858 4.611 7.897 1.06 3.039 1.59 6.325 1.59 9.858 0 3.604-.583 6.943-1.749 10.017-1.166 3.074-2.844 5.76-5.035 8.056-2.19 2.297-4.805 4.081-7.844 5.353-3.039 1.272-6.395 1.908-10.07 1.908-5.441 0-9.91-1.007-13.409-3.021-3.498-2.014-6.254-4.77-8.268-8.268-2.014-3.498-3.41-7.597-4.187-12.296-.777-4.7-1.166-9.77-1.166-15.211 0-4.452.477-8.94 1.431-13.462.954-4.523 2.526-8.639 4.717-12.349 2.19-3.71 5.07-6.731 8.64-9.063C92.676 31.166 97.075 30 102.304 30c2.968 0 5.76.495 8.374 1.484 2.615.99 4.93 2.367 6.943 4.134 2.014 1.767 3.657 3.887 4.93 6.36 1.271 2.473 1.978 5.23 2.12 8.268h-12.085zm-11.66 46.852c2.19 0 4.099-.442 5.724-1.325a12.869 12.869 0 004.081-3.445c1.095-1.413 1.908-3.056 2.438-4.929.53-1.873.795-3.798.795-5.777s-.265-3.887-.795-5.724c-.53-1.837-1.343-3.445-2.438-4.823-1.095-1.378-2.456-2.491-4.08-3.339-1.626-.848-3.534-1.272-5.725-1.272-2.19 0-4.116.406-5.777 1.219-1.66.813-3.056 1.908-4.187 3.286-1.13 1.378-1.979 2.986-2.544 4.823-.565 1.837-.848 3.78-.848 5.83 0 2.05.283 3.993.848 5.83.565 1.837 1.413 3.48 2.544 4.929a12.39 12.39 0 004.187 3.445c1.66.848 3.586 1.272 5.777 1.272z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/help": {
"title": "$:/core/images/help",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-help tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M36.055 111.441c-5.24 4.396-15.168 7.362-26.555 7.362-1.635 0-3.24-.06-4.806-.179 7.919-2.64 14.062-8.6 16.367-16.014C8.747 92.845 1.05 78.936 1.05 63.5c0-29.547 28.206-53.5 63-53.5s63 23.953 63 53.5-28.206 53.5-63 53.5c-10.055 0-19.56-2-27.994-5.559zm35.35-33.843a536.471 536.471 0 00.018-4.682 199.02 199.02 0 00-.023-3.042c.008-1.357.595-2.087 3.727-4.235.112-.077 1.085-.74 1.386-.948 3.093-2.133 5.022-3.786 6.762-6.187 2.34-3.228 3.558-7.077 3.558-11.649 0-13.292-9.86-21.952-21.455-21.952-11.103 0-22.499 9.609-24.066 22.295a6.023 6.023 0 1011.956 1.477c.806-6.527 6.972-11.726 12.11-11.726 5.265 0 9.408 3.64 9.408 9.906 0 3.634-1.1 5.153-5.111 7.919l-1.362.93c-2.682 1.84-4.227 3.1-5.7 4.931-2.109 2.62-3.242 5.717-3.258 9.314.013.892.02 1.86.022 2.981a470.766 470.766 0 01-.022 4.943 6.023 6.023 0 1012.046.12l.003-.395zm-6.027 24.499a7.529 7.529 0 100-15.058 7.529 7.529 0 000 15.058z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/home-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/home-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-home-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M112.985 119.502c.01-.165.015-.331.015-.499V67.568c3.137 2.948 8.076 2.884 11.134-.174a7.999 7.999 0 00-.002-11.316L70.396 2.343A7.978 7.978 0 0064.734 0a7.957 7.957 0 00-5.656 2.343L33 28.42V8.007C33 3.585 29.41 0 25 0c-4.418 0-8 3.59-8 8.007V44.42L5.342 56.078c-3.125 3.125-3.12 8.198-.002 11.316a7.999 7.999 0 0011.316-.003l.344-.343v52.945a8.11 8.11 0 000 .007c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8a8.11 8.11 0 00-.015-.498zM97 112V51.574L64.737 19.31 33 51.048V112h64z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/import-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/import-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-import-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M114.832 60.436s3.235-3.27 6.921.417c3.686 3.686.231 7.14.231 7.14l-42.153 42.92s-30.765 32.367-58.798 4.333C-7 87.213 24.59 55.623 24.59 55.623L67.363 12.85s22.725-24.6 43.587-3.738c20.862 20.862-3.96 43.09-3.96 43.09l-35.04 35.04S49.903 112.546 36.426 99.07c-13.476-13.477 11.83-35.523 11.83-35.523l35.04-35.04s3.902-3.902 7.78-.023c3.879 3.878.118 7.921.118 7.921l-35.04 35.04s-13.212 13.212-8.872 17.551c4.34 4.34 16.77-9.653 16.77-9.653l35.04-35.04s16.668-14.598 3.966-27.3c-13.893-13.892-27.565 3.702-27.565 3.702l-42.91 42.91s-23.698 23.698-3.658 43.738 43.012-4.385 43.012-4.385l42.895-42.533z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/info-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/info-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-info-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\" transform=\"translate(.05)\"><path d=\"M64 128c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64C28.654 0 0 28.654 0 64c0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm0-16c26.51 0 48-21.49 48-48S90.51 16 64 16 16 37.49 16 64s21.49 48 48 48z\"/><circle cx=\"64\" cy=\"32\" r=\"8\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"56\" x=\"56\" y=\"48\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/italic": {
"title": "$:/core/images/italic",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-italic tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M66.711 0h22.41L62.408 128H40z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/left-arrow": {
"title": "$:/core/images/left-arrow",
"created": "20150315234410875",
"modified": "20150315235324760",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
},
"$:/core/images/line-width": {
"title": "$:/core/images/line-width",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-line-width tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M16 18h96a2 2 0 000-4H16a2 2 0 100 4zm0 17h96a4 4 0 100-8H16a4 4 0 100 8zm0 21h96a6 6 0 000-12H16a6 6 0 100 12zm0 29h96c5.523 0 10-4.477 10-10s-4.477-10-10-10H16c-5.523 0-10 4.477-10 10s4.477 10 10 10zm0 43h96c8.837 0 16-7.163 16-16s-7.163-16-16-16H16c-8.837 0-16 7.163-16 16s7.163 16 16 16z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/link": {
"title": "$:/core/images/link",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-link tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M42.263 69.38a31.919 31.919 0 006.841 10.13c12.5 12.5 32.758 12.496 45.255 0l22.627-22.628c12.502-12.501 12.497-32.758 0-45.255-12.5-12.5-32.758-12.496-45.254 0L49.104 34.255a32.333 32.333 0 00-2.666 3.019 36.156 36.156 0 0121.94.334l14.663-14.663c6.25-6.25 16.382-6.254 22.632-.004 6.248 6.249 6.254 16.373-.004 22.631l-22.62 22.62c-6.25 6.25-16.381 6.254-22.631.004a15.93 15.93 0 01-4.428-8.433 11.948 11.948 0 00-7.59 3.48l-6.137 6.137z\"/><path d=\"M86.35 59.234a31.919 31.919 0 00-6.84-10.13c-12.5-12.5-32.758-12.497-45.255 0L11.627 71.732c-12.501 12.5-12.496 32.758 0 45.254 12.5 12.5 32.758 12.497 45.255 0L79.51 94.36a32.333 32.333 0 002.665-3.02 36.156 36.156 0 01-21.94-.333l-14.663 14.663c-6.25 6.25-16.381 6.253-22.63.004-6.25-6.249-6.255-16.374.003-22.632l22.62-22.62c6.25-6.25 16.381-6.253 22.631-.003a15.93 15.93 0 014.428 8.432 11.948 11.948 0 007.59-3.48l6.137-6.136z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/linkify": {
"title": "$:/core/images/linkify",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-linkify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M17.031 31.919H9.048V96.85h7.983v6.92H0V25h17.031v6.919zm24.66 0h-7.983V96.85h7.983v6.92H24.66V25h17.03v6.919zM67.77 56.422l11.975-3.903 2.306 7.096-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.379-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.2-5.943-4.523L58.1 63.518 45.95 59.35l2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.825h7.45v12.596zM86.31 96.85h7.982V31.92H86.31V25h17.031v78.77H86.31v-6.92zm24.659 0h7.983V31.92h-7.983V25H128v78.77h-17.031v-6.92z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/list-bullet": {
"title": "$:/core/images/list-bullet",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list-bullet tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M11.636 40.273c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.637C23.273 22.21 18.063 17 11.636 17 5.21 17 0 22.21 0 28.636c0 6.427 5.21 11.637 11.636 11.637zm0 34.909c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.637 0-6.426-5.21-11.636-11.637-11.636C5.21 51.91 0 57.12 0 63.545c0 6.427 5.21 11.637 11.636 11.637zm0 34.909c6.427 0 11.637-5.21 11.637-11.636 0-6.427-5.21-11.637-11.637-11.637C5.21 86.818 0 92.028 0 98.455c0 6.426 5.21 11.636 11.636 11.636zM34.91 22.818H128v11.637H34.91V22.818zm0 34.91H128v11.636H34.91V57.727zm0 34.908H128v11.637H34.91V92.636z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/list-number": {
"title": "$:/core/images/list-number",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list-number tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M33.84 22.356H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zm0 35.31H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zm0 35.311H128v11.77H33.84v-11.77zM.38 42.631v-2.223h.998c.826 0 1.445-.14 1.858-.42.413-.28.619-.948.619-2.002V22.769c0-1.442-.193-2.336-.58-2.683-.385-.347-1.477-.52-3.275-.52v-2.143c3.502-.147 6.252-.955 8.25-2.423h2.117v22.865c0 .921.15 1.575.449 1.963.3.387.949.58 1.948.58h.998v2.223H.38zm-.3 35.356v-1.902c7.19-6.554 10.786-12.58 10.786-18.08 0-1.562-.326-2.81-.979-3.744-.652-.934-1.524-1.402-2.616-1.402-.893 0-1.655.317-2.287.952-.633.634-.95 1.364-.95 2.192 0 .974.247 1.829.74 2.563.106.16.16.28.16.36 0 .147-.16.28-.48.4-.213.08-.752.308-1.618.681-.839.374-1.358.561-1.558.561-.24 0-.512-.37-.819-1.111A6.2 6.2 0 010 57.064c0-1.949.849-3.544 2.547-4.785 1.698-1.242 3.798-1.862 6.302-1.862 2.463 0 4.53.67 6.202 2.012 1.67 1.341 2.506 3.093 2.506 5.256a8.644 8.644 0 01-.849 3.724c-.566 1.201-1.92 3.053-4.064 5.556a165.471 165.471 0 01-6.272 6.938h11.445l-1.019 5.726h-2.117c.08-.28.12-.534.12-.76 0-.388-.1-.631-.3-.731-.2-.1-.599-.15-1.198-.15H.08zm12.124 19.207c1.745.04 3.236.637 4.474 1.792 1.239 1.154 1.858 2.773 1.858 4.855 0 2.99-1.132 5.393-3.396 7.208-2.263 1.815-5 2.723-8.209 2.723-2.01 0-3.669-.384-4.974-1.151C.652 111.853 0 110.849 0 109.607c0-.774.27-1.398.809-1.872.54-.474 1.128-.71 1.768-.71.639 0 1.162.2 1.568.6.406.4.782 1.055 1.128 1.962.466 1.268 1.239 1.902 2.317 1.902 1.265 0 2.287-.477 3.066-1.431.78-.955 1.169-2.686 1.169-5.196 0-1.709-.12-3.023-.36-3.944-.24-.921-.792-1.382-1.658-1.382-.586 0-1.185.307-1.797.921-.493.494-.932.741-1.319.741-.333 0-.602-.147-.809-.44-.206-.294-.31-.574-.31-.841 0-.32.104-.594.31-.821.207-.227.69-.594 1.449-1.102 2.876-1.922 4.314-4.017 4.314-6.287 0-1.188-.306-2.092-.919-2.713a3.001 3.001 0 00-2.217-.93c-.799 0-1.525.263-2.177.79-.653.528-.979 1.158-.979 1.892 0 .641.253 1.235.76 1.782.172.2.259.367.259.5 0 .121-.57.428-1.708.922-1.139.494-1.854.74-2.147.74-.413 0-.75-.333-1.009-1-.26-.668-.39-1.282-.39-1.842 0-1.749.93-3.224 2.787-4.425 1.858-1.202 3.965-1.802 6.322-1.802 2.064 0 3.851.447 5.363 1.341 1.511.895 2.267 2.116 2.267 3.664 0 1.362-.57 2.623-1.708 3.784a13.387 13.387 0 01-3.945 2.784z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/list": {
"title": "$:/core/images/list",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-list tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M87.748 128H23.999c-4.418 0-7.999-3.59-7.999-8.007V8.007C16 3.585 19.588 0 24 0h80c4.419 0 8 3.59 8 8.007V104H91.25c-.965 0-1.84.392-2.473 1.025a3.476 3.476 0 00-1.029 2.476V128zm8-.12l15.88-15.88h-15.88v15.88zM40 15.508A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 12h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 20h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zM32 22a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm8 9.509A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 28h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 36h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 44h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 52h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 60h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 68h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 76h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 84h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.502 3.502 0 0143.5 92h55c1.933 0 3.5 1.561 3.5 3.509v.982A3.502 3.502 0 0198.5 100h-55a3.498 3.498 0 01-3.5-3.509v-.982zm0 16A3.505 3.505 0 0143.497 108h33.006A3.497 3.497 0 0180 111.509v.982A3.505 3.505 0 0176.503 116H43.497A3.497 3.497 0 0140 112.491v-.982zM32 38a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12zm0 16a6 6 0 100-12 6 6 0 000 12z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/locked-padlock": {
"title": "$:/core/images/locked-padlock",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-locked-padlock tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M96.472 64H105v32.01C105 113.674 90.674 128 73.001 128H56C38.318 128 24 113.677 24 96.01V64h8c.003-15.723.303-47.731 32.16-47.731 31.794 0 32.305 32.057 32.312 47.731zm-15.897 0H48.44c.002-16.287.142-32 15.719-32 15.684 0 16.977 16.136 16.415 32zM67.732 92.364A8.503 8.503 0 0064.5 76a8.5 8.5 0 00-3.498 16.25l-5.095 22.77H72.8l-5.07-22.656z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/mail": {
"title": "$:/core/images/mail",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mail tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M122.827 104.894a7.986 7.986 0 01-2.834.516H8.007c-.812 0-1.597-.12-2.335-.345l34.163-34.163 20.842 20.842a3.998 3.998 0 003.418 1.134 4.003 4.003 0 003.395-1.134L88.594 70.64c.075.09.155.176.24.26l33.993 33.994zm5.076-6.237c.064-.406.097-.823.097-1.247v-64c0-.669-.082-1.318-.237-1.94L94.23 65.006c.09.075.177.154.261.239l33.413 33.413zm-127.698.56A8.023 8.023 0 010 97.41v-64c0-.716.094-1.41.271-2.071l33.907 33.906L.205 99.218zM5.93 25.684a8.012 8.012 0 012.078-.273h111.986c.766 0 1.507.108 2.209.308L64.083 83.837 5.93 25.683z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/menu-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/menu-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-menu-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"56\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/mono-block": {
"title": "$:/core/images/mono-block",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mono-block tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M23.965 32.967h.357c.755 0 1.328.192 1.72.577.39.384.586.947.586 1.688 0 .824-.206 1.418-.618 1.782-.413.363-1.094.545-2.045.545h-6.31c-.965 0-1.65-.178-2.056-.535-.405-.356-.608-.954-.608-1.792 0-.811.203-1.391.608-1.74.406-.35 1.09-.525 2.055-.525h.734l-.86-2.453H8.471l-.902 2.453h.734c.95 0 1.632.178 2.044.535.413.356.619.933.619 1.73 0 .824-.206 1.418-.619 1.782-.412.363-1.094.545-2.044.545h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.182-2.054-.545-.406-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.782 0-.741.195-1.304.587-1.688.391-.385.964-.577 1.719-.577h.356l5.62-15.641H6.835c-.95 0-1.632-.182-2.044-.546-.412-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.76 0-.825.207-1.42.619-1.783.412-.363 1.094-.545 2.044-.545h7.863c1.244 0 2.118.67 2.62 2.013v.063l6.647 18.2zM12.98 17.326l-3.04 8.848h6.08l-3.04-8.848zm22.402 9.372v6.395h3.145c2.223 0 3.788-.245 4.697-.734.908-.49 1.362-1.307 1.362-2.453 0-1.16-.433-1.985-1.3-2.474-.866-.49-2.383-.734-4.55-.734h-3.354zm10.693-2.327c1.524.559 2.642 1.324 3.355 2.295.713.972 1.07 2.212 1.07 3.722 0 1.272-.308 2.432-.923 3.48-.615 1.049-1.496 1.909-2.642 2.58a7.499 7.499 0 01-2.254.849c-.832.174-2.01.262-3.533.262H30.202c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.545-.399-.364-.598-.958-.598-1.782 0-.741.189-1.304.566-1.688.378-.385.93-.577 1.657-.577h.356V17.326h-.356c-.727 0-1.28-.196-1.657-.587-.377-.392-.566-.965-.566-1.72 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.771.406-.37 1.062-.556 1.971-.556h9.645c2.95 0 5.19.573 6.72 1.72 1.53 1.145 2.296 2.823 2.296 5.031 0 1.09-.234 2.052-.703 2.883-.468.832-1.163 1.513-2.086 2.045zM35.381 17.2v5.284h2.83c1.72 0 2.932-.203 3.638-.609.706-.405 1.06-1.09 1.06-2.054 0-.909-.319-1.573-.955-1.992-.636-.42-1.667-.63-3.093-.63h-3.48zm35.863-3.816c.28-.503.566-.86.86-1.07.293-.21.664-.314 1.111-.314.685 0 1.17.182 1.457.545.287.364.43.986.43 1.866l.042 5.452c0 .964-.157 1.614-.472 1.95-.314.335-.884.503-1.709.503-.587 0-1.037-.14-1.352-.42-.314-.28-.584-.796-.807-1.551-.364-1.328-.944-2.282-1.74-2.862-.797-.58-1.901-.87-3.313-.87-2.153 0-3.802.727-4.948 2.18-1.147 1.454-1.72 3.558-1.72 6.311 0 2.74.58 4.844 1.74 6.311 1.16 1.468 2.817 2.202 4.97 2.202 1.467 0 3.085-.49 4.854-1.468 1.768-.978 2.883-1.467 3.344-1.467.545 0 1.003.23 1.373.692.37.46.556 1.034.556 1.719 0 1.23-1.084 2.39-3.25 3.48-2.167 1.09-4.606 1.636-7.318 1.636-3.662 0-6.625-1.21-8.89-3.627-2.264-2.419-3.396-5.578-3.396-9.478 0-3.76 1.146-6.884 3.438-9.372 2.293-2.488 5.2-3.732 8.723-3.732.992 0 1.97.112 2.935.335.964.224 1.992.574 3.082 1.049zm10.22 19.583V17.326h-.356c-.755 0-1.328-.196-1.72-.587-.39-.392-.586-.965-.586-1.72 0-.81.21-1.401.629-1.771.42-.37 1.097-.556 2.034-.556h5.178c2.922 0 5.06.126 6.416.377 1.356.252 2.51.671 3.46 1.258 1.691 1.007 2.988 2.443 3.89 4.31.9 1.865 1.352 4.021 1.352 6.467 0 2.586-.514 4.847-1.541 6.783-1.028 1.936-2.485 3.4-4.372 4.393-.853.447-1.852.772-2.998.975-1.147.203-2.852.304-5.116.304h-6.269c-.965 0-1.65-.178-2.055-.535-.406-.356-.608-.954-.608-1.792 0-.741.195-1.304.587-1.688.391-.385.964-.577 1.72-.577h.356zm5.41-15.725v15.725h1.195c2.642 0 4.592-.646 5.85-1.94 1.258-1.292 1.887-3.28 1.887-5.965 0-2.641-.64-4.612-1.918-5.912-1.28-1.3-3.205-1.95-5.777-1.95-.335 0-.59.003-.765.01a7.992 7.992 0 00-.472.032zm35.067-.126h-9.75v5.368h3.69v-.252c0-.797.175-1.39.524-1.782.35-.392.88-.587 1.594-.587.629 0 1.142.178 1.54.534.4.357.598.808.598 1.353 0 .028.007.118.021.272.014.154.021.308.021.462v4.34c0 .936-.167 1.607-.503 2.013-.335.405-.88.608-1.635.608-.713 0-1.251-.19-1.615-.567-.363-.377-.545-.936-.545-1.677v-.377h-3.69v6.269h9.75v-2.495c0-.937.178-1.608.534-2.013.357-.405.94-.608 1.75-.608.798 0 1.367.2 1.71.597.342.399.513 1.073.513 2.024v5.074c0 .755-.146 1.258-.44 1.51-.293.251-.873.377-1.74.377h-17.172c-.923 0-1.583-.182-1.982-.545-.398-.364-.597-.958-.597-1.782 0-.741.189-1.304.566-1.688.377-.385.93-.577 1.656-.577h.357V17.326h-.357c-.712 0-1.261-.2-1.646-.598-.384-.398-.576-.968-.576-1.709 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.771.405-.37 1.062-.556 1.97-.556h17.173c.853 0 1.43.13 1.73.388.3.258.45.772.45 1.54v4.698c0 .95-.174 1.631-.524 2.044-.35.412-.915.618-1.698.618-.81 0-1.394-.21-1.75-.629-.357-.419-.535-1.097-.535-2.033v-2.202zM19.77 47.641c.267-.504.55-.86.85-1.07.3-.21.675-.314 1.122-.314.685 0 1.17.181 1.457.545.287.363.43.985.43 1.866l.042 5.451c0 .965-.157 1.615-.472 1.95-.314.336-.891.504-1.73.504-.587 0-1.045-.144-1.373-.43-.329-.287-.598-.8-.807-1.541-.378-1.342-.958-2.3-1.74-2.873-.783-.573-1.88-.86-3.292-.86-2.153 0-3.799.727-4.938 2.181-1.14 1.454-1.709 3.557-1.709 6.311s.598 4.882 1.793 6.385C10.599 67.248 12.294 68 14.488 68c.503 0 1.077-.06 1.72-.179a23.809 23.809 0 002.264-.555v-3.313h-2.37c-.95 0-1.624-.175-2.023-.524-.398-.35-.597-.93-.597-1.74 0-.84.199-1.437.597-1.793.399-.357 1.073-.535 2.024-.535h7.569c.978 0 1.667.175 2.065.524.398.35.598.937.598 1.762 0 .74-.2 1.31-.598 1.708-.398.399-.975.598-1.73.598h-.335v5.242c0 .447-.05.758-.147.933-.098.174-.293.353-.587.534-.797.476-2.062.895-3.795 1.258a25.576 25.576 0 01-5.263.546c-3.662 0-6.625-1.21-8.89-3.628-2.264-2.418-3.397-5.577-3.397-9.477 0-3.76 1.147-6.884 3.44-9.372 2.292-2.488 5.199-3.732 8.721-3.732.979 0 1.954.112 2.925.335.972.224 2.003.573 3.093 1.049zm15.84 3.941v4.823h6.857v-4.823h-.336c-.754 0-1.331-.195-1.73-.587-.398-.391-.597-.964-.597-1.719 0-.825.206-1.419.619-1.782.412-.364 1.093-.545 2.044-.545h5.41c.95 0 1.624.181 2.023.545.398.363.597.957.597 1.782 0 .755-.192 1.328-.576 1.72-.385.39-.947.586-1.688.586h-.357v15.642h.357c.755 0 1.328.192 1.719.576.391.385.587.947.587 1.688 0 .825-.203 1.419-.608 1.782-.405.364-1.09.546-2.055.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.179-2.054-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.2-1.303.598-1.688.398-.384.975-.576 1.73-.576h.335v-6.186h-6.856v6.186h.335c.755 0 1.331.192 1.73.576.398.385.597.947.597 1.688 0 .825-.206 1.419-.618 1.782-.412.364-1.094.546-2.044.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.65-.179-2.055-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.196-1.303.587-1.688.392-.384.965-.576 1.72-.576h.356V51.582h-.356c-.741 0-1.304-.195-1.688-.587-.385-.391-.577-.964-.577-1.719 0-.825.2-1.419.598-1.782.398-.364 1.073-.545 2.023-.545h5.41c.936 0 1.614.181 2.033.545.42.363.63.957.63 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.399.39-.975.586-1.73.586h-.335zm31.754 0v15.642h3.523c.95 0 1.632.178 2.044.534.412.357.618.933.618 1.73 0 .811-.21 1.402-.629 1.772-.419.37-1.097.556-2.033.556H58.433c-.95 0-1.632-.182-2.044-.546-.412-.363-.619-.957-.619-1.782 0-.81.203-1.39.608-1.74.406-.35 1.09-.524 2.055-.524h3.523V51.582h-3.523c-.95 0-1.632-.181-2.044-.545-.412-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.761 0-.825.203-1.412.608-1.761.406-.35 1.09-.524 2.055-.524h12.455c.992 0 1.684.174 2.075.524.392.35.587.936.587 1.761 0 .81-.202 1.398-.608 1.761-.405.364-1.09.545-2.054.545h-3.523zm30.496 0v11.994c0 1.873-.122 3.228-.367 4.067a5.876 5.876 0 01-1.227 2.244c-.74.852-1.768 1.495-3.082 1.929-1.314.433-2.893.65-4.738.65-1.3 0-2.555-.126-3.764-.378a16.843 16.843 0 01-3.491-1.132c-.615-.28-1.017-.643-1.206-1.09-.188-.448-.283-1.175-.283-2.18v-4.32c0-1.202.175-2.04.525-2.516.349-.475.957-.713 1.824-.713 1.244 0 1.929.915 2.054 2.747.014.321.035.566.063.733.168 1.622.545 2.73 1.133 3.324.587.594 1.523.89 2.81.89 1.593 0 2.714-.422 3.364-1.268.65-.845.975-2.386.975-4.623V51.582H88.93c-.95 0-1.632-.181-2.044-.545-.413-.363-.619-.95-.619-1.761 0-.825.2-1.412.598-1.761.398-.35 1.086-.524 2.065-.524h10.693c.979 0 1.667.174 2.065.524.399.35.598.936.598 1.761 0 .81-.206 1.398-.619 1.761-.412.364-1.093.545-2.044.545h-1.761zm14.644 0v6.353l6.48-6.478c-.728-.084-1.238-.29-1.531-.619-.294-.328-.44-.85-.44-1.562 0-.825.198-1.419.597-1.782.398-.364 1.073-.545 2.023-.545h5.137c.95 0 1.625.181 2.023.545.399.363.598.957.598 1.782 0 .769-.2 1.345-.598 1.73-.398.384-.982.576-1.75.576h-.483l-6.101 6.06c1.132.839 2.167 1.94 3.103 3.302.937 1.363 2.034 3.456 3.292 6.28h.692c.825 0 1.44.188 1.845.566.405.377.608.943.608 1.698 0 .825-.206 1.419-.619 1.782-.412.364-1.093.546-2.044.546h-2.579c-1.132 0-2.048-.762-2.746-2.286-.126-.28-.224-.503-.294-.67-.923-1.958-1.768-3.467-2.537-4.53a16.616 16.616 0 00-2.705-2.914l-1.97 1.887v3.92h.335c.755 0 1.331.193 1.73.577.398.385.597.947.597 1.688 0 .825-.206 1.419-.618 1.782-.413.364-1.094.546-2.045.546h-5.41c-.964 0-1.649-.179-2.054-.535-.405-.357-.608-.954-.608-1.793 0-.74.196-1.303.587-1.688.391-.384.965-.576 1.72-.576h.356V51.582h-.357c-.74 0-1.303-.195-1.687-.587-.385-.391-.577-.964-.577-1.719 0-.825.2-1.419.598-1.782.398-.364 1.072-.545 2.023-.545h5.41c.936 0 1.614.181 2.033.545.42.363.63.957.63 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.399.39-.975.586-1.73.586h-.336zM13.44 96.326l4.005-11.889c.251-.782.6-1.352 1.048-1.709.447-.356 1.041-.534 1.782-.534h3.271c.95 0 1.632.182 2.044.545.413.363.619.957.619 1.782 0 .755-.2 1.328-.598 1.72-.398.39-.975.587-1.73.587h-.335l.587 15.641h.357c.754 0 1.32.192 1.698.577.377.384.566.947.566 1.687 0 .825-.2 1.42-.598 1.783-.398.363-1.072.545-2.023.545h-4.718c-.95 0-1.624-.178-2.023-.535-.398-.356-.597-.954-.597-1.793 0-.74.192-1.303.576-1.687.385-.385.954-.577 1.709-.577h.335l-.293-12.79-3.061 9.52c-.224.712-.542 1.226-.954 1.54-.413.315-.982.472-1.709.472-.727 0-1.303-.157-1.73-.472-.426-.314-.751-.828-.975-1.54l-3.04-9.52-.294 12.79h.336c.755 0 1.324.192 1.709.577.384.384.576.947.576 1.687 0 .825-.202 1.42-.608 1.783-.405.363-1.076.545-2.013.545H2.621c-.937 0-1.608-.182-2.013-.545-.405-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.783 0-.74.192-1.303.577-1.687.384-.385.954-.577 1.708-.577h.336l.608-15.641h-.336c-.754 0-1.331-.196-1.73-.588-.398-.39-.597-.964-.597-1.719 0-.825.206-1.419.619-1.782.412-.363 1.093-.545 2.044-.545h3.27c.728 0 1.311.175 1.752.524.44.35.8.923 1.08 1.72l4.109 11.888zm30.454 2.054V86.828H42.74c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.546-.398-.363-.598-.95-.598-1.76 0-.812.2-1.402.598-1.773.398-.37 1.059-.555 1.981-.555h5.955c.909 0 1.566.185 1.97.555.406.37.609.961.609 1.772 0 .741-.192 1.31-.577 1.709-.384.398-.933.598-1.646.598h-.356v19.038c0 .657-.07 1.069-.21 1.237-.14.167-.454.251-.943.251h-2.097c-.67 0-1.143-.07-1.415-.21-.273-.14-.507-.384-.703-.733l-8.722-15.327v11.385h1.216c.909 0 1.559.175 1.95.524.392.35.587.93.587 1.74 0 .825-.199 1.42-.597 1.783-.399.363-1.045.545-1.94.545h-6.017c-.909 0-1.566-.182-1.971-.545-.406-.364-.608-.958-.608-1.783 0-.74.188-1.303.566-1.687.377-.385.936-.577 1.677-.577h.336V86.828h-.336c-.713 0-1.265-.2-1.656-.598-.392-.398-.587-.968-.587-1.709 0-.81.206-1.401.618-1.772.413-.37 1.066-.555 1.96-.555h3.44c.824 0 1.383.108 1.677.325.293.216.622.653.985 1.31l7.989 14.551zM64.66 86.366c-1.803 0-3.218.727-4.245 2.18-1.028 1.455-1.541 3.474-1.541 6.06 0 2.586.517 4.613 1.551 6.08 1.034 1.468 2.446 2.202 4.235 2.202 1.804 0 3.222-.73 4.257-2.19 1.034-1.461 1.551-3.492 1.551-6.092 0-2.586-.513-4.605-1.54-6.06-1.028-1.453-2.45-2.18-4.268-2.18zm0-4.864c3.44 0 6.27 1.23 8.492 3.69 2.223 2.46 3.334 5.598 3.334 9.414 0 3.844-1.104 6.99-3.313 9.436-2.208 2.446-5.046 3.669-8.513 3.669-3.424 0-6.255-1.234-8.491-3.701-2.237-2.467-3.355-5.602-3.355-9.404 0-3.83 1.108-6.971 3.323-9.424 2.216-2.454 5.057-3.68 8.523-3.68zM87.461 98.17v4.298h2.16c.908 0 1.555.175 1.94.524.384.35.576.93.576 1.74 0 .825-.196 1.42-.587 1.783-.392.363-1.035.545-1.93.545h-7.254c-.922 0-1.583-.182-1.981-.545-.399-.364-.598-.958-.598-1.783 0-.74.189-1.303.566-1.687.378-.385.93-.577 1.657-.577h.356V86.828h-.356c-.713 0-1.262-.2-1.646-.598-.385-.398-.577-.968-.577-1.709 0-.81.203-1.401.608-1.772.406-.37 1.063-.555 1.971-.555h8.66c3.424 0 6.014.657 7.768 1.97 1.754 1.315 2.631 3.25 2.631 5.809 0 2.697-.873 4.738-2.62 6.122-1.748 1.384-4.34 2.076-7.78 2.076h-3.564zm0-11.343v6.625h2.977c1.65 0 2.89-.28 3.722-.839.832-.559 1.248-1.397 1.248-2.516 0-1.048-.43-1.855-1.29-2.421-.86-.566-2.086-.85-3.68-.85h-2.977zm27.267 20.568l-1.636 1.636a12.37 12.37 0 011.772-.44c.58-.098 1.15-.147 1.709-.147 1.104 0 2.268.164 3.491.492 1.223.329 1.967.493 2.233.493.447 0 1.03-.15 1.75-.45.72-.301 1.206-.452 1.458-.452.517 0 .947.2 1.29.598.342.398.513.898.513 1.5 0 .796-.472 1.474-1.415 2.033-.944.56-2.1.839-3.47.839-.937 0-2.139-.22-3.607-.66-1.467-.441-2.53-.661-3.187-.661-.992 0-2.11.272-3.354.817-1.244.546-2.013.818-2.307.818a2.14 2.14 0 01-1.53-.597c-.42-.399-.63-.878-.63-1.437 0-.391.134-.807.4-1.247.265-.44.733-1.01 1.404-1.709l2.118-2.139c-2.335-.852-4.194-2.386-5.578-4.602-1.384-2.215-2.075-4.763-2.075-7.642 0-3.802 1.104-6.909 3.312-9.32 2.209-2.411 5.053-3.617 8.534-3.617 3.467 0 6.304 1.209 8.513 3.627 2.208 2.418 3.312 5.522 3.312 9.31 0 3.774-1.097 6.884-3.291 9.33-2.195 2.446-4.977 3.67-8.345 3.67a22.5 22.5 0 01-1.384-.043zm1.195-21.03c-1.803 0-3.218.727-4.246 2.18-1.027 1.455-1.54 3.474-1.54 6.06 0 2.586.516 4.613 1.55 6.08 1.035 1.468 2.447 2.202 4.236 2.202 1.803 0 3.222-.73 4.256-2.19 1.035-1.461 1.552-3.492 1.552-6.092 0-2.586-.514-4.605-1.541-6.06-1.028-1.453-2.45-2.18-4.267-2.18z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/mono-line": {
"title": "$:/core/images/mono-line",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-mono-line tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M60.437 84.523h.908c1.922 0 3.381.489 4.378 1.468.997.979 1.495 2.411 1.495 4.298 0 2.1-.525 3.612-1.575 4.538-1.05.925-2.785 1.388-5.206 1.388h-16.07c-2.456 0-4.2-.454-5.232-1.361-1.032-.908-1.548-2.43-1.548-4.565 0-2.065.516-3.542 1.548-4.432 1.032-.89 2.776-1.334 5.232-1.334h1.869l-2.19-6.247H20.983l-2.296 6.247h1.87c2.42 0 4.155.453 5.205 1.361 1.05.908 1.575 2.376 1.575 4.405 0 2.1-.525 3.612-1.575 4.538-1.05.925-2.785 1.388-5.206 1.388H6.781c-2.456 0-4.2-.463-5.233-1.388C.516 93.9 0 92.389 0 90.289c0-1.887.498-3.32 1.495-4.298.997-.979 2.456-1.468 4.378-1.468h.908l14.308-39.83h-4.271c-2.42 0-4.156-.462-5.206-1.387-1.05-.926-1.575-2.42-1.575-4.485 0-2.1.525-3.613 1.575-4.538 1.05-.926 2.785-1.388 5.206-1.388h20.021c3.168 0 5.392 1.708 6.674 5.125v.16l16.924 46.343zm-27.976-39.83L24.72 67.225h15.483l-7.742-22.53zM89.506 68.56v16.284h8.008c5.66 0 9.646-.623 11.96-1.869 2.313-1.245 3.47-3.328 3.47-6.246 0-2.955-1.103-5.055-3.31-6.3-2.207-1.246-6.069-1.869-11.586-1.869h-8.542zm27.229-5.926c3.88 1.423 6.727 3.372 8.542 5.846 1.815 2.474 2.723 5.633 2.723 9.477 0 3.239-.783 6.193-2.35 8.862-1.565 2.67-3.808 4.859-6.726 6.567-1.709.997-3.622 1.718-5.74 2.163-2.118.445-5.116.667-8.996.667h-27.87c-2.349 0-4.03-.463-5.045-1.388-1.014-.926-1.521-2.438-1.521-4.538 0-1.887.48-3.32 1.441-4.298.961-.979 2.367-1.468 4.218-1.468h.907v-39.83h-.907c-1.851 0-3.257-.498-4.218-1.494-.961-.997-1.441-2.456-1.441-4.378 0-2.065.516-3.568 1.548-4.512 1.032-.943 2.705-1.414 5.018-1.414h24.56c7.51 0 13.214 1.459 17.111 4.377 3.898 2.92 5.847 7.19 5.847 12.814 0 2.776-.597 5.223-1.789 7.341-1.192 2.118-2.963 3.853-5.312 5.206zm-27.23-18.26v13.455h7.208c4.378 0 7.466-.516 9.264-1.549 1.797-1.032 2.696-2.776 2.696-5.232 0-2.313-.81-4.004-2.43-5.072-1.619-1.068-4.244-1.602-7.874-1.602h-8.863z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/new-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/new-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M56 72H8.007C3.591 72 0 68.418 0 64c0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H56V8.007C56 3.591 59.582 0 64 0c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V56h47.993c4.416 0 8.007 3.582 8.007 8 0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H72v47.993c0 4.416-3.582 8.007-8 8.007-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V72z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/new-here-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/new-here-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-here-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.838 20.935l-3.572.938c-3.688.968-8.23 4.43-10.136 7.731L3.37 96.738c-1.905 3.3-.771 7.524 2.534 9.432l33.717 19.466c3.297 1.904 7.53.78 9.435-2.521l38.76-67.134c1.905-3.3 2.632-8.963 1.623-12.646L83.285 20.88c-1.009-3.68-4.821-5.884-8.513-4.915l-7.603 1.995.043.287c.524 3.394 2.053 7.498 4.18 11.55.418.163.829.36 1.23.59a8.864 8.864 0 014.438 8.169c.104.132.21.264.316.395l-.386.318a8.663 8.663 0 01-1.082 3.137c-2.42 4.192-7.816 5.608-12.051 3.163-4.12-2.379-5.624-7.534-3.476-11.671-2.177-4.394-3.788-8.874-4.543-12.964z\"/><path d=\"M69.554 44.76c-5.944-7.476-10.74-17.196-11.955-25.059-1.68-10.875 3.503-18.216 15.082-18.04 10.407.158 19.975 5.851 24.728 13.785 5.208 8.695 2.95 17.868-6.855 20.496l-2.037-7.601c4.232-1.134 4.999-4.248 2.24-8.853-3.37-5.626-10.465-9.848-18.146-9.965-6.392-.097-8.31 2.62-7.323 9.01.999 6.465 5.318 15.138 10.582 21.65l-.072.06c.559 1.553-4.17 6.44-5.938 4.888l-.005.004-.028-.034a1.323 1.323 0 01-.124-.135 2.618 2.618 0 01-.149-.205z\"/><rect width=\"16\" height=\"48\" x=\"96\" y=\"80\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"48\" height=\"16\" x=\"80\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/new-image-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/new-image-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-image-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M81.362 73.627l15.826-27.41a2.626 2.626 0 00-.962-3.59l-50.01-28.872a2.626 2.626 0 00-3.588.961L30.058 36.49l10.04-5.261c3.042-1.595 6.771.114 7.55 3.46l3.607 17.702 9.88.85a5.25 5.25 0 014.571 3.77c.034.115.1.344.199.671.165.553.353 1.172.562 1.843.595 1.914 1.23 3.85 1.872 5.678.207.588.412 1.156.614 1.701.625 1.685 1.209 3.114 1.725 4.207.255.54.485.977.726 1.427.214.212.547.425 1.011.622 1.141.482 2.784.74 4.657.758.864.008 1.71-.034 2.492-.11.448-.043.753-.085.871-.104.315-.053.625-.077.927-.076zM37.47 2.649A5.257 5.257 0 0144.649.725l63.645 36.746a5.257 5.257 0 011.923 7.178L73.47 108.294a5.257 5.257 0 01-7.177 1.923L2.649 73.47a5.257 5.257 0 01-1.924-7.177L37.471 2.649zm42.837 50.49a5.25 5.25 0 105.25-9.092 5.25 5.25 0 00-5.25 9.093zM96 112h-7.993c-4.419 0-8.007-3.582-8.007-8 0-4.41 3.585-8 8.007-8H96v-7.993C96 83.588 99.582 80 104 80c4.41 0 8 3.585 8 8.007V96h7.993c4.419 0 8.007 3.582 8.007 8 0 4.41-3.585 8-8.007 8H112v7.993c0 4.419-3.582 8.007-8 8.007-4.41 0-8-3.585-8-8.007V112zM33.347 51.791c7.428 7.948 9.01 10.69 7.449 13.394-1.56 2.703-13.838-2.328-16.094 1.58-2.256 3.908-.907 3.258-2.437 5.908l19.73 11.39s-5.605-8.255-4.235-10.628c2.515-4.356 8.77-1.256 10.365-4.019 2.414-4.181-5.103-9.639-14.778-17.625z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/new-journal-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/new-journal-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-new-journal-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M102.545 112.818v11.818c0 1.306 1.086 2.364 2.425 2.364h6.06c1.34 0 2.425-1.058 2.425-2.364v-11.818h12.12c1.34 0 2.425-1.058 2.425-2.363v-5.91c0-1.305-1.085-2.363-2.424-2.363h-12.121V90.364c0-1.306-1.086-2.364-2.425-2.364h-6.06c-1.34 0-2.425 1.058-2.425 2.364v11.818h-12.12c-1.34 0-2.425 1.058-2.425 2.363v5.91c0 1.305 1.085 2.363 2.424 2.363h12.121zM60.016 4.965c-4.781-2.76-10.897-1.118-13.656 3.66L5.553 79.305A9.993 9.993 0 009.21 92.963l51.04 29.468c4.78 2.76 10.897 1.118 13.655-3.66l40.808-70.681a9.993 9.993 0 00-3.658-13.656L60.016 4.965zm-3.567 27.963a6 6 0 106-10.393 6 6 0 00-6 10.393zm31.697 17.928a6 6 0 106-10.392 6 6 0 00-6 10.392z\"/><text class=\"tc-fill-background\" font-family=\"Helvetica\" font-size=\"47.172\" font-weight=\"bold\" transform=\"rotate(30 25.742 95.82)\"><tspan x=\"42\" y=\"77.485\" text-anchor=\"middle\"><<now \"DD\">></tspan></text></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/opacity": {
"title": "$:/core/images/opacity",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-opacity tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M102.362 65a51.595 51.595 0 01-1.942 6H82.584a35.867 35.867 0 002.997-6h16.78zm.472-2c.423-1.961.734-3.963.929-6H87.656a35.78 35.78 0 01-1.368 6h16.546zm-3.249 10a51.847 51.847 0 01-3.135 6H75.812a36.205 36.205 0 005.432-6h18.341zm-4.416 8c-1.424 2.116-3 4.12-4.71 6H60.46a35.843 35.843 0 0012.874-6h21.834zm-7.513-34h16.107C101.247 20.627 79.033 0 52 0 23.281 0 0 23.281 0 52c0 25.228 17.965 46.26 41.8 51h20.4a51.66 51.66 0 0015.875-6H39v-2h42.25a52.257 52.257 0 007.288-6H39v-2h4.539C27.739 83.194 16 68.968 16 52c0-19.882 16.118-36 36-36 18.186 0 33.222 13.484 35.656 31zm.22 2h16.039a52.823 52.823 0 010 6H87.877a36.483 36.483 0 000-6z\"/><path d=\"M76 128c28.719 0 52-23.281 52-52s-23.281-52-52-52-52 23.281-52 52 23.281 52 52 52zm0-16c19.882 0 36-16.118 36-36S95.882 40 76 40 40 56.118 40 76s16.118 36 36 36z\"/><path d=\"M37 58h53v4H37v-4zm3-8h53v4H40v-4zm0-8h53v4H40v-4zm-8 24h53v4H32v-4zm-2 8h53v4H30v-4zm-3 8h53v4H27v-4z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/open-window": {
"title": "$:/core/images/open-window",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-open-window tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M16 112h88.994c3.87 0 7.006 3.59 7.006 8 0 4.418-3.142 8-7.006 8H7.006C3.136 128 0 124.41 0 120a9.321 9.321 0 010-.01V24.01C0 19.586 3.59 16 8 16c4.418 0 8 3.584 8 8.01V112z\"/><path d=\"M96 43.196V56a8 8 0 1016 0V24c0-4.41-3.585-8-8.007-8H72.007C67.588 16 64 19.582 64 24c0 4.41 3.585 8 8.007 8H84.57l-36.3 36.299a8 8 0 00-.001 11.316c3.117 3.117 8.19 3.123 11.316-.003L96 43.196zM32 7.999C32 3.581 35.588 0 40 0h80c4.419 0 8 3.588 8 8v80c0 4.419-3.588 8-8 8H40c-4.419 0-8-3.588-8-8V8z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/options-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/options-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-options-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M110.488 76a47.712 47.712 0 01-5.134 12.384l6.724 6.724c3.123 3.123 3.132 8.192.011 11.313l-5.668 5.668c-3.12 3.12-8.186 3.117-11.313-.01l-6.724-6.725c-3.82 2.258-7.98 4-12.384 5.134v9.505c0 4.417-3.578 8.007-7.992 8.007h-8.016C55.58 128 52 124.415 52 119.993v-9.505a47.712 47.712 0 01-12.384-5.134l-6.724 6.725c-3.123 3.122-8.192 3.131-11.313.01l-5.668-5.668c-3.12-3.12-3.116-8.186.01-11.313l6.725-6.724c-2.257-3.82-4-7.98-5.134-12.384H8.007C3.591 76 0 72.422 0 68.01v-8.017C0 55.58 3.585 52 8.007 52h9.505a47.712 47.712 0 015.134-12.383l-6.724-6.725c-3.123-3.122-3.132-8.191-.011-11.312l5.668-5.669c3.12-3.12 8.186-3.116 11.313.01l6.724 6.725c3.82-2.257 7.98-4 12.384-5.134V8.007C52 3.591 55.578 0 59.992 0h8.016C72.42 0 76 3.585 76 8.007v9.505a47.712 47.712 0 0112.384 5.134l6.724-6.724c3.123-3.123 8.192-3.132 11.313-.01l5.668 5.668c3.12 3.12 3.116 8.186-.01 11.312l-6.725 6.725c2.257 3.82 4 7.979 5.134 12.383h9.505c4.416 0 8.007 3.578 8.007 7.992v8.017c0 4.411-3.585 7.991-8.007 7.991h-9.505zM64 96c17.673 0 32-14.327 32-32 0-17.673-14.327-32-32-32-17.673 0-32 14.327-32 32 0 17.673 14.327 32 32 32z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/paint": {
"title": "$:/core/images/paint",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-paint tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M83.527 76.19C90.43 69.287 91.892 59 87.91 50.665l37.903-37.902c2.919-2.92 2.913-7.659 0-10.572a7.474 7.474 0 00-10.572 0L77.338 40.093c-8.335-3.982-18.622-2.521-25.526 4.383l31.715 31.715zm-2.643 2.644L49.169 47.119S8.506 81.243 0 80.282c0 0 3.782 5.592 6.827 8.039 14.024-5.69 37.326-24.6 37.326-24.6l.661.66S19.45 90.222 9.18 92.047c1.222 1.44 4.354 4.053 6.247 5.776 5.417-1.488 34.733-28.57 34.733-28.57l.661.66-32.407 31.022 5.285 5.286L56.106 75.2l.662.66s-27.864 30.536-28.684 32.432c0 0 6.032 6.853 7.569 7.824.702-2.836 27.884-33.485 27.884-33.485l.661.66s-20.597 23.755-24.964 36.732c3.21 3.549 7.5 5.137 10.926 6.298-2.19-11.817 30.724-47.487 30.724-47.487z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/palette": {
"title": "$:/core/images/palette",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-palette tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M80.247 39.182a93.52 93.52 0 00-16.228-1.4C28.662 37.781 0 57.131 0 81.002c0 9.642 4.676 18.546 12.58 25.735C23.504 91.19 26.34 72.395 36.89 63.562c15.183-12.713 26.538-7.828 26.538-7.828l16.82-16.552zm26.535 9.655c13.049 7.913 21.257 19.392 21.257 32.166 0 9.35.519 17.411-11.874 25.08-10.797 6.681-3.824-6.536-11.844-10.898s-19.946 1.308-18.213 7.906c3.2 12.181 19.422 11.455 6.314 16.658-13.107 5.202-18.202 4.476-28.403 4.476-7.821 0-15.315-.947-22.243-2.68 9.844-4.197 27.88-12.539 33.354-19.456C82.788 92.409 87.37 80 83.324 72.484c-.194-.359 11.215-11.668 23.458-23.647zM1.134 123.867l-.66.002c33.479-14.94 22.161-64.226 58.818-64.226.317 1.418.644 2.944 1.062 4.494-25.907-4.166-23.567 48.031-59.22 59.73zm.713-.007c38.872-.506 78.152-22.347 78.152-44.813-9.27 0-14.073-3.48-16.816-7.942-16.597-7.003-30.365 45.715-61.336 52.755zm65.351-64.008c-4.45 4.115 4.886 16.433 11.318 11.318l45.27-45.27c11.317-11.318 0-22.635-11.318-11.318-11.317 11.318-33.518 34.405-45.27 45.27z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/permalink-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/permalink-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-permalink-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M80.483 48l-7.387 32h-25.58l7.388-32h25.58zm3.694-16l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L100.598 32h3.403c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8h-7.096l-7.387 32H104c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H85.824l-5.624 24.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L69.402 96h-25.58L38.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L27.402 96h-3.403C19.59 96 16 92.418 16 88c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h7.096l7.387-32H24C19.59 48 16 44.418 16 40c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h18.177l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L58.598 32h25.58z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/permaview-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/permaview-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-permaview-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M81.483 48l-1.846 8h-5.58l1.847-8h5.58zm3.694-16l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L101.598 32h2.403c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8h-6.096l-1.847 8h7.944c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H92.364l-1.846 8H104c4.41 0 7.999 3.582 7.999 8 0 4.41-3.581 8-8 8H86.824l-5.624 24.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L70.402 96h-5.58L59.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L48.402 96h-5.58L37.2 120.358c-.993 4.303-5.29 6.996-9.596 6.002-4.296-.992-6.988-5.293-5.994-9.602L26.402 96h-2.403C19.59 96 16 92.418 16 88c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h6.096l1.847-8h-7.944C19.59 72 16 68.418 16 64c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h11.637l1.846-8H24C19.59 48 16 44.418 16 40c0-4.41 3.581-8 8-8h17.177l5.624-24.358c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L57.598 32h5.58L68.8 7.642c.993-4.303 5.29-6.996 9.596-6.002 4.296.992 6.988 5.293 5.994 9.602L79.598 32h5.58zM53.904 48l-1.847 8h5.58l1.846-8h-5.579zm22.039 24l-1.847 8h-5.58l1.847-8h5.58zm-27.58 0l-1.846 8h5.579l1.847-8h-5.58z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/picture": {
"title": "$:/core/images/picture",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-picture tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M112 68.233v-48.23A4.001 4.001 0 00107.997 16H20.003A4.001 4.001 0 0016 20.003v38.31l9.241-14.593c2.8-4.422 9.023-5.008 12.6-1.186l18.247 20.613 13.687-6.407a8 8 0 018.903 1.492 264.97 264.97 0 002.92 2.739 249.44 249.44 0 006.798 6.066 166.5 166.5 0 002.106 1.778c2.108 1.747 3.967 3.188 5.482 4.237.748.518 1.383.92 2.044 1.33.444.117 1.046.144 1.809.05 1.873-.233 4.238-1.144 6.723-2.547a36.016 36.016 0 003.205-2.044c.558-.4.93-.686 1.07-.802.376-.31.765-.577 1.165-.806zM0 8.007A8.01 8.01 0 018.007 0h111.986A8.01 8.01 0 01128 8.007v111.986a8.01 8.01 0 01-8.007 8.007H8.007A8.01 8.01 0 010 119.993V8.007zM95 42a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16zM32 76c15.859 4.83 20.035 7.244 20.035 12S32 95.471 32 102.347c0 6.876 1.285 4.99 1.285 9.653H68s-13.685-6.625-13.685-10.8c0-7.665 10.615-8.34 10.615-13.2 0-7.357-14.078-8.833-32.93-12z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language": {
"title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-language",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M61.207 68.137c-4.324 2.795-6.999 6.656-6.999 10.921 0 7.906 9.19 14.424 21.042 15.336 2.162 3.902 8.598 6.785 16.318 7.01-5.126-1.125-9.117-3.742-10.62-7.01C92.805 93.487 102 86.967 102 79.059c0-8.53-10.699-15.445-23.896-15.445-6.599 0-12.572 1.729-16.897 4.524zm12.794-14.158c-4.324 2.795-10.298 4.524-16.897 4.524-2.619 0-5.14-.272-7.497-.775-3.312 2.25-8.383 3.69-14.067 3.69l-.255-.002c4.119-.892 7.511-2.747 9.478-5.13-6.925-2.704-11.555-7.617-11.555-13.228 0-8.53 10.699-15.445 23.896-15.445C70.301 27.613 81 34.528 81 43.058c0 4.265-2.675 8.126-6.999 10.921zM64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin": {
"title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-plugin",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M40.397 76.446V95.34h14.12l-.001-.005a6.912 6.912 0 005.364-11.593l.046-.023a6.912 6.912 0 119.979.526l.086.055a6.914 6.914 0 004.408 10.948l-.023.092h21.32V75.568l-.15.038a6.912 6.912 0 00-11.593-5.364l-.022-.046a6.912 6.912 0 11.526-9.979l.055-.086a6.914 6.914 0 0010.948-4.408c.079.018.158.038.236.059v-15.74h-21.32l.023-.094a6.914 6.914 0 01-4.408-10.947 10.23 10.23 0 00-.086-.055 6.912 6.912 0 10-9.979-.526l-.046.023a6.912 6.912 0 01-5.364 11.593l.001.005h-14.12v12.847A6.912 6.912 0 0129.5 59.843l-.054.086a6.912 6.912 0 10-.526 9.979l.023.046a6.912 6.912 0 0111.455 6.492zM64 0l54.56 32v64L64 128 9.44 96V32L64 0z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme": {
"title": "$:/core/images/plugin-generic-theme",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M29.408 91.472L51.469 69.41l-.004-.005a2.22 2.22 0 01.004-3.146c.87-.87 2.281-.872 3.147-.005l9.465 9.464a2.22 2.22 0 01-.005 3.147c-.87.87-2.28.871-3.147.005l-.005-.005-22.061 22.062a6.686 6.686 0 11-9.455-9.455zM60.802 66.38c-2.436-2.704-4.465-5.091-5.817-6.869-6.855-9.014-10.313-4.268-14.226 0-3.913 4.268 1.03 7.726-2.683 10.741-3.713 3.015-3.484 4.06-9.752-1.455-6.267-5.516-6.7-7.034-3.823-10.181 2.877-3.147 5.281 1.808 11.159-3.785 5.877-5.593.94-10.55.94-10.55s12.237-25.014 28.588-23.167c16.351 1.848-6.186-2.392-11.792 17.226-2.4 8.4.447 6.42 4.998 9.968 1.394 1.086 6.03 4.401 11.794 8.685l20.677-20.676 1.615-4.766 7.84-4.689 3.151 3.152-4.688 7.84-4.766 1.615-20.224 20.223c12.663 9.547 28.312 22.146 28.312 26.709 0 7.217-3.071 11.526-9.535 9.164-4.693-1.715-18.768-15.192-28.753-25.897l-2.893 2.893-3.151-3.152 3.029-3.029zM63.953 0l54.56 32v64l-54.56 32-54.56-32V32l54.56-32z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/preview-closed": {
"title": "$:/core/images/preview-closed",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-preview-closed tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M.088 64a7.144 7.144 0 001.378 5.458C16.246 88.818 39.17 100.414 64 100.414c24.83 0 47.753-11.596 62.534-30.956A7.144 7.144 0 00127.912 64C110.582 78.416 88.304 87.086 64 87.086 39.696 87.086 17.418 78.416.088 64z\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"62\" y=\"96\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"78\" y=\"93\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-5 80 101)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"46\" y=\"93\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(5 48 101)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"30\" y=\"88\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(10 32 96)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"94\" y=\"88\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-10 96 96)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"110\" y=\"80\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(-20 112 88)\"/><rect width=\"4\" height=\"16\" x=\"14\" y=\"80\" rx=\"4\" transform=\"rotate(20 16 88)\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/preview-open": {
"title": "$:/core/images/preview-open",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-preview-open tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M64.11 99.588c-24.83 0-47.754-11.596-62.534-30.957a7.148 7.148 0 010-8.675C16.356 40.596 39.28 29 64.11 29c24.83 0 47.753 11.596 62.534 30.956a7.148 7.148 0 010 8.675c-14.78 19.36-37.703 30.957-62.534 30.957zm46.104-32.007c1.44-1.524 1.44-3.638 0-5.162C99.326 50.9 82.439 44 64.147 44S28.968 50.9 18.08 62.42c-1.44 1.523-1.44 3.637 0 5.16C28.968 79.1 45.855 86 64.147 86s35.179-6.9 46.067-18.42z\"/><path d=\"M63.5 88C76.479 88 87 77.479 87 64.5S76.479 41 63.5 41 40 51.521 40 64.5 50.521 88 63.5 88z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/print-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/print-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-print-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M112 71V30.5h-.032c-.035-2-.816-3.99-2.343-5.516L86.998 2.357A7.978 7.978 0 0081 .02V0H24a8 8 0 00-8 8v63h8V8h57v14.5c0 4.422 3.582 8 8 8h15V71h8z\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"36\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"64\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"52\" rx=\"4\"/><rect width=\"40\" height=\"8\" x=\"32\" y=\"20\" rx=\"4\"/><path d=\"M0 80.005C0 71.165 7.156 64 16 64h96c8.836 0 16 7.155 16 16.005v31.99c0 8.84-7.156 16.005-16 16.005H16c-8.836 0-16-7.155-16-16.005v-31.99zM104 96a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/quote": {
"title": "$:/core/images/quote",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-quote tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M51.219 117.713V62.199H27.427c0-8.891 1.683-16.401 5.047-22.53 3.365-6.127 9.613-10.754 18.745-13.878V2c-7.45.961-14.36 3.184-20.728 6.669-6.368 3.484-11.835 7.87-16.401 13.157C9.524 27.113 5.98 33.241 3.456 40.21.933 47.18-.21 54.63.03 62.56v55.153H51.22zm76.781 0V62.199h-23.791c0-8.891 1.682-16.401 5.046-22.53 3.365-6.127 9.613-10.754 18.745-13.878V2c-7.45.961-14.359 3.184-20.727 6.669-6.369 3.484-11.836 7.87-16.402 13.157-4.566 5.287-8.11 11.415-10.634 18.384-2.523 6.97-3.665 14.42-3.424 22.35v55.153H128z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/refresh-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/refresh-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-refresh-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M106.369 39.433c10.16 20.879 6.57 46.764-10.771 64.106-21.87 21.87-57.327 21.87-79.196 0-21.87-21.87-21.87-57.326 0-79.196a8 8 0 1111.314 11.314c-15.621 15.62-15.621 40.947 0 56.568 15.62 15.621 40.947 15.621 56.568 0C97.72 78.79 99.6 58.175 89.924 42.73l-6.44 12.264a8 8 0 11-14.166-7.437L84.435 18.76a8 8 0 0110.838-3.345l28.873 15.345a8 8 0 11-7.51 14.129l-10.267-5.457zm-8.222-12.368c-.167-.19-.336-.38-.506-.57l.96-.296-.454.866z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/right-arrow": {
"title": "$:/core/images/right-arrow",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-right-arrow tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M99.069 64.173c0 2.027-.77 4.054-2.316 5.6l-55.98 55.98a7.92 7.92 0 01-11.196 0c-3.085-3.086-3.092-8.105 0-11.196l50.382-50.382-50.382-50.382a7.92 7.92 0 010-11.195c3.086-3.085 8.104-3.092 11.196 0l55.98 55.98a7.892 7.892 0 012.316 5.595z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/rotate-left": {
"title": "$:/core/images/rotate-left",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-rotate-left tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"32\" height=\"80\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"80\" height=\"32\" x=\"48\" y=\"96\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M61.32 36.65c19.743 2.45 35.023 19.287 35.023 39.693a4 4 0 01-8 0c0-15.663-11.254-28.698-26.117-31.46l3.916 3.916a4 4 0 11-5.657 5.657L49.172 43.142a4 4 0 010-5.657l11.313-11.313a4 4 0 115.657 5.656l-4.821 4.822z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/save-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/save-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-save-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M120.783 34.33c4.641 8.862 7.266 18.948 7.266 29.646 0 35.347-28.653 64-64 64-35.346 0-64-28.653-64-64 0-35.346 28.654-64 64-64 18.808 0 35.72 8.113 47.43 21.03l2.68-2.68c3.13-3.13 8.197-3.132 11.321-.008 3.118 3.118 3.121 8.193-.007 11.32l-4.69 4.691zm-12.058 12.058a47.876 47.876 0 013.324 17.588c0 26.51-21.49 48-48 48s-48-21.49-48-48 21.49-48 48-48c14.39 0 27.3 6.332 36.098 16.362L58.941 73.544 41.976 56.578c-3.127-3.127-8.201-3.123-11.32-.005-3.123 3.124-3.119 8.194.006 11.319l22.617 22.617a7.992 7.992 0 005.659 2.347c2.05 0 4.101-.783 5.667-2.349l44.12-44.12z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/size": {
"title": "$:/core/images/size",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-size tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M92.343 26l-9.171 9.172a4 4 0 105.656 5.656l16-16a4 4 0 000-5.656l-16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656 5.656L92.343 18H22a4 4 0 00-4 4v70.343l-9.172-9.171a4 4 0 10-5.656 5.656l16 16a4 4 0 005.656 0l16-16a4 4 0 10-5.656-5.656L26 92.343V22l-4 4h70.343zM112 52v64l4-4H52a4 4 0 100 8h64a4 4 0 004-4V52a4 4 0 10-8 0z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/spiral": {
"title": "$:/core/images/spiral",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-spiral tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M64.534 68.348c3.39 0 6.097-2.62 6.476-5.968l-4.755-.538 4.75.583c.377-3.07-1.194-6.054-3.89-7.78-2.757-1.773-6.34-2.01-9.566-.7-3.46 1.403-6.14 4.392-7.35 8.148l-.01.026c-1.3 4.08-.72 8.64 1.58 12.52 2.5 4.2 6.77 7.2 11.76 8.27 5.37 1.15 11.11-.05 15.83-3.31 5.04-3.51 8.46-9.02 9.45-15.3 1.05-6.7-.72-13.63-4.92-19.19l.02.02c-4.42-5.93-11.2-9.82-18.78-10.78-7.96-1.01-16.13 1.31-22.59 6.43-6.81 5.39-11.18 13.41-12.11 22.26-.98 9.27 1.87 18.65 7.93 26.02 6.32 7.69 15.6 12.56 25.74 13.48 10.54.96 21.15-2.42 29.45-9.4l.01-.01c8.58-7.25 13.94-17.78 14.86-29.21.94-11.84-2.96-23.69-10.86-32.9-8.19-9.5-19.95-15.36-32.69-16.27-13.16-.94-26.24 3.49-36.34 12.34l.01-.01c-10.41 9.08-16.78 22.1-17.68 36.15-.93 14.44 4.03 28.77 13.79 39.78 10.03 11.32 24.28 18.2 39.6 19.09 15.73.92 31.31-4.56 43.24-15.234 12.23-10.954 19.61-26.44 20.5-43.074a4.785 4.785 0 00-4.52-5.03 4.778 4.778 0 00-5.03 4.52c-.75 14.1-7 27.2-17.33 36.45-10.03 8.98-23.11 13.58-36.3 12.81-12.79-.75-24.67-6.48-33-15.89-8.07-9.11-12.17-20.94-11.41-32.827.74-11.52 5.942-22.15 14.43-29.54l.01-.01c8.18-7.17 18.74-10.75 29.35-9.998 10.21.726 19.6 5.41 26.11 12.96 6.24 7.273 9.32 16.61 8.573 25.894-.718 8.9-4.88 17.064-11.504 22.66l.01-.007c-6.36 5.342-14.44 7.92-22.425 7.19-7.604-.68-14.52-4.314-19.21-10.027-4.44-5.4-6.517-12.23-5.806-18.94.67-6.3 3.76-11.977 8.54-15.766 4.46-3.54 10.05-5.128 15.44-4.44 5.03.63 9.46 3.18 12.32 7.01l.02.024c2.65 3.5 3.75 7.814 3.1 11.92-.59 3.71-2.58 6.925-5.45 8.924-2.56 1.767-5.61 2.403-8.38 1.81-2.42-.516-4.42-1.92-5.53-3.79-.93-1.56-1.15-3.3-.69-4.75l-4.56-1.446L59.325 65c.36-1.12 1.068-1.905 1.84-2.22.25-.103.48-.14.668-.13.06.006.11.015.14.025.01 0 .01 0-.01-.01a1.047 1.047 0 01-.264-.332c-.15-.29-.23-.678-.18-1.11l-.005.04c.15-1.332 1.38-2.523 3.035-2.523-2.65 0-4.79 2.144-4.79 4.787s2.14 4.785 4.78 4.785z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/stamp": {
"title": "$:/core/images/stamp",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-stamp tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M49.733 64H16.01C11.584 64 8 67.583 8 72.003V97h112V72.003A8 8 0 00111.99 64H78.267A22.813 22.813 0 0175.5 53.077c0-6.475 2.687-12.324 7.009-16.497A22.818 22.818 0 0087 22.952C87 10.276 76.703 0 64 0S41 10.276 41 22.952c0 5.103 1.669 9.817 4.491 13.628 4.322 4.173 7.009 10.022 7.009 16.497 0 3.954-1.002 7.675-2.767 10.923zM8 104h112v8H8v-8z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/star-filled": {
"title": "$:/core/images/star-filled",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-star-filled tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path d=\"M61.836 96.823l37.327 27.287c2.72 1.99 6.379-.69 5.343-3.912L90.29 75.988l-1.26 3.91 37.285-27.345c2.718-1.993 1.32-6.327-2.041-6.33l-46.113-.036 3.3 2.416L67.176 4.416c-1.04-3.221-5.563-3.221-6.604 0L46.29 48.603l3.3-2.416-46.113.036c-3.362.003-4.759 4.337-2.04 6.33L38.72 79.898l-1.26-3.91-14.216 44.21c-1.036 3.223 2.622 5.901 5.343 3.912l37.326-27.287h-4.078z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/storyview-classic": {
"title": "$:/core/images/storyview-classic",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-classic tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16C19.581 16 16 19.578 16 23.992v16.016C16 44.422 19.588 48 24 48h80c4.419 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992c0-4.414-3.588-7.992-8-7.992H24zm0 48C19.581 64 16 67.59 16 72c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24zm0 32C19.581 96 16 99.59 16 104c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/storyview-pop": {
"title": "$:/core/images/storyview-pop",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-pop tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16C19.581 16 16 19.578 16 23.992v16.016C16 44.422 19.588 48 24 48h80c4.419 0 8-3.578 8-7.992V23.992c0-4.414-3.588-7.992-8-7.992H24zm-7.99 40C11.587 56 8 59.578 8 63.992v16.016C8 84.422 11.584 88 16.01 88h95.98c4.424 0 8.01-3.578 8.01-7.992V63.992c0-4.414-3.584-7.992-8.01-7.992H16.01zM24 96C19.581 96 16 99.59 16 104c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24zm0-32C19.581 64 16 67.59 16 72c0 4.418 3.588 8 8 8h80c4.419 0 8-3.59 8-8 0-4.418-3.588-8-8-8H24z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin": {
"title": "$:/core/images/storyview-zoomin",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-storyview-zoomin tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M8.007 0A8.01 8.01 0 000 8.007v111.986A8.01 8.01 0 008.007 128h111.986a8.01 8.01 0 008.007-8.007V8.007A8.01 8.01 0 00119.993 0H8.007zm15.992 16A8 8 0 0016 24.009V71.99C16 76.414 19.588 80 24 80h80a8 8 0 008-8.009V24.01c0-4.423-3.588-8.009-8-8.009H24z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/strikethrough": {
"title": "$:/core/images/strikethrough",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-strikethrough tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M92.794 38.726h15.422c-.229-6.74-1.514-12.538-3.856-17.393-2.342-4.855-5.54-8.881-9.596-12.08-4.055-3.199-8.767-5.54-14.136-7.025C75.258.743 69.433 0 63.15 0a62.76 62.76 0 00-16.364 2.142C41.474 3.57 36.733 5.74 32.564 8.653c-4.17 2.913-7.511 6.626-10.025 11.138-2.513 4.512-3.77 9.853-3.77 16.022 0 5.597 1.115 10.252 3.342 13.965 2.228 3.712 5.198 6.74 8.91 9.081 3.713 2.342 7.911 4.227 12.595 5.655a194.641 194.641 0 0014.308 3.77c4.855 1.085 9.624 2.142 14.308 3.17 4.683 1.028 8.881 2.37 12.594 4.027 3.713 1.656 6.683 3.798 8.91 6.425 2.228 2.628 3.342 6.055 3.342 10.281 0 4.456-.914 8.111-2.742 10.967a19.953 19.953 0 01-7.197 6.768c-2.97 1.657-6.311 2.828-10.024 3.513a60.771 60.771 0 01-11.052 1.028c-4.57 0-9.025-.571-13.366-1.713-4.34-1.143-8.139-2.913-11.394-5.312-3.256-2.4-5.884-5.455-7.883-9.168-1.999-3.712-2.998-8.139-2.998-13.28H15c0 7.426 1.342 13.852 4.027 19.278 2.684 5.426 6.34 9.881 10.966 13.365 4.627 3.484 9.996 6.083 16.107 7.797 6.112 1.713 12.595 2.57 19.449 2.57 5.597 0 11.223-.657 16.878-1.97 5.655-1.314 10.767-3.428 15.336-6.34 4.57-2.914 8.31-6.683 11.224-11.31 2.913-4.626 4.37-10.195 4.37-16.707 0-6.054-1.115-11.08-3.342-15.079-2.228-3.998-5.198-7.31-8.91-9.938-3.713-2.627-7.911-4.712-12.595-6.254a170.83 170.83 0 00-14.308-4.027 549.669 549.669 0 00-14.308-3.17c-4.683-.971-8.881-2.2-12.594-3.684-3.713-1.485-6.683-3.399-8.91-5.74-2.228-2.342-3.342-5.398-3.342-9.168 0-3.998.771-7.34 2.313-10.024 1.543-2.685 3.599-4.826 6.17-6.426 2.57-1.599 5.51-2.741 8.824-3.427a49.767 49.767 0 0110.11-1.028c8.453 0 15.393 1.97 20.819 5.912 5.426 3.94 8.596 10.31 9.51 19.106z\"/><path d=\"M5 54h118v16H5z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/subscript": {
"title": "$:/core/images/subscript",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-subscript tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M2.272 16h19.91l21.649 33.675L66.414 16h18.708L53.585 61.969l33.809 49.443H67.082L43.296 74.93l-24.187 36.48H0L33.808 61.97 2.272 16zM127.91 128.412H85.328c.059-5.168 1.306-9.681 3.741-13.542 2.435-3.86 5.761-7.216 9.978-10.066a112.388 112.388 0 016.325-4.321 50.09 50.09 0 006.058-4.499c1.841-1.603 3.356-3.34 4.543-5.211 1.188-1.871 1.812-4.024 1.871-6.46 0-1.128-.133-2.33-.4-3.607a9.545 9.545 0 00-1.56-3.564c-.772-1.098-1.84-2.019-3.207-2.761-1.366-.743-3.148-1.114-5.345-1.114-2.02 0-3.697.4-5.033 1.203-1.337.801-2.406 1.9-3.208 3.296-.801 1.396-1.395 3.044-1.781 4.944-.386 1.9-.609 3.95-.668 6.147H86.486c0-3.445.46-6.637 1.38-9.577.921-2.94 2.302-5.478 4.143-7.617 1.841-2.138 4.083-3.815 6.726-5.033 2.643-1.217 5.716-1.826 9.22-1.826 3.802 0 6.979.623 9.533 1.87 2.554 1.248 4.617 2.822 6.191 4.722 1.574 1.9 2.688 3.965 3.341 6.192.653 2.227.98 4.35.98 6.37 0 2.494-.386 4.75-1.158 6.77a21.803 21.803 0 01-3.118 5.568 31.516 31.516 0 01-4.454 4.677 66.788 66.788 0 01-5.167 4.009 139.198 139.198 0 01-5.346 3.563 79.237 79.237 0 00-4.944 3.386c-1.514 1.128-2.836 2.3-3.964 3.518-1.129 1.218-1.9 2.51-2.317 3.876h30.379v9.087z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/superscript": {
"title": "$:/core/images/superscript",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-superscript tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M2.272 16h19.91l21.649 33.675L66.414 16h18.708L53.585 61.969l33.809 49.443H67.082L43.296 74.93l-24.187 36.48H0L33.808 61.97 2.272 16zM127.91 63.412H85.328c.059-5.168 1.306-9.681 3.741-13.542 2.435-3.86 5.761-7.216 9.978-10.066a112.388 112.388 0 016.325-4.321 50.09 50.09 0 006.058-4.499c1.841-1.603 3.356-3.34 4.543-5.211 1.188-1.871 1.812-4.024 1.871-6.46 0-1.128-.133-2.33-.4-3.607a9.545 9.545 0 00-1.56-3.564c-.772-1.098-1.84-2.019-3.207-2.761-1.366-.743-3.148-1.114-5.345-1.114-2.02 0-3.697.4-5.033 1.203-1.337.801-2.406 1.9-3.208 3.296-.801 1.396-1.395 3.044-1.781 4.944-.386 1.9-.609 3.95-.668 6.147H86.486c0-3.445.46-6.637 1.38-9.577.921-2.94 2.302-5.478 4.143-7.617 1.841-2.138 4.083-3.815 6.726-5.033 2.643-1.217 5.716-1.826 9.22-1.826 3.802 0 6.979.623 9.533 1.87 2.554 1.248 4.617 2.822 6.191 4.722 1.574 1.9 2.688 3.965 3.341 6.192.653 2.227.98 4.35.98 6.37 0 2.494-.386 4.75-1.158 6.77a21.803 21.803 0 01-3.118 5.568 31.516 31.516 0 01-4.454 4.677 66.788 66.788 0 01-5.167 4.009 139.198 139.198 0 01-5.346 3.563 79.237 79.237 0 00-4.944 3.386c-1.514 1.128-2.836 2.3-3.964 3.518-1.129 1.218-1.9 2.51-2.317 3.876h30.379v9.087z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/tag-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/tag-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-tag-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M18.164 47.66l.004 4.105c.003 3.823 2.19 9.097 4.885 11.792l61.85 61.85c2.697 2.697 7.068 2.69 9.769-.01L125.767 94.3a6.903 6.903 0 00.01-9.77L63.928 22.683c-2.697-2.697-7.976-4.88-11.796-4.881l-27.076-.007a6.902 6.902 0 00-6.91 6.91l.008 9.96.287.033c3.73.411 8.489-.044 13.365-1.153a9.702 9.702 0 0111.14-3.662l.291-.13.128.285a9.7 9.7 0 013.3 2.17c3.796 3.796 3.801 9.945.012 13.734-3.618 3.618-9.386 3.777-13.204.482-5.365 1.122-10.674 1.596-15.309 1.237z\"/><path d=\"M47.633 39.532l.023.051c-9.689 4.356-21.584 6.799-30.396 5.828C5.273 44.089-1.028 36.43 2.443 24.078 5.562 12.976 14.3 4.361 24.047 1.548c10.68-3.083 19.749 1.968 19.749 13.225h-8.623c0-4.859-3.078-6.573-8.735-4.94-6.91 1.995-13.392 8.383-15.694 16.577-1.915 6.818.417 9.653 7.46 10.43 7.126.785 17.531-1.352 25.917-5.121l.027.06.036-.017c1.76-.758 6.266 6.549 3.524 7.74a2.8 2.8 0 01-.075.03z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/theme-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/theme-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-theme-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M55.854 66.945a122.626 122.626 0 01-3.9-4.819c-11.064-14.548-16.645-6.888-22.96 0-6.315 6.888 1.664 12.47-4.33 17.335-5.993 4.866-5.623 6.552-15.737-2.35-10.115-8.9-10.815-11.351-6.172-16.43 4.644-5.08 8.524 2.918 18.01-6.108 9.485-9.026 1.517-17.026 1.517-17.026S42.03-2.824 68.42.157c26.39 2.982-9.984-3.86-19.031 27.801-3.874 13.556.72 10.362 8.066 16.087 1.707 1.33 6.428 4.732 12.671 9.318-6.129 5.879-11.157 10.669-14.273 13.582zm11.641 12.947c16.013 17.036 37.742 37.726 45.117 40.42 10.432 3.813 15.388-3.141 15.388-14.79 0-7.151-23.83-26.542-43.924-41.769-7.408 7.156-13.376 12.953-16.58 16.139z\"/><path d=\"M11.069 109.828L46.31 74.587a3.56 3.56 0 115.037-5.032l15.098 15.098a3.56 3.56 0 11-5.032 5.037l-35.24 35.241c-4.171 4.17-10.933 4.17-15.104 0-4.17-4.17-4.17-10.933 0-15.103zM124.344 6.622l5.034 5.034-7.49 12.524-7.613 2.58L61.413 79.62l-5.034-5.034 52.861-52.862 2.58-7.614 12.524-7.49z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/timestamp-off": {
"title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-off",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-timestamp-off tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10a5 5 0 010-10H66.69a5 5 0 015 5c.006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M58.25 35.88c-18.777 0-33.998 15.224-33.998 33.998 0 18.773 15.22 34.002 33.998 34.002 18.784 0 34.002-15.23 34.002-34.002 0-18.774-15.218-33.998-34.002-33.998zm-3.03 50.123H44.196v-34H55.22v34zm16.976 0H61.17v-34h11.025v34z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/timestamp-on": {
"title": "$:/core/images/timestamp-on",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-timestamp-on tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><path d=\"M58.25 11C26.08 11 0 37.082 0 69.25s26.08 58.25 58.25 58.25c32.175 0 58.25-26.082 58.25-58.25S90.425 11 58.25 11zm0 100.5C34.914 111.5 16 92.586 16 69.25 16 45.92 34.914 27 58.25 27s42.25 18.92 42.25 42.25c0 23.336-18.914 42.25-42.25 42.25zM49.704 10a5 5 0 010-10H66.69a5 5 0 015 5c.006 2.757-2.238 5-5 5H49.705z\"/><path d=\"M13.41 27.178a5.005 5.005 0 01-7.045-.613 5.008 5.008 0 01.616-7.047l9.95-8.348a5 5 0 016.429 7.661l-9.95 8.348zm89.573 0a5.005 5.005 0 007.045-.613 5.008 5.008 0 00-.616-7.047l-9.95-8.348a5 5 0 00-6.428 7.661l9.95 8.348zM65.097 71.072c0 3.826-3.09 6.928-6.897 6.928-3.804.006-6.9-3.102-6.903-6.928 0 0 4.76-39.072 6.903-39.072s6.897 39.072 6.897 39.072z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/tip": {
"title": "$:/core/images/tip",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-tip tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 128.242c35.346 0 64-28.654 64-64 0-35.346-28.654-64-64-64-35.346 0-64 28.654-64 64 0 35.346 28.654 64 64 64zm11.936-36.789c-.624 4.129-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349C54.33 94.05 58.824 95.82 64 95.82c5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.492c-.624 4.13-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.456c-.624 4.129-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zm0 4.492c-.624 4.13-5.73 7.349-11.936 7.349-6.206 0-11.312-3.22-11.936-7.349 2.266 2.597 6.76 4.366 11.936 4.366 5.175 0 9.67-1.769 11.936-4.366zM64.3 24.242c11.618 0 23.699 7.82 23.699 24.2S75.92 71.754 75.92 83.576c0 5.873-5.868 9.26-11.92 9.26s-12.027-3.006-12.027-9.26C51.973 71.147 40 65.47 40 48.442s12.683-24.2 24.301-24.2z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/transcludify": {
"title": "$:/core/images/transcludify",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-transcludify-button tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M0 59.482c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 002.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 002.306-1.907c.651-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 00-2.75-1.02C1.36 67.377.591 67.288 0 67.288v-7.806zm24.66 0c.591 0 1.36-.089 2.306-.266a10.417 10.417 0 002.75-.932 6.762 6.762 0 002.306-1.907c.65-.828.976-1.863.976-3.104V35.709c0-2.01.414-3.74 1.242-5.19.828-1.448 1.833-2.66 3.016-3.636s2.425-1.7 3.726-2.173c1.3-.473 2.424-.71 3.37-.71h8.073v7.451h-4.88c-1.241 0-2.232.207-2.97.621-.74.414-1.302.932-1.686 1.552a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71 1.996c-.089.71-.133 1.39-.133 2.04v16.677c0 1.715-.325 3.134-.976 4.258-.65 1.123-1.434 2.025-2.35 2.705-.917.68-1.863 1.168-2.839 1.464-.976.296-1.818.473-2.528.532v.178c.71.059 1.552.207 2.528.443.976.237 1.922.68 2.839 1.33.916.651 1.7 1.583 2.35 2.795.65 1.212.976 2.853.976 4.923v16.144c0 .65.044 1.33.133 2.04.089.71.325 1.375.71 1.996.384.621.946 1.139 1.685 1.553.74.414 1.73.62 2.972.62h4.879v7.452h-8.073c-.946 0-2.07-.237-3.37-.71-1.301-.473-2.543-1.197-3.726-2.173-1.183-.976-2.188-2.188-3.016-3.637-.828-1.449-1.242-3.179-1.242-5.19V74.119c0-1.42-.325-2.572-.976-3.46-.65-.886-1.419-1.581-2.306-2.084a8.868 8.868 0 00-2.75-1.02c-.946-.177-1.715-.266-2.306-.266v-7.806zm43.965-3.538L80.6 52.041l2.306 7.097-12.063 3.903 7.628 10.378-6.12 4.435-7.63-10.467-7.45 10.201-5.943-4.524 7.628-10.023-12.152-4.17 2.306-7.096 12.064 4.17V43.347h7.451v12.596zm34.425 11.344c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 00-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 00.71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 002.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 002.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806zm24.66 0c-.65 0-1.449.089-2.395.266-.946.177-1.863.488-2.75.931a6.356 6.356 0 00-2.262 1.908c-.62.828-.931 1.862-.931 3.104v17.564c0 2.01-.414 3.74-1.242 5.189-.828 1.449-1.833 2.661-3.016 3.637s-2.425 1.7-3.726 2.173c-1.3.473-2.424.71-3.37.71h-8.073v-7.451h4.88c1.241 0 2.232-.207 2.97-.621.74-.414 1.302-.932 1.686-1.553a4.9 4.9 0 00.71-1.995c.089-.71.133-1.39.133-2.04V72.432c0-1.715.325-3.134.976-4.258.65-1.124 1.434-2.01 2.35-2.661.917-.65 1.863-1.124 2.839-1.42.976-.295 1.818-.502 2.528-.62v-.178c-.71-.059-1.552-.207-2.528-.443-.976-.237-1.922-.68-2.839-1.33-.916-.651-1.7-1.583-2.35-2.795-.65-1.212-.976-2.853-.976-4.923V37.66c0-.651-.044-1.331-.133-2.04a4.909 4.909 0 00-.71-1.997c-.384-.62-.946-1.138-1.685-1.552-.74-.414-1.73-.62-2.972-.62h-4.879V24h8.073c.946 0 2.07.237 3.37.71 1.301.473 2.543 1.197 3.726 2.173 1.183.976 2.188 2.188 3.016 3.637.828 1.449 1.242 3.178 1.242 5.189v16.943c0 1.419.31 2.572.931 3.46a6.897 6.897 0 002.262 2.084 8.868 8.868 0 002.75 1.02c.946.177 1.745.266 2.395.266v7.806z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/twitter": {
"title": "$:/core/images/twitter",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-twitter tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M41.626 115.803A73.376 73.376 0 012 104.235c2.022.238 4.08.36 6.166.36 12.111 0 23.258-4.117 32.105-11.023-11.312-.208-20.859-7.653-24.148-17.883a25.98 25.98 0 0011.674-.441C15.971 72.881 7.061 62.474 7.061 49.997c0-.108 0-.216.002-.323a25.824 25.824 0 0011.709 3.22c-6.936-4.617-11.5-12.5-11.5-21.433 0-4.719 1.274-9.142 3.5-12.945 12.75 15.579 31.797 25.83 53.281 26.904-.44-1.884-.67-3.85-.67-5.868 0-14.22 11.575-25.75 25.852-25.75a25.865 25.865 0 0118.869 8.132 51.892 51.892 0 0016.415-6.248c-1.93 6.012-6.029 11.059-11.366 14.246A51.844 51.844 0 00128 25.878a52.428 52.428 0 01-12.9 13.33c.05 1.104.075 2.214.075 3.33 0 34.028-26 73.265-73.549 73.265\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/underline": {
"title": "$:/core/images/underline",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-underline tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M7 117.421h114.248V128H7v-10.579zm97.871-18.525V0h-16.26v55.856c0 4.463-.605 8.576-1.816 12.338-1.212 3.762-3.03 7.046-5.452 9.851-2.423 2.806-5.452 4.974-9.086 6.504-3.635 1.53-7.939 2.296-12.912 2.296-6.25 0-11.159-1.786-14.73-5.356-3.57-3.571-5.356-8.417-5.356-14.538V0H23v65.038c0 5.356.542 10.234 1.626 14.633 1.084 4.4 2.965 8.194 5.643 11.382 2.678 3.188 6.185 5.643 10.52 7.365 4.337 1.721 9.756 2.582 16.26 2.582 7.27 0 13.582-1.435 18.938-4.304 5.356-2.87 9.755-7.365 13.199-13.486h.382v15.686h15.303z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/unfold-all-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/unfold-all-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unfold-all tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" y=\"64\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M63.945 60.624c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L35.662 35.662c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L63.94 41.314l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.603 58.279a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346zM64.004 124.565c-2.05 0-4.102-.78-5.666-2.345L35.721 99.603c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.191-3.122 11.318.005L64 105.255l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.662 122.22a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/unfold-button": {
"title": "$:/core/images/unfold-button",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unfold tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><g fill-rule=\"evenodd\"><rect width=\"128\" height=\"16\" rx=\"8\"/><path d=\"M63.945 63.624c-2.05 0-4.101-.78-5.666-2.345L35.662 38.662c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.192-3.122 11.319.005L63.94 44.314l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.124 8.194-3.129 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319L69.603 61.279a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346zM64.004 105.682c-2.05.001-4.102-.78-5.666-2.344L35.721 80.721c-3.125-3.125-3.13-8.195-.005-11.319 3.118-3.118 8.191-3.122 11.318.005L64 86.373l16.966-16.966c3.124-3.125 8.194-3.13 11.318-.005 3.118 3.118 3.122 8.192-.005 11.319l-22.617 22.617a7.986 7.986 0 01-5.663 2.346z\"/></g></svg>"
"$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock": {
"title": "$:/core/images/unlocked-padlock",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-unlocked-padlock tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M48.627 64H105v32.01C105 113.674 90.674 128 73.001 128H56C38.318 128 24 113.677 24 96.01V64h6.136c-10.455-12.651-27.364-35.788-4.3-55.142 24.636-20.672 45.835 4.353 55.777 16.201 9.943 11.85-2.676 22.437-12.457 9.892-9.78-12.545-21.167-24.146-33.207-14.043-12.041 10.104-1.757 22.36 8.813 34.958 2.467 2.94 3.641 5.732 3.865 8.134zm19.105 28.364A8.503 8.503 0 0064.5 76a8.5 8.5 0 00-3.498 16.25l-5.095 22.77H72.8l-5.07-22.656z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/up-arrow": {
"title": "$:/core/images/up-arrow",
"created": "20150316000544368",
"modified": "20150316000831867",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
},
"$:/core/images/video": {
"title": "$:/core/images/video",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-video tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M64 12c-34.91 0-55.273 2.917-58.182 5.833C2.91 20.75 0 41.167 0 64.5c0 23.333 2.91 43.75 5.818 46.667C8.728 114.083 29.091 117 64 117c34.91 0 55.273-2.917 58.182-5.833C125.09 108.25 128 87.833 128 64.5c0-23.333-2.91-43.75-5.818-46.667C119.272 14.917 98.909 12 64 12zm-9.084 32.618c-3.813-2.542-6.905-.879-6.905 3.698v31.368c0 4.585 3.099 6.235 6.905 3.698l22.168-14.779c3.813-2.542 3.806-6.669 0-9.206L54.916 44.618z\"/></svg>"
"$:/core/images/warning": {
"title": "$:/core/images/warning",
"tags": "$:/tags/Image",
"text": "<svg width=\"22pt\" height=\"22pt\" class=\"tc-image-warning tc-image-button\" viewBox=\"0 0 128 128\"><path fill-rule=\"evenodd\" d=\"M57.072 11c3.079-5.333 10.777-5.333 13.856 0l55.426 96c3.079 5.333-.77 12-6.928 12H8.574c-6.158 0-10.007-6.667-6.928-12l55.426-96zM64 37c-4.418 0-8 3.582-8 7.994v28.012C56 77.421 59.59 81 64 81c4.418 0 8-3.582 8-7.994V44.994C72 40.579 68.41 37 64 37zm0 67a8 8 0 100-16 8 8 0 000 16z\"/></svg>"
"$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Caption",
"text": "advanced search"
"$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/AdvancedSearch/Hint",
"text": "Advanced search"
"$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Caption",
"text": "cancel"
"$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Cancel/Hint",
"text": "Discard changes to this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Caption",
"text": "clone"
"$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clone/Hint",
"text": "Clone this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Caption",
"text": "close"
"$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Close/Hint",
"text": "Close this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Caption",
"text": "close all"
"$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseAll/Hint",
"text": "Close all tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Caption",
"text": "close others"
"$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CloseOthers/Hint",
"text": "Close other tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Caption",
"text": "control panel"
"$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ControlPanel/Hint",
"text": "Open control panel"
"$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Caption",
"text": "copy to clipboard"
"$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/CopyToClipboard/Hint",
"text": "Copy this text to the clipboard"
"$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Caption",
"text": "delete"
"$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Delete/Hint",
"text": "Delete this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Caption",
"text": "edit"
"$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Edit/Hint",
"text": "Edit this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Caption",
"text": "encryption"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/Hint",
"text": "Set or clear a password for saving this wiki"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Caption",
"text": "clear password"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/ClearPassword/Hint",
"text": "Clear the password and save this wiki without encryption"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Caption",
"text": "set password"
"$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Encryption/SetPassword/Hint",
"text": "Set a password for saving this wiki with encryption"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Caption",
"text": "export all"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportPage/Hint",
"text": "Export all tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Caption",
"text": "export tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddler/Hint",
"text": "Export tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Caption",
"text": "export tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ExportTiddlers/Hint",
"text": "Export tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/SidebarSearch/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/SidebarSearch/Hint",
"text": "Select the sidebar search field"
"$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Caption",
"text": "fold tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/Hint",
"text": "Fold the body of this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Caption",
"text": "fold-bar"
"$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Fold/FoldBar/Hint",
"text": "Optional bars to fold and unfold tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Caption",
"text": "unfold tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Unfold/Hint",
"text": "Unfold the body of this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Caption",
"text": "fold other tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldOthers/Hint",
"text": "Fold the bodies of other opened tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Caption",
"text": "fold all tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FoldAll/Hint",
"text": "Fold the bodies of all opened tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Caption",
"text": "unfold all tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/UnfoldAll/Hint",
"text": "Unfold the bodies of all opened tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Caption",
"text": "full-screen"
"$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/FullScreen/Hint",
"text": "Enter or leave full-screen mode"
"$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Caption",
"text": "help"
"$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Help/Hint",
"text": "Show help panel"
"$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Caption",
"text": "import"
"$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Import/Hint",
"text": "Import many types of file including text, image, TiddlyWiki or JSON"
"$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Caption",
"text": "info"
"$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Info/Hint",
"text": "Show information for this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Caption",
"text": "home"
"$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Home/Hint",
"text": "Open the default tiddlers"
"$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Caption",
"text": "language"
"$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Language/Hint",
"text": "Choose the user interface language"
"$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Caption",
"text": "tiddler manager"
"$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Manager/Hint",
"text": "Open tiddler manager"
"$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Caption",
"text": "more"
"$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/More/Hint",
"text": "More actions"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Caption",
"text": "new here"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewHere/Hint",
"text": "Create a new tiddler tagged with this one"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Caption",
"text": "new journal"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournal/Hint",
"text": "Create a new journal tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Caption",
"text": "new journal here"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewJournalHere/Hint",
"text": "Create a new journal tiddler tagged with this one"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Caption",
"text": "new image"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewImage/Hint",
"text": "Create a new image tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Caption",
"text": "new Markdown tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewMarkdown/Hint",
"text": "Create a new Markdown tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Caption",
"text": "new tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/NewTiddler/Hint",
"text": "Create a new tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Caption",
"text": "open in new window"
"$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/OpenWindow/Hint",
"text": "Open tiddler in new window"
"$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Caption",
"text": "palette"
"$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Palette/Hint",
"text": "Choose the colour palette"
"$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Caption",
"text": "permalink"
"$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permalink/Hint",
"text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Caption",
"text": "permaview"
"$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Permaview/Hint",
"text": "Set browser address bar to a direct link to all the tiddlers in this story"
"$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Caption",
"text": "print page"
"$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Print/Hint",
"text": "Print the current page"
"$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Caption",
"text": "refresh"
"$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Refresh/Hint",
"text": "Perform a full refresh of the wiki"
"$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Caption",
"text": "ok"
"$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Save/Hint",
"text": "Confirm changes to this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Caption",
"text": "save changes"
"$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/SaveWiki/Hint",
"text": "Save changes"
"$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Caption",
"text": "storyview"
"$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/StoryView/Hint",
"text": "Choose the story visualisation"
"$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Caption",
"text": "hide sidebar"
"$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/HideSideBar/Hint",
"text": "Hide sidebar"
"$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Caption",
"text": "show sidebar"
"$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ShowSideBar/Hint",
"text": "Show sidebar"
"$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Caption",
"text": "tag manager"
"$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/TagManager/Hint",
"text": "Open tag manager"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Caption",
"text": "timestamps"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Hint",
"text": "Choose whether modifications update timestamps"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Caption",
"text": "timestamps are on"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/On/Hint",
"text": "Update timestamps when tiddlers are modified"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Caption",
"text": "timestamps are off"
"$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Timestamp/Off/Hint",
"text": "Don't update timestamps when tiddlers are modified"
"$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Caption",
"text": "theme"
"$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Theme/Hint",
"text": "Choose the display theme"
"$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Caption",
"text": "bold"
"$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Bold/Hint",
"text": "Apply bold formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Caption",
"text": "clear"
"$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Clear/Hint",
"text": "Clear image to solid colour"
"$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption",
"text": "editor height"
"$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Auto",
"text": "Automatically adjust height to fit content"
"$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Caption/Fixed",
"text": "Fixed height:"
"$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/EditorHeight/Hint",
"text": "Choose the height of the text editor"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption",
"text": "excise"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Excise",
"text": "Perform excision"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/MacroName",
"text": "Macro name:"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/NewTitle",
"text": "Title of new tiddler:"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace",
"text": "Replace excised text with:"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Macro",
"text": "macro"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Link",
"text": "link"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Replace/Transclusion",
"text": "transclusion"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/Tag",
"text": "Tag new tiddler with the title of this tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Caption/TiddlerExists",
"text": "Warning: tiddler already exists"
"$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Excise/Hint",
"text": "Excise the selected text into a new tiddler"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Caption",
"text": "heading 1"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading1/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 1 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Caption",
"text": "heading 2"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading2/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 2 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Caption",
"text": "heading 3"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading3/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 3 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Caption",
"text": "heading 4"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading4/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 4 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Caption",
"text": "heading 5"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading5/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 5 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Caption",
"text": "heading 6"
"$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Heading6/Hint",
"text": "Apply heading level 6 formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Caption",
"text": "italic"
"$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Italic/Hint",
"text": "Apply italic formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Caption",
"text": "line width"
"$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/LineWidth/Hint",
"text": "Set line width for painting"
"$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Caption",
"text": "link"
"$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Link/Hint",
"text": "Create wikitext link"
"$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Caption",
"text": "wikilink"
"$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Linkify/Hint",
"text": "Wrap selection in square brackets"
"$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Caption",
"text": "bulleted list"
"$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListBullet/Hint",
"text": "Apply bulleted list formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Caption",
"text": "numbered list"
"$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ListNumber/Hint",
"text": "Apply numbered list formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Caption",
"text": "monospaced block"
"$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoBlock/Hint",
"text": "Apply monospaced block formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Caption",
"text": "monospaced"
"$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/MonoLine/Hint",
"text": "Apply monospaced character formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Caption",
"text": "opacity"
"$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Opacity/Hint",
"text": "Set painting opacity"
"$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Caption",
"text": "paint colour"
"$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Paint/Hint",
"text": "Set painting colour"
"$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Caption",
"text": "picture"
"$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Picture/Hint",
"text": "Insert picture"
"$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Caption",
"text": "preview"
"$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Preview/Hint",
"text": "Show preview pane"
"$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Caption",
"text": "preview type"
"$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/PreviewType/Hint",
"text": "Choose preview type"
"$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Caption",
"text": "quote"
"$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Quote/Hint",
"text": "Apply quoted text formatting to lines containing selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Caption",
"text": "rotate left"
"$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/RotateLeft/Hint",
"text": "Rotate image left by 90 degrees"
"$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption",
"text": "image size"
"$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Height",
"text": "Height:"
"$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Resize",
"text": "Resize image"
"$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Caption/Width",
"text": "Width:"
"$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Size/Hint",
"text": "Set image size"
"$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption",
"text": "stamp"
"$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Caption/New",
"text": "Add your own"
"$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/Hint",
"text": "Insert a preconfigured snippet of text"
"$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Title",
"text": "Name as shown in menu"
"$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Stamp/New/Text",
"text": "Text of snippet. (Remember to add a descriptive title in the caption field)."
"$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Caption",
"text": "strikethrough"
"$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Strikethrough/Hint",
"text": "Apply strikethrough formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Caption",
"text": "subscript"
"$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Subscript/Hint",
"text": "Apply subscript formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Caption",
"text": "superscript"
"$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Superscript/Hint",
"text": "Apply superscript formatting to selection"
"$:/language/Buttons/ToggleSidebar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/ToggleSidebar/Hint",
"text": "Toggle the sidebar visibility"
"$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Caption",
"text": "transclusion"
"$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Transcludify/Hint",
"text": "Wrap selection in curly brackets"
"$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Caption",
"text": "underline"
"$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Buttons/Underline/Hint",
"text": "Apply underline formatting to selection"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Caption",
"text": "Advanced"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Advanced/Hint",
"text": "Internal information about this TiddlyWiki"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Caption",
"text": "Appearance"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Appearance/Hint",
"text": "Ways to customise the appearance of your TiddlyWiki."
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AnimDuration/Prompt",
"text": "Animation duration"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AutoFocus/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/AutoFocus/Prompt",
"text": "Default focus field for new tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Caption",
"text": "Basics"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint",
"text": "Use [[double square brackets]] for titles with spaces. Or you can choose to <$button set=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\" setTo=\"[list[$:/StoryList]]\">retain story ordering</$button>"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/Prompt",
"text": "Default tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/DefaultTiddlers/TopHint",
"text": "Choose which tiddlers are displayed at startup"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Language/Prompt",
"text": "Hello! Current language:"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Title/Prompt",
"text": "Title of new journal tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Text/Prompt",
"text": "Text for new journal tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewJournal/Tags/Prompt",
"text": "Tags for new journal tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Title/Prompt",
"text": "Title of new tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Tags/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/NewTiddler/Tags/Prompt",
"text": "Tags for new tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/OverriddenShadowTiddlers/Prompt",
"text": "Number of overridden shadow tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags",
"text": "Update to current format"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/RemoveTags/Hint",
"text": "Update the tags configuration to the latest format"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/ShadowTiddlers/Prompt",
"text": "Number of shadow tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Subtitle/Prompt",
"text": "Subtitle"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/SystemTiddlers/Prompt",
"text": "Number of system tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tags/Prompt",
"text": "Number of tags"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Tiddlers/Prompt",
"text": "Number of tiddlers"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Title/Prompt",
"text": "Title of this ~TiddlyWiki"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Username/Prompt",
"text": "Username for signing edits"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/Version/Prompt",
"text": "~TiddlyWiki version"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Caption",
"text": "Editor Types"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Editor/Caption",
"text": "Editor"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Hint",
"text": "These tiddlers determine which editor is used to edit specific tiddler types."
"$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/EditorTypes/Type/Caption",
"text": "Type"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Caption",
"text": "Info"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Info/Hint",
"text": "Information about this TiddlyWiki"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Prompt",
"text": "Type shortcut here"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Add/Caption",
"text": "add shortcut"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Caption",
"text": "Keyboard Shortcuts"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Hint",
"text": "Manage keyboard shortcut assignments"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/NoShortcuts/Caption",
"text": "No keyboard shortcuts assigned"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Remove/Hint",
"text": "remove keyboard shortcut"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/All",
"text": "All platforms"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Mac",
"text": "Macintosh platform only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonMac",
"text": "Non-Macintosh platforms only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Linux",
"text": "Linux platform only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonLinux",
"text": "Non-Linux platforms only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/Windows",
"text": "Windows platform only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/KeyboardShortcuts/Platform/NonWindows",
"text": "Non-Windows platforms only"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/LayoutSwitcher/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LayoutSwitcher/Caption",
"text": "Layout"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Caption",
"text": "Loaded Modules"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/LoadedModules/Hint",
"text": "These are the currently loaded tiddler modules linked to their source tiddlers. Any italicised modules lack a source tiddler, typically because they were setup during the boot process."
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Caption",
"text": "Palette"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Caption",
"text": "clone"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Clone/Prompt",
"text": "It is recommended that you clone this shadow palette before editing it"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Delete/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Delete/Hint",
"text": "delete this entry from the current palette"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Names/External/Show": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Names/External/Show",
"text": "Show color names that are not part of the current palette"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt/Modified",
"text": "This shadow palette has been modified"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Prompt",
"text": "Editing"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Editor/Reset/Caption",
"text": "reset"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/HideEditor/Caption",
"text": "hide editor"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/Prompt",
"text": "Current palette:"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Palette/ShowEditor/Caption",
"text": "show editor"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Caption",
"text": "Parsing"
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Hint",
"text": "Here you can globally disable/enable wiki parser rules. For changes to take effect, save and reload your wiki. Disabling certain parser rules can prevent <$text text=\"TiddlyWiki\"/> from functioning correctly. Use [[safe mode|https://tiddlywiki.com/#SafeMode]] to restore normal operation."
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Block/Caption",
"text": "Block Parse Rules"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Inline/Caption",
"text": "Inline Parse Rules"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Parsing/Pragma/Caption",
"text": "Pragma Parse Rules"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Caption",
"text": "Get more plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Add/Hint",
"text": "Install plugins from the official library"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlreadyInstalled/Hint",
"text": "This plugin is already installed at version <$text text=<<installedVersion>>/>"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlsoRequires": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/AlsoRequires",
"text": "Also requires:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Caption",
"text": "Plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Caption",
"text": "disable"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disable/Hint",
"text": "Disable this plugin when reloading page"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Disabled/Status",
"text": "(disabled)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Downgrade/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Downgrade/Caption",
"text": "downgrade"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Empty/Hint",
"text": "None"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Caption",
"text": "enable"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Enable/Hint",
"text": "Enable this plugin when reloading page"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Install/Caption",
"text": "install"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Installed/Hint",
"text": "Currently installed plugins:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Caption",
"text": "Languages"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Languages/Hint",
"text": "Language pack plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NoInfoFound/Hint",
"text": "No ''\"<$text text=<<currentTab>>/>\"'' found"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/NotInstalled/Hint",
"text": "This plugin is not currently installed"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/OpenPluginLibrary",
"text": "open plugin library"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/ClosePluginLibrary",
"text": "close plugin library"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/PluginWillRequireReload": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/PluginWillRequireReload",
"text": "(requires reload)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Caption",
"text": "Plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Plugins/Hint",
"text": "Plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Reinstall/Caption",
"text": "reinstall"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Caption",
"text": "Themes"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Themes/Hint",
"text": "Theme plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Update/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Update/Caption",
"text": "update"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Caption",
"text": "Updates"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/Hint",
"text": "Available updates to installed plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/UpdateAll/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/Updates/UpdateAll/Caption",
"text": "Update <<update-count>> plugins"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/SubPluginPrompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Plugins/SubPluginPrompt",
"text": "With <<count>> sub-plugins available"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Caption",
"text": "Saving"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Description",
"text": "Permit automatic saving for the download saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/AutoSave/Hint",
"text": "Enable Autosave for Download Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Caption",
"text": "Download Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/DownloadSaver/Hint",
"text": "These settings apply to the HTML5-compatible download saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Caption",
"text": "General"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/General/Hint",
"text": "These settings apply to all the loaded savers"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/Hint",
"text": "Settings used for saving the entire TiddlyWiki as a single file via a saver module"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Branch": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Branch",
"text": "Target branch for saving"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/CommitMessage",
"text": "Saved by TiddlyWiki"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Description",
"text": "These settings are only used when saving to <<service-name>>"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Filename": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Filename",
"text": "Filename of target file (e.g. `index.html`)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Path": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Path",
"text": "Path to target file (e.g. `/wiki/`)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Repo": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Repo",
"text": "Target repository (e.g. `Jermolene/TiddlyWiki5`)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/ServerURL": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/ServerURL",
"text": "Server API URL"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/UserName": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/UserName",
"text": "Username"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Caption",
"text": "~GitHub Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Password": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitHub/Password",
"text": "Password, OAUTH token, or personal access token (see [[GitHub help page|https://help.github.com/en/articles/creating-a-personal-access-token-for-the-command-line]] for details)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Caption",
"text": "~GitLab Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Password": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/GitLab/Password",
"text": "Personal access token for API (see [[GitLab help page|https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/user/profile/personal_access_tokens.html]] for details)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Caption",
"text": "Gitea Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Password": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/GitService/Gitea/Password",
"text": "Personal access token for API (via Gitea’s web interface: `Settings | Applications | Generate New Token`)"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Advanced/Heading",
"text": "Advanced Settings"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/BackupDir",
"text": "Backup Directory"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ControlPanel": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ControlPanel",
"text": "~TiddlySpot Control Panel"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Backups",
"text": "Backups"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Caption",
"text": "~TiddlySpot Saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Description",
"text": "These settings are only used when saving to http://tiddlyspot.com or a compatible remote server"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Filename",
"text": "Upload Filename"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Heading",
"text": "~TiddlySpot"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Hint",
"text": "//The server URL defaults to `http://<wikiname>.tiddlyspot.com/store.cgi` and can be changed to use a custom server address, e.g. `http://example.com/store.php`.//"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/Password",
"text": "Password"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ReadOnly": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ReadOnly",
"text": "The ~TiddlySpot service is currently only available in read-only form. Please see http://tiddlyspot.com/ for the latest details. The ~TiddlySpot saver can still be used to save to compatible servers."
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/ServerURL",
"text": "Server URL"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UploadDir",
"text": "Upload Directory"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Saving/TiddlySpot/UserName",
"text": "Wiki Name"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Caption",
"text": "Autosave"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Disabled/Description",
"text": "Do not save changes automatically"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Enabled/Description",
"text": "Save changes automatically"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/AutoSave/Hint",
"text": "Attempt to automatically save changes during editing when using a supporting saver"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Caption",
"text": "Camel Case Wiki Links"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Hint",
"text": "You can globally disable automatic linking of ~CamelCase phrases. Requires reload to take effect"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/CamelCase/Description",
"text": "Enable automatic ~CamelCase linking"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Caption",
"text": "Settings"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Caption",
"text": "Editor Toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Hint",
"text": "Enable or disable the editor toolbar:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/EditorToolbar/Description",
"text": "Show editor toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Caption",
"text": "Tiddler Info Panel Mode"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Hint",
"text": "Control when the tiddler info panel closes:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Popup/Description",
"text": "Tiddler info panel closes automatically"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/InfoPanelMode/Sticky/Description",
"text": "Tiddler info panel stays open until explicitly closed"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/Hint",
"text": "These settings let you customise the behaviour of TiddlyWiki."
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Caption",
"text": "Navigation Address Bar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Hint",
"text": "Behaviour of the browser address bar when navigating to a tiddler:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/No/Description",
"text": "Do not update the address bar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permalink/Description",
"text": "Include the target tiddler"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationAddressBar/Permaview/Description",
"text": "Include the target tiddler and the current story sequence"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Caption",
"text": "Navigation History"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Hint",
"text": "Update browser history when navigating to a tiddler:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/No/Description",
"text": "Do not update history"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationHistory/Yes/Description",
"text": "Update history"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Caption",
"text": "Permalink/permaview Mode"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/Hint",
"text": "Choose how permalink/permaview is handled:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/CopyToClipboard/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/CopyToClipboard/Description",
"text": "Copy permalink/permaview URL to clipboard"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/UpdateAddressBar/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/NavigationPermalinkviewMode/UpdateAddressBar/Description",
"text": "Update address bar with permalink/permaview URL"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Caption",
"text": "Performance Instrumentation"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Hint",
"text": "Displays performance statistics in the browser developer console. Requires reload to take effect"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/PerformanceInstrumentation/Description",
"text": "Enable performance instrumentation"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Caption",
"text": "Toolbar Button Style"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Hint",
"text": "Choose the style for toolbar buttons:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Borderless",
"text": "Borderless"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Boxed",
"text": "Boxed"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtonStyle/Styles/Rounded",
"text": "Rounded"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Caption",
"text": "Toolbar Buttons"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Hint",
"text": "Default toolbar button appearance:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Icons/Description",
"text": "Include icon"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/ToolbarButtons/Text/Description",
"text": "Include text"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Caption",
"text": "Default Sidebar Tab"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultSidebarTab/Hint",
"text": "Specify which sidebar tab is displayed by default"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Caption",
"text": "Default More Sidebar Tab"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/DefaultMoreSidebarTab/Hint",
"text": "Specify which More sidebar tab is displayed by default"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/Caption",
"text": "Tiddler Opening Behaviour"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/InsideRiver/Hint",
"text": "Navigation from //within// the story river"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OutsideRiver/Hint",
"text": "Navigation from //outside// the story river"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAbove",
"text": "Open above the current tiddler"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenBelow",
"text": "Open below the current tiddler"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtTop",
"text": "Open at the top of the story river"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/LinkToBehaviour/OpenAtBottom",
"text": "Open at the bottom of the story river"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Caption",
"text": "Tiddler Titles"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Hint",
"text": "Optionally display tiddler titles as links"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/No/Description",
"text": "Do not display tiddler titles as links"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/TitleLinks/Yes/Description",
"text": "Display tiddler titles as links"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Caption",
"text": "Wiki Links"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Hint",
"text": "Choose whether to link to tiddlers that do not exist yet"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Settings/MissingLinks/Description",
"text": "Enable links to missing tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Caption",
"text": "Story View"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/StoryView/Prompt",
"text": "Current view:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Caption",
"text": "Stylesheets"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Expand/Caption",
"text": "Expand All"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Hint",
"text": "This is the rendered CSS of the current stylesheet tiddlers tagged with <<tag \"$:/tags/Stylesheet\">>"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Stylesheets/Restore/Caption",
"text": "Restore"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Caption",
"text": "Theme"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Theme/Prompt",
"text": "Current theme:"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Caption",
"text": "Tiddler Fields"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/TiddlerFields/Hint",
"text": "This is the full set of TiddlerFields in use in this wiki (including system tiddlers but excluding shadow tiddlers)."
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Caption",
"text": "Toolbars"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Caption",
"text": "Edit Toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditToolbar/Hint",
"text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in edit mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/Hint",
"text": "Select which toolbar buttons are displayed"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Caption",
"text": "Page Toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/PageControls/Hint",
"text": "Choose which buttons are displayed on the main page toolbar. Drag and drop to change the ordering"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Caption",
"text": "Editor Toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/EditorToolbar/Hint",
"text": "Choose which buttons are displayed in the editor toolbar. Note that some buttons will only appear when editing tiddlers of a certain type. Drag and drop to change the ordering"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Caption",
"text": "View Toolbar"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Toolbars/ViewToolbar/Hint",
"text": "Choose which buttons are displayed for tiddlers in view mode. Drag and drop to change the ordering"
},
"$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ControlPanel/Tools/Download/Full/Caption",
"text": "Download full wiki"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/1",
"text": "st"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/2",
"text": "nd"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/3",
"text": "rd"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/4",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/5",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/6",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/7",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/8",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/9",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/10",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/11",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/12",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/13",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/14",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/15",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/16",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/17",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/18",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/19",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/20",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/21",
"text": "st"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/22",
"text": "nd"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/23",
"text": "rd"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/24",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/25",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/26",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/27",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/28",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/29",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/30",
"text": "th"
},
"$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/DaySuffix/31",
"text": "st"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/0",
"text": "Sunday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/1",
"text": "Monday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/2",
"text": "Tuesday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/3",
"text": "Wednesday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/4",
"text": "Thursday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/5",
"text": "Friday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Day/6",
"text": "Saturday"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/1",
"text": "January"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/2",
"text": "February"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/3",
"text": "March"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/4",
"text": "April"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/5",
"text": "May"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/6",
"text": "June"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/7",
"text": "July"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/8",
"text": "August"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/9",
"text": "September"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/10",
"text": "October"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/11",
"text": "November"
},
"$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Long/Month/12",
"text": "December"
},
"$:/language/Date/Period/am": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Period/am",
"text": "am"
},
"$:/language/Date/Period/pm": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Period/pm",
"text": "pm"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/0",
"text": "Sun"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/1",
"text": "Mon"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/2",
"text": "Tue"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/3",
"text": "Wed"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/4",
"text": "Thu"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/5",
"text": "Fri"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Day/6",
"text": "Sat"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/1",
"text": "Jan"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/2",
"text": "Feb"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/3",
"text": "Mar"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/4",
"text": "Apr"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/5",
"text": "May"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/6",
"text": "Jun"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/7",
"text": "Jul"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/8",
"text": "Aug"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/9",
"text": "Sep"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/10",
"text": "Oct"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/11",
"text": "Nov"
},
"$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12": {
"title": "$:/language/Date/Short/Month/12",
"text": "Dec"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Days",
"text": "<<period>> days from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Hours",
"text": "<<period>> hours from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Minutes",
"text": "<<period>> minutes from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Months",
"text": "<<period>> months from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Second",
"text": "1 second from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Seconds",
"text": "<<period>> seconds from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Future/Years",
"text": "<<period>> years from now"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Days",
"text": "<<period>> days ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Hours",
"text": "<<period>> hours ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Minutes",
"text": "<<period>> minutes ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Months",
"text": "<<period>> months ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Second",
"text": "1 second ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Seconds",
"text": "<<period>> seconds ago"
},
"$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years": {
"title": "$:/language/RelativeDate/Past/Years",
"text": "<<period>> years ago"
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/allfilteroperator",
"text": "A sub-operator for the ''all'' filter operator."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/animation",
"text": "Animations that may be used with the RevealWidget."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/authenticator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/authenticator",
"text": "Defines how requests are authenticated by the built-in HTTP server."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/bitmapeditoroperation",
"text": "A bitmap editor toolbar operation."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/command",
"text": "Commands that can be executed under Node.js."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/config",
"text": "Data to be inserted into `$tw.config`."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/filteroperator",
"text": "Individual filter operator methods."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/global",
"text": "Global data to be inserted into `$tw`."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/info",
"text": "Publishes system information via the [[$:/temp/info-plugin]] pseudo-plugin."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/isfilteroperator",
"text": "Operands for the ''is'' filter operator."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/library",
"text": "Generic module type for general purpose JavaScript modules."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/macro",
"text": "JavaScript macro definitions."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/parser",
"text": "Parsers for different content types."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/route": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/route",
"text": "Defines how individual URL patterns are handled by the built-in HTTP server."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/saver",
"text": "Savers handle different methods for saving files from the browser."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/startup",
"text": "Startup functions."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/storyview",
"text": "Story views customise the animation and behaviour of list widgets."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/texteditoroperation",
"text": "A text editor toolbar operation."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerdeserializer",
"text": "Converts different content types into tiddlers."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlerfield",
"text": "Defines the behaviour of an individual tiddler field."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/tiddlermethod",
"text": "Adds methods to the `$tw.Tiddler` prototype."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/upgrader",
"text": "Applies upgrade processing to tiddlers during an upgrade/import."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils",
"text": "Adds methods to `$tw.utils`."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/utils-node",
"text": "Adds Node.js-specific methods to `$tw.utils`."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/widget",
"text": "Widgets encapsulate DOM rendering and refreshing."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikimethod",
"text": "Adds methods to `$tw.Wiki`."
},
"$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/ModuleTypes/wikirule",
"text": "Individual parser rules for the main WikiText parser."
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-background",
"text": "Alert background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-border",
"text": "Alert border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-highlight",
"text": "Alert highlight"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/alert-muted-foreground",
"text": "Alert muted foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/background",
"text": "General background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/blockquote-bar",
"text": "Blockquote bar"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-background",
"text": "Default button background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-border",
"text": "Default button border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/button-foreground",
"text": "Default button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dirty-indicator",
"text": "Unsaved changes indicator"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-background",
"text": "Code background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-border",
"text": "Code border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/code-foreground",
"text": "Code foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-background",
"text": "Download button background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/download-foreground",
"text": "Download button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-background",
"text": "Dragger background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dragger-foreground",
"text": "Dragger foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-background",
"text": "Dropdown background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-border",
"text": "Dropdown border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background-selected",
"text": "Dropdown tab background for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropdown-tab-background",
"text": "Dropdown tab background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/dropzone-background",
"text": "Dropzone background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-hover",
"text": "External link background hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background-visited",
"text": "External link background visited"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-background",
"text": "External link background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-hover",
"text": "External link foreground hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground-visited",
"text": "External link foreground visited"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/external-link-foreground",
"text": "External link foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/foreground",
"text": "General foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-background",
"text": "Menu bar background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/menubar-foreground",
"text": "Menu bar foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-background",
"text": "Message box background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-border",
"text": "Message box border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/message-foreground",
"text": "Message box foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-backdrop",
"text": "Modal backdrop"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-background",
"text": "Modal background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-border",
"text": "Modal border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-background",
"text": "Modal footer background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-footer-border",
"text": "Modal footer border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/modal-header-border",
"text": "Modal header border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/muted-foreground",
"text": "General muted foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-background",
"text": "Notification background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/notification-border",
"text": "Notification border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/page-background",
"text": "Page background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-background",
"text": "Preformatted code background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/pre-border",
"text": "Preformatted code border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/primary",
"text": "General primary"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-background",
"text": "`<select>` element background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/select-tag-foreground",
"text": "`<select>` element text"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-button-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground-hover",
"text": "Sidebar controls foreground hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-controls-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar controls foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground-shadow",
"text": "Sidebar foreground shadow"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground-hover",
"text": "Sidebar muted foreground hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-muted-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar muted foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background-selected",
"text": "Sidebar tab background for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-background",
"text": "Sidebar tab background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border-selected",
"text": "Sidebar tab border for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-border",
"text": "Sidebar tab border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-divider",
"text": "Sidebar tab divider"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground-selected",
"text": "Sidebar tab foreground for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tab-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar tab foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground-hover",
"text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/sidebar-tiddler-link-foreground",
"text": "Sidebar tiddler link foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/site-title-foreground",
"text": "Site title foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/static-alert-foreground",
"text": "Static alert foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background-selected",
"text": "Tab background for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-background",
"text": "Tab background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border-selected",
"text": "Tab border for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-border",
"text": "Tab border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-divider",
"text": "Tab divider"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground-selected",
"text": "Tab foreground for selected tabs"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tab-foreground",
"text": "Tab foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-border",
"text": "Table border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-footer-background",
"text": "Table footer background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/table-header-background",
"text": "Table header background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-background",
"text": "Tag background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tag-foreground",
"text": "Tag foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-background",
"text": "Tiddler background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-border",
"text": "Tiddler border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-hover",
"text": "Tiddler controls foreground hover"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground-selected",
"text": "Tiddler controls foreground for selected controls"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-controls-foreground",
"text": "Tiddler controls foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-background",
"text": "Tiddler editor background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border-image",
"text": "Tiddler editor border image"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-border",
"text": "Tiddler editor border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-even",
"text": "Tiddler editor background for even fields"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-editor-fields-odd",
"text": "Tiddler editor background for odd fields"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-background",
"text": "Tiddler info panel background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-border",
"text": "Tiddler info panel border"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-info-tab-background",
"text": "Tiddler info panel tab background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-background",
"text": "Tiddler link background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-link-foreground",
"text": "Tiddler link foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-subtitle-foreground",
"text": "Tiddler subtitle foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/tiddler-title-foreground",
"text": "Tiddler title foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-new-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'new tiddler' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-options-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'options' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-save-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'save' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-info-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'info' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-edit-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'edit' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-close-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'close' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-delete-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'delete' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-cancel-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'cancel' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/toolbar-done-button",
"text": "Toolbar 'done' button foreground"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/untagged-background",
"text": "Untagged pill background"
},
"$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/PaletteColours/very-muted-foreground",
"text": "Very muted foreground"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/External/Hint",
"text": "This tiddler shows content stored outside of the main TiddlyWiki file. You can edit the tags and fields but cannot directly edit the content itself"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Placeholder",
"text": "Type the text for this tiddler"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Body/Preview/Type/Output",
"text": "output"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Caption",
"text": "remove field"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Remove/Hint",
"text": "Remove field"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Caption",
"text": "field list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Field/Dropdown/Hint",
"text": "Show field list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button",
"text": "add"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Button/Hint",
"text": "Add the new field to the tiddler"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Name/Placeholder",
"text": "field name"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Prompt",
"text": "Add a new field:"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Value/Placeholder",
"text": "field value"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/System",
"text": "System fields"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Fields/Add/Dropdown/User",
"text": "User fields"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/Warning",
"text": "This is a shadow tiddler. Any changes you make will override the default version from the plugin <<pluginLink>>"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Shadow/OverriddenWarning",
"text": "This is a modified shadow tiddler. You can revert to the default version in the plugin <<pluginLink>> by deleting this tiddler"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button",
"text": "add"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Button/Hint",
"text": "add tag"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Add/Placeholder",
"text": "tag name"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Caption",
"text": "clear input"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/ClearInput/Hint",
"text": "Clear tag input"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Caption",
"text": "tag list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Tags/Dropdown/Hint",
"text": "Show tag list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/BadCharacterWarning",
"text": "Warning: avoid using any of the characters <<bad-chars>> in tiddler titles"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Exists/Prompt",
"text": "Target tiddler already exists"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/Relink/Prompt",
"text": "Update ''<$text text=<<fromTitle>>/>'' to ''<$text text=<<toTitle>>/>'' in the //tags// and //list// fields of other tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/References/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Title/References/Prompt",
"text": "The following references to this tiddler will not be automatically updated:"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Caption",
"text": "content type list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Dropdown/Hint",
"text": "Show content type list"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Caption",
"text": "delete content type"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Delete/Hint",
"text": "Delete content type"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Placeholder",
"text": "content type"
},
"$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/EditTemplate/Type/Prompt",
"text": "Type:"
},
"$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver": {
"title": "$:/language/Exporters/StaticRiver",
"text": "Static HTML"
},
"$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile": {
"title": "$:/language/Exporters/JsonFile",
"text": "JSON file"
},
"$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile": {
"title": "$:/language/Exporters/CsvFile",
"text": "CSV file"
},
"$:/language/Exporters/TidFile": {
"title": "$:/language/Exporters/TidFile",
"text": "\".tid\" file"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_canonical_uri",
"text": "The full URI of an external image tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/bag",
"text": "The name of the bag from which a tiddler came"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/caption",
"text": "The text to be displayed on a tab or button"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/color": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/color",
"text": "The CSS color value associated with a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/component": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/component",
"text": "The name of the component responsible for an [[alert tiddler|AlertMechanism]]"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/current-tiddler",
"text": "Used to cache the top tiddler in a [[history list|HistoryMechanism]]"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/created": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/created",
"text": "The date a tiddler was created"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/creator",
"text": "The name of the person who created a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/dependents",
"text": "For a plugin, lists the dependent plugin titles"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/description": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/description",
"text": "The descriptive text for a plugin, or a modal dialogue"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.of",
"text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the title of the tiddler of which this is a draft"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/draft.title",
"text": "For draft tiddlers, contains the proposed new title of the tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/footer",
"text": "The footer text for a wizard"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/hide-body": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/hide-body",
"text": "The view template will hide bodies of tiddlers if set to: ''yes''"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/icon",
"text": "The title of the tiddler containing the icon associated with a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/library": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/library",
"text": "Indicates that a tiddler should be saved as a JavaScript library if set to: ''yes''"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/list": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list",
"text": "An ordered list of tiddler titles associated with a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-before",
"text": "If set, the title of a tiddler before which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the start of the list if this field is present but empty"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/list-after",
"text": "If set, the title of the tiddler after which this tiddler should be added to the ordered list of tiddler titles, or at the end of the list if this field is present but empty"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modified",
"text": "The date and time at which a tiddler was last modified"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/modifier",
"text": "The tiddler title associated with the person who last modified a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/name": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/name",
"text": "The human readable name associated with a plugin tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-priority",
"text": "A numerical value indicating the priority of a plugin tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/plugin-type",
"text": "The type of plugin in a plugin tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/revision",
"text": "The revision of the tiddler held at the server"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/released": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/released",
"text": "Date of a TiddlyWiki release"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/source": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/source",
"text": "The source URL associated with a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/subtitle",
"text": "The subtitle text for a wizard"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/tags",
"text": "A list of tags associated with a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/text": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/text",
"text": "The body text of a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/throttle.refresh": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/throttle.refresh",
"text": "If present, throttles refreshes of this tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/title": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/title",
"text": "The unique name of a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/toc-link": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/toc-link",
"text": "Suppresses the tiddler's link in a Table of Contents tree if set to: ''no''"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/type": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/type",
"text": "The content type of a tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/version": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/version",
"text": "Version information for a plugin"
},
"$:/language/Docs/Fields/_is_skinny": {
"title": "$:/language/Docs/Fields/_is_skinny",
"text": "If present, indicates that the tiddler text field must be loaded from the server"
},
"$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTiddlers",
"text": "All tiddlers except system tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentSystemTiddlers",
"text": "Recently modified tiddlers, including system tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/RecentTiddlers",
"text": "Recently modified tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/AllTags": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/AllTags",
"text": "All tags except system tags"
},
"$:/language/Filters/Missing": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/Missing",
"text": "Missing tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/Drafts": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/Drafts",
"text": "Draft tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/Orphans": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/Orphans",
"text": "Orphan tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTiddlers",
"text": "System tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/ShadowTiddlers",
"text": "Shadow tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/OverriddenShadowTiddlers",
"text": "Overridden shadow tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Filters/SessionTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/SessionTiddlers",
"text": "Tiddlers modified since the wiki was loaded"
},
"$:/language/Filters/SystemTags": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/SystemTags",
"text": "System tags"
},
"$:/language/Filters/StoryList": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/StoryList",
"text": "Tiddlers in the story river, excluding <$text text=\"$:/AdvancedSearch\"/>"
},
"$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Filters/TypedTiddlers",
"text": "Non wiki-text tiddlers"
},
"GettingStarted": {
"title": "GettingStarted",
"text": "\\define lingo-base() $:/language/ControlPanel/Basics/\nWelcome to ~TiddlyWiki and the ~TiddlyWiki community\n\nBefore you start storing important information in ~TiddlyWiki it is vital to make sure that you can reliably save changes. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#GettingStarted for details\n\n!! Set up this ~TiddlyWiki\n\n<div class=\"tc-control-panel\">\n\n|<$link to=\"$:/SiteTitle\"><<lingo Title/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteTitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |\n|<$link to=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\"><<lingo Subtitle/Prompt>></$link> |<$edit-text tiddler=\"$:/SiteSubtitle\" default=\"\" tag=\"input\"/> |\n|<$link to=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"><<lingo DefaultTiddlers/Prompt>></$link> |<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/TopHint>><br> <$edit tag=\"textarea\" tiddler=\"$:/DefaultTiddlers\"/><br>//<<lingo DefaultTiddlers/BottomHint>>// |\n</div>\n\nSee the [[control panel|$:/ControlPanel]] for more options.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/build": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/build",
"description": "Automatically run configured commands",
"text": "Build the specified build targets for the current wiki. If no build targets are specified then all available targets will be built.\n\n```\n--build <target> [<target> ...]\n```\n\nBuild targets are defined in the `tiddlywiki.info` file of a wiki folder.\n\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/clearpassword": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/clearpassword",
"description": "Clear a password for subsequent crypto operations",
"text": "Clear the password for subsequent crypto operations\n\n```\n--clearpassword\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/default": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/default",
"text": "\\define commandTitle()\n$:/language/Help/$(command)$\n\\end\n```\nusage: tiddlywiki [<wikifolder>] [--<command> [<args>...]...]\n```\n\nAvailable commands:\n\n<ul>\n<$list filter=\"[commands[]sort[title]]\" variable=\"command\">\n<li><$link to=<<commandTitle>>><$macrocall $name=\"command\" $type=\"text/plain\" $output=\"text/plain\"/></$link>: <$transclude tiddler=<<commandTitle>> field=\"description\"/></li>\n</$list>\n</ul>\n\nTo get detailed help on a command:\n\n```\ntiddlywiki --help <command>\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/deletetiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/deletetiddlers",
"description": "Deletes a group of tiddlers",
"text": "<<.from-version \"5.1.20\">> Deletes a group of tiddlers identified by a filter.\n\n```\n--deletetiddlers <filter>\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/editions": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/editions",
"description": "Lists the available editions of TiddlyWiki",
"text": "Lists the names and descriptions of the available editions. You can create a new wiki of a specified edition with the `--init` command.\n\n```\n--editions\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/fetch": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/fetch",
"description": "Fetch tiddlers from wiki by URL",
"text": "Fetch one or more files over HTTP/HTTPS, and import the tiddlers matching a filter, optionally transforming the incoming titles.\n\n```\n--fetch file <url> <import-filter> <transform-filter>\n--fetch files <url-filter> <import-filter> <transform-filter>\n--fetch raw-file <url> <transform-filter>\n--fetch raw-files <url-filter> <transform-filter>\n```\n\nThe \"file\" and \"files\" variants fetch the specified files and attempt to import the tiddlers within them (the same processing as if the files were dragged into the browser window). The \"raw-file\" and \"raw-files\" variants fetch the specified files and then store the raw file data in tiddlers, without applying the import logic.\n\nWith the \"file\" and \"raw-file\" variants only a single file is fetched and the first parameter is the URL of the file to read.\n\nWith the \"files\" and \"raw-files\" variants, multiple files are fetched and the first parameter is a filter yielding a list of URLs of the files to read. For example, given a set of tiddlers tagged \"remote-server\" that have a field \"url\" the filter `[tag[remote-server]get[url]]` will retrieve all the available URLs.\n\nFor the \"file\" and \"files\" variants, the `<import-filter>` parameter specifies a filter determining which tiddlers are imported. It defaults to `[all[tiddlers]]` if not provided.\n\nFor all variants, the `<transform-filter>` parameter specifies an optional filter that transforms the titles of the imported tiddlers. For example, `[addprefix[$:/myimports/]]` would add the prefix `$:/myimports/` to each title.\n\nPreceding the `--fetch` command with `--verbose` will output progress information during the import.\n\nNote that TiddlyWiki will not fetch an older version of an already loaded plugin.\n\nThe following example retrieves all the non-system tiddlers from https://tiddlywiki.com and saves them to a JSON file:\n\n```\ntiddlywiki --verbose --fetch file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/\" \"[!is[system]]\" \"\" --rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[!is[system]]\"\n```\n\nThe following example retrieves the \"favicon\" file from tiddlywiki.com and saves it in a file called \"output.ico\". Note that the intermediate tiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" is quoted in the \"--fetch\" command because it is being used as a transformation filter to replace the default title, while there are no quotes for the \"--savetiddler\" command because it is being used directly as a title.\n\n```\ntiddlywiki --verbose --fetch raw-file \"https://tiddlywiki.com/favicon.ico\" \"[[Icon Tiddler]]\" --savetiddler \"Icon Tiddler\" output.ico\n```\n\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/help": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/help",
"description": "Display help for TiddlyWiki commands",
"text": "Displays help text for a command:\n\n```\n--help [<command>]\n```\n\nIf the command name is omitted then a list of available commands is displayed.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/import": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/import",
"description": "Import tiddlers from a file",
"text": "Import tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The deserializer must be explicitly specified, unlike the `load` command which infers the deserializer from the file extension.\n\n```\n--import <filepath> <deserializer> [<title>] [<encoding>]\n```\n\nThe deserializers in the core include:\n\n* application/javascript\n* application/json\n* application/x-tiddler\n* application/x-tiddler-html-div\n* application/x-tiddlers\n* text/html\n* text/plain\n\nThe title of the imported tiddler defaults to the filename.\n\nThe encoding defaults to \"utf8\", but can be \"base64\" for importing binary files.\n\nNote that TiddlyWiki will not import an older version of an already loaded plugin.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/init": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/init",
"description": "Initialise a new wiki folder",
"text": "Initialise an empty [[WikiFolder|WikiFolders]] with a copy of the specified edition.\n\n```\n--init <edition> [<edition> ...]\n```\n\nFor example:\n\n```\ntiddlywiki ./MyWikiFolder --init empty\n```\n\nNote:\n\n* The wiki folder directory will be created if necessary\n* The \"edition\" defaults to ''empty''\n* The init command will fail if the wiki folder is not empty\n* The init command removes any `includeWikis` definitions in the edition's `tiddlywiki.info` file\n* When multiple editions are specified, editions initialised later will overwrite any files shared with earlier editions (so, the final `tiddlywiki.info` file will be copied from the last edition)\n* `--editions` returns a list of available editions\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/listen": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/listen",
"description": "Provides an HTTP server interface to TiddlyWiki",
"text": "Serves a wiki over HTTP.\n\nThe listen command uses NamedCommandParameters:\n\n```\n--listen [<name>=<value>]...\n```\n\nAll parameters are optional with safe defaults, and can be specified in any order. The recognised parameters are:\n\n* ''host'' - optional hostname to serve from (defaults to \"127.0.0.1\" aka \"localhost\")\n* ''path-prefix'' - optional prefix for paths\n* ''port'' - port number on which to listen; non-numeric values are interpreted as a system environment variable from which the port number is extracted (defaults to \"8080\")\n* ''credentials'' - pathname of credentials CSV file (relative to wiki folder)\n* ''anon-username'' - the username for signing edits for anonymous users\n* ''username'' - optional username for basic authentication\n* ''password'' - optional password for basic authentication\n* ''authenticated-user-header'' - optional name of header to be used for trusted authentication\n* ''readers'' - comma separated list of principals allowed to read from this wiki\n* ''writers'' - comma separated list of principals allowed to write to this wiki\n* ''csrf-disable'' - set to \"yes\" to disable CSRF checks (defaults to \"no\")\n* ''root-tiddler'' - the tiddler to serve at the root (defaults to \"$:/core/save/all\")\n* ''root-render-type'' - the content type to which the root tiddler should be rendered (defaults to \"text/plain\")\n* ''root-serve-type'' - the content type with which the root tiddler should be served (defaults to \"text/html\")\n* ''tls-cert'' - pathname of TLS certificate file (relative to wiki folder)\n* ''tls-key'' - pathname of TLS key file (relative to wiki folder)\n* ''debug-level'' - optional debug level; set to \"debug\" to view request details (defaults to \"none\")\n* ''gzip'' - set to \"yes\" to enable gzip compression for some http endpoints (defaults to \"no\")\n\nFor information on opening up your instance to the entire local network, and possible security concerns, see the WebServer tiddler at TiddlyWiki.com.\n\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/load": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/load",
"description": "Load tiddlers from a file",
"text": "Load tiddlers from TiddlyWiki (`.html`), `.tiddler`, `.tid`, `.json` or other local files. The processing applied to incoming files is determined by the file extension. Use the alternative `import` command if you need to specify the deserializer and encoding explicitly.\n\n```\n--load <filepath> [noerror]\n--load <dirpath> [noerror]\n```\n\nBy default, the load command raises an error if no tiddlers are found. The error can be suppressed by providing the optional \"noerror\" parameter.\n\nTo load tiddlers from an encrypted TiddlyWiki file you should first specify the password with the PasswordCommand. For example:\n\n```\ntiddlywiki ./MyWiki --password pa55w0rd --load my_encrypted_wiki.html\n```\n\nNote that TiddlyWiki will not load an older version of an already loaded plugin.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/makelibrary": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/makelibrary",
"description": "Construct library plugin required by upgrade process",
"text": "Constructs the `$:/UpgradeLibrary` tiddler for the upgrade process.\n\nThe upgrade library is formatted as an ordinary plugin tiddler with the plugin type `library`. It contains a copy of each of the plugins, themes and language packs available within the TiddlyWiki5 repository.\n\nThis command is intended for internal use; it is only relevant to users constructing a custom upgrade procedure.\n\n```\n--makelibrary <title>\n```\n\nThe title argument defaults to `$:/UpgradeLibrary`.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/notfound": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/notfound",
"text": "No such help item"
},
"$:/language/Help/output": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/output",
"description": "Set the base output directory for subsequent commands",
"text": "Sets the base output directory for subsequent commands. The default output directory is the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory.\n\n```\n--output <pathname>\n```\n\nIf the specified pathname is relative then it is resolved relative to the current working directory. For example `--output .` sets the output directory to the current working directory.\n\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/password": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/password",
"description": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations",
"text": "Set a password for subsequent crypto operations\n\n```\n--password <password>\n```\n\n''Note'': This should not be used for serving TiddlyWiki with password protection. Instead, see the password option under the [[ServerCommand]].\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/render": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/render",
"description": "Renders individual tiddlers to files",
"text": "Render individual tiddlers identified by a filter and save the results to the specified files.\n\nOptionally, the title of a template tiddler can be specified. In this case, instead of directly rendering each tiddler, the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the title of the tiddler that is being rendered.\n\nA name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.\n\n```\n--render <tiddler-filter> [<filename-filter>] [<render-type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]\n```\n\n* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be rendered\n* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]addsuffix[.html]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename\n* ''render-type'': Optional render type: `text/html` (the default) returns the full HTML text and `text/plain` just returns the text content (ie it ignores HTML tags and other unprintable material)\n* ''template'': Optional template through which each tiddler is rendered\n* ''name'': Name of optional variable\n* ''value'': Value of optional variable\n\nBy default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nNotes:\n\n* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files\n* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.\n* When referring to a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--render \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`\n* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being rendered, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`\n* The `--render` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--rendertiddler` and `--rendertiddlers` commands, which are deprecated\n\nExamples:\n\n* `--render \"[!is[system]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]addsuffix[.html]]\"` -- renders all non-system tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles and the extension HTML\n\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/rendertiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddler",
"description": "Render an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType",
"text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)\n\nRender an individual tiddler as a specified ContentType, defaulting to `text/html` and save it to the specified filename.\n\nOptionally the title of a template tiddler can be specified, in which case the template tiddler is rendered with the \"currentTiddler\" variable set to the tiddler that is being rendered (the first parameter value).\n\nA name and value for an additional variable may optionally also be specified.\n\n```\n--rendertiddler <title> <filename> [<type>] [<template>] [<name>] [<value>]\n```\n\nBy default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nAny missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.\n\nFor example, the following command saves all tiddlers matching the filter `[tag[done]]` to a JSON file titled `output.json` by employing the core template `$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile`.\n\n```\n--rendertiddler \"$:/core/templates/exporters/JsonFile\" output.json text/plain \"\" exportFilter \"[tag[done]]\"\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/rendertiddlers",
"description": "Render tiddlers matching a filter to a specified ContentType",
"text": "(Note: The `--rendertiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--render` command)\n\nRender a set of tiddlers matching a filter to separate files of a specified ContentType (defaults to `text/html`) and extension (defaults to `.html`).\n\n```\n--rendertiddlers '<filter>' <template> <pathname> [<type>] [<extension>] [\"noclean\"]\n```\n\nFor example:\n\n```\n--rendertiddlers '[!is[system]]' $:/core/templates/static.tiddler.html ./static text/plain\n```\n\nBy default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nAny files in the target directory are deleted unless the ''noclean'' flag is specified. The target directory is recursively created if it is missing.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/save": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/save",
"description": "Saves individual raw tiddlers to files",
"text": "Saves individual tiddlers identified by a filter in their raw text or binary format to the specified files.\n\n```\n--save <tiddler-filter> <filename-filter>\n```\n\n* ''tiddler-filter'': A filter identifying the tiddler(s) to be saved\n* ''filename-filter'': Optional filter transforming tiddler titles into pathnames. If omitted, defaults to `[is[tiddler]]`, which uses the unchanged tiddler title as the filename\n\nBy default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nNotes:\n\n* The output directory is not cleared of any existing files\n* Any missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.\n* When saving a tiddler with spaces in its title, take care to use both the quotes required by your shell and also TiddlyWiki's double square brackets : `--save \"[[Motovun Jack.jpg]]\"`\n* The filename filter is evaluated with the selected items being set to the title of the tiddler currently being saved, allowing the title to be used as the basis for computing the filename. For example `[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[static/]]` applies URI encoding to each title, and then adds the prefix `static/`\n* The `--save` command is a more flexible replacement for both the `--savetiddler` and `--savetiddlers` commands, which are deprecated\n\nExamples:\n\n* `--save \"[!is[system]is[image]]\" \"[encodeuricomponent[]addprefix[tiddlers/]]\"` -- saves all non-system image tiddlers as files in the subdirectory \"tiddlers\" with URL-encoded titles\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/savetiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddler",
"description": "Saves a raw tiddler to a file",
"text": "(Note: The `--savetiddler` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)\n\nSaves an individual tiddler in its raw text or binary format to the specified filename.\n\n```\n--savetiddler <title> <filename>\n```\n\nBy default, the filename is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nAny missing directories in the path to the filename are automatically created.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/savetiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/savetiddlers",
"description": "Saves a group of raw tiddlers to a directory",
"text": "(Note: The `--savetiddlers` command is deprecated in favour of the new, more flexible `--save` command)\n\nSaves a group of tiddlers in their raw text or binary format to the specified directory.\n\n```\n--savetiddlers <filter> <pathname> [\"noclean\"]\n```\n\nBy default, the pathname is resolved relative to the `output` subdirectory of the edition directory. The `--output` command can be used to direct output to a different directory.\n\nThe output directory is cleared of existing files before saving the specified files. The deletion can be disabled by specifying the ''noclean'' flag.\n\nAny missing directories in the pathname are automatically created.\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/savewikifolder": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/savewikifolder",
"description": "Saves a wiki to a new wiki folder",
"text": "<<.from-version \"5.1.20\">> Saves the current wiki as a wiki folder, including tiddlers, plugins and configuration:\n\n```\n--savewikifolder <wikifolderpath> [<filter>]\n```\n\n* The target wiki folder must be empty or non-existent\n* The filter specifies which tiddlers should be included. It is optional, defaulting to `[all[tiddlers]]`\n* Plugins from the official plugin library are replaced with references to those plugins in the `tiddlywiki.info` file\n* Custom plugins are unpacked into their own folder\n\nA common usage is to convert a TiddlyWiki HTML file into a wiki folder:\n\n```\ntiddlywiki --load ./mywiki.html --savewikifolder ./mywikifolder\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/server": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/server",
"description": "Provides an HTTP server interface to TiddlyWiki (deprecated in favour of the new listen command)",
"text": "Legacy command to serve a wiki over HTTP.\n\n```\n--server <port> <root-tiddler> <root-render-type> <root-serve-type> <username> <password> <host> <path-prefix> <debug-level>\n```\n\nThe parameters are:\n\n* ''port'' - port number on which to listen; non-numeric values are interpreted as a system environment variable from which the port number is extracted (defaults to \"8080\")\n* ''root-tiddler'' - the tiddler to serve at the root (defaults to \"$:/core/save/all\")\n* ''root-render-type'' - the content type to which the root tiddler should be rendered (defaults to \"text/plain\")\n* ''root-serve-type'' - the content type with which the root tiddler should be served (defaults to \"text/html\")\n* ''username'' - the default username for signing edits\n* ''password'' - optional password for basic authentication\n* ''host'' - optional hostname to serve from (defaults to \"127.0.0.1\" aka \"localhost\")\n* ''path-prefix'' - optional prefix for paths\n* ''debug-level'' - optional debug level; set to \"debug\" to view request details (defaults to \"none\")\n\nIf the password parameter is specified then the browser will prompt the user for the username and password. Note that the password is transmitted in plain text so this implementation should only be used on a trusted network or over HTTPS.\n\nFor example:\n\n```\n--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd\n```\n\nThe username and password can be specified as empty strings if you need to set the hostname or pathprefix and don't want to require a password.\n\n\n```\n--server 8080 $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html \"\" \"\" 192.168.0.245\n```\n\nUsing an address like this exposes your system to the local network. For information on opening up your instance to the entire local network, and possible security concerns, see the WebServer tiddler at TiddlyWiki.com.\n\nTo run multiple TiddlyWiki servers at the same time you'll need to put each one on a different port. It can be useful to use an environment variable to pass the port number to the Node.js process. This example references an environment variable called \"MY_PORT_NUMBER\":\n\n```\n--server MY_PORT_NUMBER $:/core/save/all text/plain text/html MyUserName passw0rd\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/setfield": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/setfield",
"description": "Prepares external tiddlers for use",
"text": "//Note that this command is experimental and may change or be replaced before being finalised//\n\nSets the specified field of a group of tiddlers to the result of wikifying a template tiddler with the `currentTiddler` variable set to the tiddler.\n\n```\n--setfield <filter> <fieldname> <templatetitle> <rendertype>\n```\n\nThe parameters are:\n\n* ''filter'' - filter identifying the tiddlers to be affected\n* ''fieldname'' - the field to modify (defaults to \"text\")\n* ''templatetitle'' - the tiddler to wikify into the specified field. If blank or missing then the specified field is deleted\n* ''rendertype'' - the text type to render (defaults to \"text/plain\"; \"text/html\" can be used to include HTML tags)\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/unpackplugin": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/unpackplugin",
"description": "Unpack the payload tiddlers from a plugin",
"text": "Extract the payload tiddlers from a plugin, creating them as ordinary tiddlers:\n\n```\n--unpackplugin <title>\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/verbose": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/verbose",
"description": "Triggers verbose output mode",
"text": "Triggers verbose output, useful for debugging\n\n```\n--verbose\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Help/version": {
"title": "$:/language/Help/version",
"description": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki",
"text": "Displays the version number of TiddlyWiki.\n\n```\n--version\n```\n"
},
"$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Imported/Hint",
"text": "The following tiddlers were imported:"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Cancel/Caption",
"text": "Cancel"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Hint",
"text": "These tiddlers are ready to import:"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Import/Caption",
"text": "Import"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Select/Caption",
"text": "Select"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Status/Caption",
"text": "Status"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Title/Caption",
"text": "Title"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview",
"text": "Preview:"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Text",
"text": "Text"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/TextRaw",
"text": "Text (Raw)"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Fields",
"text": "Fields"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/Diff",
"text": "Diff"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Preview/DiffFields",
"text": "Diff (Fields)"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Tooltip": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Tooltip",
"text": "Rename tiddler before importing"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/Prompt",
"text": "Rename to:"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/ConfirmRename": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/ConfirmRename",
"text": "Rename tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/CancelRename": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/CancelRename",
"text": "Cancel"
},
"$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/OverwriteWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Listing/Rename/OverwriteWarning",
"text": "A tiddler with this title already exists."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Incompatible",
"text": "Blocked incompatible or obsolete plugin."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Suppressed/Version",
"text": "Blocked plugin (due to incoming <<incoming>> not being newer than existing <<existing>>)."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/Plugins/Upgraded",
"text": "Upgraded plugin from <<incoming>> to <<upgraded>>."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/State/Suppressed",
"text": "Blocked temporary state tiddler."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Suppressed",
"text": "Blocked system tiddler."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Warning": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Warning",
"text": "Core module tiddler."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Alert": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/System/Alert",
"text": "You are about to import a tiddler that will overwrite a core module tiddler. This is not recommended as it may make the system unstable."
},
"$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created": {
"title": "$:/language/Import/Upgrader/ThemeTweaks/Created",
"text": "Migrated theme tweak from <$text text=<<from>>/>."
},
"$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning": {
"title": "$:/language/AboveStory/ClassicPlugin/Warning",
"text": "It looks like you are trying to load a plugin designed for ~TiddlyWiki Classic. Please note that [[these plugins do not work with TiddlyWiki version 5.x.x|https://tiddlywiki.com/#TiddlyWikiClassic]]. ~TiddlyWiki Classic plugins detected:"
},
"$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/BinaryWarning/Prompt",
"text": "This tiddler contains binary data"
},
"$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Hint",
"text": "This tiddler is written in TiddlyWiki Classic wiki text format, which is not fully compatible with TiddlyWiki version 5. See https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Upgrading.html for more details."
},
"$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/ClassicWarning/Upgrade/Caption",
"text": "upgrade"
},
"$:/language/CloseAll/Button": {
"title": "$:/language/CloseAll/Button",
"text": "close all"
},
"$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent": {
"title": "$:/language/ColourPicker/Recent",
"text": "Recent:"
},
"$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/ConfirmCancelTiddler",
"text": "Do you wish to discard changes to the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?"
},
"$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/ConfirmDeleteTiddler",
"text": "Do you wish to delete the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?"
},
"$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/ConfirmOverwriteTiddler",
"text": "Do you wish to overwrite the tiddler \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?"
},
"$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler": {
"title": "$:/language/ConfirmEditShadowTiddler",
"text": "You are about to edit a ShadowTiddler. Any changes will override the default system making future upgrades non-trivial. Are you sure you want to edit \"<$text text=<<title>>/>\"?"
},
"$:/language/ConfirmAction": {
"title": "$:/language/ConfirmAction",
"text": "Do you wish to proceed?"
},
"$:/language/Count": {
"title": "$:/language/Count",
"text": "count"
},
"$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle": {
"title": "$:/language/DefaultNewTiddlerTitle",
"text": "New Tiddler"
},
"$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage": {
"title": "$:/language/Diffs/CountMessage",
"text": "<<diff-count>> differences"
},
"$:/language/DropMessage": {
"title": "$:/language/DropMessage",
"text": "Drop here (or use the 'Escape' key to cancel)"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/Cancel": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/Cancel",
"text": "Cancel"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/ConfirmClearPassword",
"text": "Do you wish to clear the password? This will remove the encryption applied when saving this wiki"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/PromptSetPassword",
"text": "Set a new password for this TiddlyWiki"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/Username": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/Username",
"text": "Username"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/Password": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/Password",
"text": "Password"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/RepeatPassword",
"text": "Repeat password"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/PasswordNoMatch",
"text": "Passwords do not match"
},
"$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword": {
"title": "$:/language/Encryption/SetPassword",
"text": "Set password"
},
"$:/language/Error/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/Caption",
"text": "Error"
},
"$:/language/Error/EditConflict": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/EditConflict",
"text": "File changed on server"
},
"$:/language/Error/Filter": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/Filter",
"text": "Filter error"
},
"$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/FilterSyntax",
"text": "Syntax error in filter expression"
},
"$:/language/Error/FilterRunPrefix": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/FilterRunPrefix",
"text": "Filter Error: Unknown prefix for filter run"
},
"$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/IsFilterOperator",
"text": "Filter Error: Unknown operand for the 'is' filter operator"
},
"$:/language/Error/FormatFilterOperator": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/FormatFilterOperator",
"text": "Filter Error: Unknown suffix for the 'format' filter operator"
},
"$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/LoadingPluginLibrary",
"text": "Error loading plugin library"
},
"$:/language/Error/NetworkErrorAlert": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/NetworkErrorAlert",
"text": "`<h2>''Network Error''</h2>It looks like the connection to the server has been lost. This may indicate a problem with your network connection. Please attempt to restore network connectivity before continuing.<br><br>''Any unsaved changes will be automatically synchronised when connectivity is restored''.`"
},
"$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/RecursiveTransclusion",
"text": "Recursive transclusion error in transclude widget"
},
"$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/RetrievingSkinny",
"text": "Error retrieving skinny tiddler list"
},
"$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/SavingToTWEdit",
"text": "Error saving to TWEdit"
},
"$:/language/Error/WhileSaving": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/WhileSaving",
"text": "Error while saving"
},
"$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest": {
"title": "$:/language/Error/XMLHttpRequest",
"text": "XMLHttpRequest error code"
},
"$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title": {
"title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Title",
"text": "Internal JavaScript Error"
},
"$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/InternalJavaScriptError/Hint",
"text": "Well, this is embarrassing. It is recommended that you restart TiddlyWiki by refreshing your browser"
},
"$:/language/InvalidFieldName": {
"title": "$:/language/InvalidFieldName",
"text": "Illegal characters in field name \"<$text text=<<fieldName>>/>\". Fields can only contain lowercase letters, digits and the characters underscore (`_`), hyphen (`-`) and period (`.`)"
},
"$:/language/LayoutSwitcher/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/LayoutSwitcher/Description",
"text": "Open the layout switcher"
},
"$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/LazyLoadingWarning",
"text": "<p>Trying to load external content from ''<$text text={{!!_canonical_uri}}/>''</p><p>If this message doesn't disappear, either the tiddler content type doesn't match the type of the external content, or you may be using a browser that doesn't support external content for wikis loaded as standalone files. See https://tiddlywiki.com/#ExternalText</p>"
},
"$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace": {
"title": "$:/language/LoginToTiddlySpace",
"text": "Login to TiddlySpace"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/None",
"text": "(none)"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/FilterByTag/Prompt",
"text": "Filter by tag:"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Order/Prompt",
"text": "Reverse order"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Placeholder",
"text": "Search"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Search/Prompt",
"text": "Search:"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tags",
"text": "tags"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Option/Tiddlers",
"text": "tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Show/Prompt",
"text": "Show:"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Controls/Sort/Prompt",
"text": "Sort by:"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Colour",
"text": "Colour"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Fields",
"text": "Fields"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon/None",
"text": "(none)"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Icon",
"text": "Icon"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/RawText",
"text": "Raw text"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tags",
"text": "Tags"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/Tools",
"text": "Tools"
},
"$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText": {
"title": "$:/language/Manager/Item/WikifiedText",
"text": "Wikified text"
},
"$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/MissingTiddler/Hint",
"text": "Missing tiddler \"<$text text=<<currentTiddler>>/>\" -- click {{||$:/core/ui/Buttons/edit}} to create"
},
"$:/language/No": {
"title": "$:/language/No",
"text": "No"
},
"$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary": {
"title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary",
"text": "Official ~TiddlyWiki Plugin Library"
},
"$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/OfficialPluginLibrary/Hint",
"text": "The official ~TiddlyWiki plugin library at tiddlywiki.com. Plugins, themes and language packs are maintained by the core team."
},
"$:/language/PageTemplate/Description": {
"title": "$:/language/PageTemplate/Description",
"text": "the default ~TiddlyWiki layout"
},
"$:/language/PageTemplate/Name": {
"title": "$:/language/PageTemplate/Name",
"text": "Default ~PageTemplate"
},
"$:/language/PluginReloadWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/PluginReloadWarning",
"text": "Please save {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/save-wiki}} and reload {{$:/core/ui/Buttons/refresh}} to allow changes to ~JavaScript plugins to take effect"
},
"$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat": {
"title": "$:/language/RecentChanges/DateFormat",
"text": "DDth MMM YYYY"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AdvancedSearch/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AdvancedSearch/Hint",
"text": "Open the ~AdvancedSearch panel from within the sidebar search field"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Accept/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Accept/Hint",
"text": "Accept the selected item"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AcceptVariant/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/AcceptVariant/Hint",
"text": "Accept the selected item (variant)"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Cancel/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Cancel/Hint",
"text": "Clear the input field"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Down/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Down/Hint",
"text": "Select the next item"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Left/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Left/Hint",
"text": "Select the previous Tab"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Right/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Tab-Right/Hint",
"text": "Select the next Tab"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Up/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/Input/Up/Hint",
"text": "Select the previous item"
},
"$:/language/Shortcuts/SidebarLayout/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Shortcuts/SidebarLayout/Hint",
"text": "Change the sidebar layout"
},
"$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/theme": {
"title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/theme",
"text": "Switch Theme"
},
"$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/layout": {
"title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/layout",
"text": "Switch Layout"
},
"$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/language": {
"title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/language",
"text": "Switch Language"
},
"$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/palette": {
"title": "$:/language/Switcher/Subtitle/palette",
"text": "Switch Palette"
},
"$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip": {
"title": "$:/language/SystemTiddler/Tooltip",
"text": "This is a system tiddler"
},
"$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt": {
"title": "$:/language/SystemTiddlers/Include/Prompt",
"text": "Include system tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Colour/Heading",
"text": "Colour"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Count/Heading",
"text": "Count"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Icon/Heading",
"text": "Icon"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Icons/None": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Icons/None",
"text": "None"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Info/Heading",
"text": "Info"
},
"$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading": {
"title": "$:/language/TagManager/Tag/Heading",
"text": "Tag"
},
"$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat": {
"title": "$:/language/Tiddler/DateFormat",
"text": "DDth MMM YYYY at hh12:0mmam"
},
"$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning": {
"title": "$:/language/UnsavedChangesWarning",
"text": "You have unsaved changes in TiddlyWiki"
},
"$:/language/Yes": {
"title": "$:/language/Yes",
"text": "Yes"
},
"$:/language/Modals/Download": {
"title": "$:/language/Modals/Download",
"subtitle": "Download changes",
"footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>",
"help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/DownloadingChanges.html",
"text": "Your browser only supports manual saving.\n\nTo save your modified wiki, right click on the download link below and select \"Download file\" or \"Save file\", and then choose the folder and filename.\n\n//You can marginally speed things up by clicking the link with the control key (Windows) or the options/alt key (Mac OS X). You will not be prompted for the folder or filename, but your browser is likely to give it an unrecognisable name -- you may need to rename the file to include an `.html` extension before you can do anything useful with it.//\n\nOn smartphones that do not allow files to be downloaded you can instead bookmark the link, and then sync your bookmarks to a desktop computer from where the wiki can be saved normally.\n"
},
"$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions": {
"title": "$:/language/Modals/SaveInstructions",
"subtitle": "Save your work",
"footer": "<$button message=\"tm-close-tiddler\">Close</$button>",
"help": "https://tiddlywiki.com/static/SavingChanges.html",
"text": "Your changes to this wiki need to be saved as a ~TiddlyWiki HTML file.\n\n!!! Desktop browsers\n\n# Select ''Save As'' from the ''File'' menu\n# Choose a filename and location\n#* Some browsers also require you to explicitly specify the file saving format as ''Webpage, HTML only'' or similar\n# Close this tab\n\n!!! Smartphone browsers\n\n# Create a bookmark to this page\n#* If you've got iCloud or Google Sync set up then the bookmark will automatically sync to your desktop where you can open it and save it as above\n# Close this tab\n\n//If you open the bookmark again in Mobile Safari you will see this message again. If you want to go ahead and use the file, just click the ''close'' button below//\n"
},
"$:/config/NewJournal/Title": {
"title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Title",
"text": "DDth MMM YYYY"
},
"$:/config/NewJournal/Text": {
"title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Text",
"text": ""
},
"$:/config/NewJournal/Tags": {
"title": "$:/config/NewJournal/Tags",
"text": "Journal\n"
},
"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done": {
"title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Done",
"text": "Saved wiki"
},
"$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting": {
"title": "$:/language/Notifications/Save/Starting",
"text": "Starting to save wiki"
},
"$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded": {
"title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Succeeded",
"text": "Copied to clipboard!"
},
"$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed": {
"title": "$:/language/Notifications/CopiedToClipboard/Failed",
"text": "Failed to copy to clipboard!"
},
"$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/DefaultResults/Caption",
"text": "List"
},
"$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Caption",
"text": "Filter"
},
"$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Hint",
"text": "Search via a [[filter expression|https://tiddlywiki.com/static/Filters.html]]"
},
"$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Filter/Matches",
"text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//"
},
"$:/language/Search/Matches": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Matches",
"text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//"
},
"$:/language/Search/Matches/All": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/All",
"text": "All matches:"
},
"$:/language/Search/Matches/Title": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Matches/Title",
"text": "Title matches:"
},
"$:/language/Search/Search": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Search",
"text": "Search"
},
"$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Search/TooShort",
"text": "Search text too short"
},
"$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Caption",
"text": "Shadows"
},
"$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Hint",
"text": "Search for shadow tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Shadows/Matches",
"text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//"
},
"$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Caption",
"text": "Standard"
},
"$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Hint",
"text": "Search for standard tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/Standard/Matches",
"text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//"
},
"$:/language/Search/System/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/System/Caption",
"text": "System"
},
"$:/language/Search/System/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/System/Hint",
"text": "Search for system tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/Search/System/Matches": {
"title": "$:/language/Search/System/Matches",
"text": "//<small><<resultCount>> matches</small>//"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/All/Caption",
"text": "All"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Contents/Caption",
"text": "Contents"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Drafts/Caption",
"text": "Drafts"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Explorer/Caption",
"text": "Explorer"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Missing/Caption",
"text": "Missing"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/More/Caption",
"text": "More"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Open/Caption",
"text": "Open"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Orphans/Caption",
"text": "Orphans"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Recent/Caption",
"text": "Recent"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Shadows/Caption",
"text": "Shadows"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/System/Caption",
"text": "System"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Caption",
"text": "Tags"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tags/Untagged/Caption",
"text": "untagged"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Tools/Caption",
"text": "Tools"
},
"$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption": {
"title": "$:/language/SideBar/Types/Caption",
"text": "Types"
},
"$:/SiteSubtitle": {
"title": "$:/SiteSubtitle",
"text": "a non-linear personal web notebook"
},
"$:/SiteTitle": {
"title": "$:/SiteTitle",
"text": "My ~TiddlyWiki"
},
"$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag": {
"title": "$:/language/Snippets/ListByTag",
"tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet",
"caption": "List of tiddlers by tag",
"text": "<<list-links \"[tag[task]sort[title]]\">>\n"
},
"$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition": {
"title": "$:/language/Snippets/MacroDefinition",
"tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet",
"caption": "Macro definition",
"text": "\\define macroName(param1:\"default value\",param2)\nText of the macro\n\\end\n"
},
"$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3": {
"title": "$:/language/Snippets/Table4x3",
"tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet",
"caption": "Table with 4 columns by 3 rows",
"text": "|! |!Alpha |!Beta |!Gamma |!Delta |\n|!One | | | | |\n|!Two | | | | |\n|!Three | | | | |\n"
},
"$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents": {
"title": "$:/language/Snippets/TableOfContents",
"tags": "$:/tags/TextEditor/Snippet",
"caption": "Table of Contents",
"text": "<div class=\"tc-table-of-contents\">\n\n<<toc-selective-expandable 'TableOfContents'>>\n\n</div>"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks",
"text": "Theme Tweaks"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/ThemeTweaks/Hint",
"text": "You can tweak certain aspects of the ''Vanilla'' theme."
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options",
"text": "Options"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout",
"text": "Sidebar layout"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fixed-Fluid",
"text": "Fixed story, fluid sidebar"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/SidebarLayout/Fluid-Fixed",
"text": "Fluid story, fixed sidebar"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles",
"text": "Sticky titles"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/StickyTitles/Hint",
"text": "Causes tiddler titles to \"stick\" to the top of the browser window"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Options/CodeWrapping",
"text": "Wrap long lines in code blocks"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings",
"text": "Settings"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/FontFamily",
"text": "Font family"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/CodeFontFamily",
"text": "Code font family"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/EditorFontFamily",
"text": "Editor font family"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImage",
"text": "Page background image"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment",
"text": "Page background image attachment"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Scroll",
"text": "Scroll with tiddlers"
},
"$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Settings/BackgroundImageAttachment/Fixed": {
"title": "$:/language/ThemeTweaks/Setting